Globalstar Won't Be A Viable Investment Until These Fundamental Issues Are Resolved

My valuation suggests that the shares have a 26% potential downside, given its cash needs and current CFOs. Hence, I think investors should pass up on GSAT.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT: GSAT) operates a network of in-orbit satellites and active ground stations called “gateways.” As you might expect, these assets give GSAT significant barriers to entry, which is always attractive to potential investors. However, GSAT’s main problem is that operating its satellite network involves exceptionally high levels of capital expenditures. As a result, the company has so far been massively unprofitable, and as of 2018, it registered $3.83 billion in accumulated losses. Furthermore, its market doesn’t seem to be able to sustain profitable satellite service operations yet due to its small size. Hence, I believe that GSAT’s poor financial health and outlook makes it uninvestable at these levels.

Overview

GSAT is cash-constrained and virtually on the verge of bankruptcy or restructuring. You see, after years of equity dilution and issuing debt, GSAT still needs additional financing to make ends meet. In fact, as of 2019, the company is fighting tooth and nail to secure enough funding to fulfill its interest payments. In my view, this by itself is a sign of a company that’s on the verge restructuring. After all, GSAT is close to exhausting all of its financing options. Once this happens, GSAT’s most reasonable alternative will be to file for Chapter 11.

Luckily for shareholders, it seems that the new management team is well aware of this dire situation. In fact, during GSAT’s last earnings call, management expressed their optimism regarding their ability to secure long-term financing and avoid restructuring. So far, it seems like GSAT is close to securing a short-term solution to its financing needs. However, I don't see any long-term solutions just yet.

(…) we don't want to have to continue to go to the markets every six months. We don't want that overhang. We want more runway more, more flexibility. So we definitely, we're not looking just to solve the June payments. We're looking for a longer-term, more permanent solution and we're balancing the interest of all the stakeholders we're working with. Our lenders try to amend certain terms of the facility that would provide that flexibility and runway so that we can focus on other opportunities. (…) But again, balancing that we do have requirements under the existing terms of our facility agreement that require us to make payment obligations in June. (…) So while nothing is guaranteed, I think that we are going to be successful (…) in due course. – Rebecca Clary, GSAT’s CFO.

In my view, this is GSAT’s biggest problem. You see, I think that as long as cheap credit is available, then GSAT will keep limping along. All it has to do is to keep issuing equity or debt to meet its short-term needs. However, this doesn’t change the fact that GSAT is now virtually a zombie company. Furthermore, if the macroeconomic outlook worsens and the capital markets dry up, then GSAT would probably face an abrupt end. After all, we’re late in the economic cycle. So, if a credit crunch occurred, it’d spell disaster for GSAT because it’d become unable to refinance its liabilities.

Furthermore, if economic contraction occurred, then GSAT’s operating cash flows would probably dip as well. As a result, this would exacerbate GSAT’s liquidity issues. So make no mistake, GSAT is at this point a highly speculative stock and total loss of capital is a possibility.

Source: GSAT’s products have been successful with consumers. Unfortunately, this market is currently very niche and not big enough to justify GSAT’s CAPEX.

However, this doesn’t mean that GSAT doesn’t have exciting products and services. You see, GSAT has unique assets and potentially new sources of revenue that could help it turn this whole situation around. In particular, it seems that the new management team has focused on selling of products to consumers, and then charging a subscription fee for their use. Naturally, this brings in stable and predictable revenues, which can be very appealing for investors. More importantly, this shows that a bigger satellite services market would probably be enough to justify GSAT’s substantial fixed costs (more on this later).

Source: Nokia. Private LTE-based networks can help tremendously in ports through access points. This is a potential opportunity for providers like GSAT.

Furthermore, the company seems to be strategically positioning itself to benefit from private LTE networks and IoT applications. After all, GSAT’s spectrum rights can potentially be beneficial for companies like Nokia and Airspan. Thus, licensing deals to third parties could become an excellent additional source of revenue for GSAT. The biggest plus of these types of transactions is that it’d require minimal additional investments from GSAT, and can be sustained in parallel with its legacy operations.

Will management be able to fix the situation?

As management noted in their last earnings call, securing and growing long-term revenue streams will help them achieve the long-term financing that they so desperately need. Conversely, once long-term funding is obtained, this will also help them grow their different business segments and produce shareholder value. So, as you can see, the company right now is at a crucial moment in its history. If management executes flawlessly, it could potentially save GSAT from restructuring. However, if it fails at either securing financing or growing its revenues, then Chapter 11 becomes probable.

Source: GSAT’s 2018 10-K.

Nevertheless, I think it is likely that GSAT will secure short-term financing somehow. After all, there are multiple ways of doing this. For example, additional equity issues, convertible or collateralized bonds, or even sales of spectrum rights, to name a few alternatives. However, I think the most likely choice is Jay Monroe III (GSAT’s biggest shareholder). After all, his company (Thermo) has already provided GSAT with financing in the past. This way, Mr. Monroe can profit (through interest payments) even while GSAT itself remains unprofitable. Also, his downside would be limited because it’d be collateralized with GSAT’s assets. Thus, I think that short term solutions are plausible for the company.

Still, I think this is unsustainable over the long-term. In my view, GSAT’s only real solution is to become structurally profitable. Cutting costs and expanding into new niches like private LTE networks and IoT applications will help immensely. However, I believe that even then, the current size of the mobile satellite services market is not big enough to justify GSAT’s substantial operational costs and CAPEX.

Source: GSAT’s 2018 10-K.

You see, today’s satellite networks are too capital-intensive to be profitable due to its small customer base. This has been a problem that has plagued GSAT since its inception, which is evidenced by its massive accumulated losses. In my view, GSAT’s root problem is that its products and services don’t have enough demand to be profitable. After all, if GSAT’s revenues were significantly higher, then its scale would be enough to justify its CAPEX and operating expenses. This is because GSAT’s gross margins are actually quite healthy, at 60% (2018). Thus, in my opinion, GSAT is not yet profitable because its market is not big enough yet.

Source: Mordor Intelligence. GSAT’s market is growing but at a languid pace.

Still, I think that GSAT’s market will eventually mature and become suitable for a profitable GSAT. After all, the company’s operating cash flows have trended higher over the years as its market grew. Unfortunately, at the current pace, it’ll still take many more years until GSAT’s market is big enough to make it profitable. Maybe even a decade.

Valuation

In the meantime, I think GSAT will likely have to face restructuring of some kind. After all, at this point, the company is overly indebted and in poor financial health to survive until its market matures. Hence, CAPEX, operational expenses and contractual obligations will continue to plague GSAT’s financials, and by extension, its valuation. Allow me to illustrate this point.

As you can see, my valuation model based on the company’s financing needs implies a 26% potential downside from these levels. In my view, this makes sense because it would require GSAT to 1) become structurally profitable and 2) secure long-term financing. Accomplishing either of these goals is very challenging, but getting both of them done is highly unlikely, in my opinion. As a result, I think GSAT will probably continue limping along (i.e., like a zombie company) until something forces it into restructuring.

Still, it’s worth mentioning that once this happens, the emerging new GSAT may become a viable investment. This is because today’s GSAT pays over $40 million per year in interest. Thus, restructuring, plus a larger market, is a realistic path to profitability. However, this is probably only going to be possible after the painful cleansing of Chapter 11.

Conclusion

In my view, GSAT will probably become a viable investment eventually. However, I think that it will likely have to go through Chapter 11 to wipe out its debt first. Also, I think the mobile satellite services market still isn’t big enough for a profitable GSAT. Hence, I believe that GSAT’s current valuation is far too generous, given its desperate short-term outlook. As a result, I think it is best to pass up on GSAT for the time being and wait until it goes through restructuring.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.