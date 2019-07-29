Saratoga Investment's High Dividend Yield Is Illusory

Wait for the stock to sell below book value before buying and/or reduces the cash dividend. Its present yield now is not affordable without further capital raises.

The company has financed deficit operating cash flows by selling equities and by raising debt. This will only continue to make sense as long as the stock sells above book value.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Can't Afford Its High Dividend

Despite what you may have read from other authors on Seeking Alpha and from the company, an unbiased look at the company's actual financial reports clearly shows that the company can't afford on a cash flow basis its cash dividend payments. In effect, the high dividend yield is illusory and the astute value investor will wait until the stock falls and sells below value. At that point, it will be clear that the company can't continue to finance the dividends with equity sales and the dividend will likely be cut. We focus on total yield, which is the dividend yield and the buyback yield added together. In this case, the buyback yield is negative. I estimate the total yield of the company is -0.8%, which reflects the fact that the company is issuing new shares each year to pay for the dividend and new investment purchases. More on this later.

Financials. Here are the cold hard facts concerning the company's cash flow:

Source: Taken from the company's SEC filings

This table shows that Cash Flow from Operations has been negative in three of the past four years. But after deducting dividend payments paid in cash, the company has never had any positive year, including the most recent quarter (see the fourth column in the table above). As a result, SAR has been issuing stock (see the fifth column above). But even after selling common stock, the company still can't afford the dividend payments, as the Net Cash Flow has still been negative (see the sixth column in the table above). Note this leaves no room for the company to make increased CLO investments. To make new CLO investments, it can't rely on underlying Net Investment Income. So, it has to sell its underlying investments and assets and also issue new equity and debt. As a result, SAR has been issuing debt to make increased investments and to pay for the portion of the dividends that the equity raises do not cover.

Let's look at this situation from another angle. Below is a table which shows what the company calls Net Investment Income. This includes all kinds of PIK interest (Payment in Kind) and other non-cash investment income which can't finance the cash dividend payments because these "income" items are not earned in cash:

Source: Hake analysis, from SEC filings by the company

This table shows that after deducting all the non-cash based income, including PIK interest, from Net Investment Income, the company has not been able to afford on a cumulative basis the dividends it has paid out in the past four and one-quarter years. In that period, it has lost $5.8 million after the dividend payments. So, in effect, the dividends are not affordable.

This will continue to be the case since the SAR has recently increased its cash dividend rate to $0.55 per quarter, or $4.41 million per quarter in cash. The $4.41 million quarterly dividend cost will be lower from shareholders who take the dividend in shares. But note that SAR only earns $3.7 million in Net Investment Income before realized gains and losses each quarter. And I have already shown that Net Investment Income includes large amounts of non-cash income. The company pays for this difference by selling more equity shares. It relies on PIK income to sustain the illusion that Net Investment Income covers the dividend. Look at the tables below:

Source: Hake analysis, and information from the company filings

These tables show that PIK income (which is non-cash in nature) now account for 72% of Net Investment Income and 76% of cash dividends. This is unsustainable in the long term without further equity sales.

Now equity sales will only be able to finance the dividends as long as the stock price sells above its book value. Note below how dramatically the company has been raising cash from selling stock in the past two years:

Source: Hake, using SEC data from the company

The chart and table show that the total number of shares increased by 44.34% in the past 5 years, for an annual compounded rate of 7.16% per annum. Common sense tells you that if your stock holding is being diluted by over 7% per year, your 8%+ dividend yield is really only worth a net gain or a total yield gain of 1%. Moreover, it makes no sense for the stock to be selling at a premium to its book value of 9.5% as it is selling now. For example, total shares outstanding are now 8.01 million and the net asset value is $186.78 million, so the book value per share is $23.29 per share. With the stock price at $25.50, it, therefore, sells at a 9.5% premium to its book value. This is not sustainable in the long term as investors realize their holdings get diluted by 7.2% on average each year over the next five years if past trends continue.

Why Does It Matter? As long as the company continues to pay higher cash dividends, as it points out that it has consistently done over the past 19 quarters, why should a shareholder care about the dilution effect and the fact that the company can't afford the dividend increases? At some point, one or both of two things will happen: (1) the market realizes that the company can't afford the cash dividends with its cash earnings and reduces the premium to book value to a discount. At that point, further equity sales actually decrease book value per share, so the company won't be able to continue to sell as much equity, or (2) the underlying investments in the company turn down and the company will no longer be able to afford the cash dividends by maintaining the illusion that PIK income will cover the dividends. At that point, the company will have to lower the dividend rate and the stock will likely sell below book value.

What to Do?

I recommend you avoid the stock. It has a negative total yield. For example, if SAR has to issue $30.8 million in new shares this year like it did last year, that represents a dilution of $3.85 per share for every investor. So even with the annual $2.20 dividend paid in cash, the total yield or return of capital to investors is -$1.65 per share or a negative total yield of -6.5%. Even if the company only issues $19.3 million (which is the average of the past two years), the dilution is -9.4%, so the total yield is a negative -0.80%. It would be better for the company to show that it is less reliant on PIK income, new equity sales, and high price to book valuations to afford its cash dividends. I would recommend the investor to not be enticed by the high dividend yield and wait for the stock to sell below book value, with a cash dividend that is affordable by the underlying cash earnings of its investments before realized and unrealized investment gains and losses. In effect, use common sense and apply a margin of safety. That is what the defensive investor would do, as Ben Graham points out in his book, The Intelligent Investor. Don't be taken in by the illusion of the high dividend yield of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.