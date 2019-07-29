Energy Transfer: An 8% Yielder To Consider

Energy Transfer (ET) is a great stock for income-seeking investors to consider. The master limited partnership is one of the biggest players in the US midstream universe. Energy Transfer carries high levels of debt but it also generates solid levels of cash flows which will likely grow in the future as it brings some major projects online. Energy Transfer also offers an attractive dividend yield of 8.10%, which is backed by a strong coverage ratio, and its valuation is compelling.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream master limited partnership with a vast and diverse asset base with more than 86,000 miles of pipelines spread over 38 states which transport crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, and refined products. Energy Transfer has a large footprint in all major oil and gas producing regions of the US. The MLP alone is responsible for moving approximately 30% of the country’s natural gas and crude oil. Energy Transfer also owns fractionators, cryogenic processing plants, storage assets, terminaling facilities, and other related assets. Energy Transfer is also one of the biggest MLPs in terms of market cap, valued at almost $40 billion.

That being said, the one area where Energy Transfer lags behind other major MLPs is balance sheet strength. Energy Transfer carries high levels of debt and has the most stretched balance sheet among its closest peers. The MLP had $47 billion of total debt at the end of the previous quarter while its adjusted EBITDA (on an annualized basis) was $11.12 billion. This translates into a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of almost 4.24x ($47Bn/$11.1Bn). By comparison, other MLPs who are in good financial health have kept their leverage ratio under 4x. This includes Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) whose leverage ratios are 3.41x, 2.88x, and 2.85x respectively.

Moreover, it doesn’t seem like Energy Transfer’s leverage ratio will drop closer to the peer average of less than 4x in the near future. That’s because the management isn’t working to achieve this target. In fact, during the first-quarter conference call, the MLP’s Chairman and CEO Kelcy Warren said the debt reduction strategy doesn’t offer “a very long-term view of an MLP and we run this thing with a view of 30 years at least when we think about the way we are managing it.” Energy Transfer’s official target is to maintain leverage within 4.0x to 4.5x and the MLP is already operating within this range. That’s in contrast to other MLPs who intend to keep their leverage well below 4.0x. Plains All American’s leverage target, for instance, is between 3.0x and 3.5x.

Although a high leverage ratio makes Energy Transfer a relatively higher risk play than other MLPs which carry substantially lower levels of debt, I think this isn’t a major red flag. That’s because the risk gets partly mitigated by Energy Transfer’s above-average distribution yield of 8.10%. That’s much higher than the distribution yield of around 6% offered by its above-mentioned peers EPD, MMP, and PAA. Moreover, Energy Transfer’s yield is also higher than the MLP universe’s average of 7.66%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index.

In addition to this, Energy Transfer’s distributions are backed by a solid coverage ratio of 2.07x ( Q1-2019). This shows that the MLP is generating distributable cash flows well above actual distributions. The company has been successful in maintaining a solid coverage in the last several quarters. Its coverage ratios for the last two years were 1.74x (2018) and 1.54x (2017). A coverage ratio of more than 1x is considered good in the industry but a ratio that is twice as large shows Energy Transfer can not only continue paying the current distributions but also increase unit-holder payouts in the future. Furthermore, Energy Transfer also generates reliable earnings and cash flows. Around 85% to 90% of the MLP’s adjusted earnings (segment margin) are backed by fee-based contracts. As a result, Energy Transfer’s earnings and cash flows have limited exposure to movements in commodity prices.

What’s great about Energy Transfer is that is well-positioned to significantly grow its earnings and distributable cash flows in the near future. One of the reasons behind the MLP’s coverage ratio of more than 2x was that it posted a robust 39% increase in distributable cash flows to $1.66 billion in Q1-2019 which exceeded distribution growth. As a result, the company was left with $856 million of DCF in excess of distributions. Energy Transfer also reported a 40% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the same period to $2.80 billion. The results were driven by a strong performance from all of Energy Transfer’s five segments, particularly the crude oil and NGL, and refined products businesses. The MLP benefited from higher levels of volumes, particularly related to NGL transportation, NGL fractionation, NGL and refined products terminal, crude oil transportation, and crude oil terminal. The growth in volume was primarily driven by the ramp-up of existing projects, start-up of new ones, and the increase in oil production from the Permian Basin. Moving forward, this trend will likely continue in the future.

Energy Transfer is working on a number of major projects on which it will spend $5 billion this year. The Mariner East 2 NGL project was placed into service in late-2018 and its expansion (Mariner East 2X) will start-up by the end of the year. The Lone Star fractionator VI is up and running and Frac VII will be operational by Q1-2020. The 212-mile Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline was placed into service around three months ago. The Permian Express 4 pipe is on track for Q3-2019 completion and will push the company’s total Permian Basin takeaway capacity to more than a million barrels per day. This puts Energy Transfer in a great position to continue growing its throughput volumes. That will drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth in the future, just as we’ve seen in the first quarter. The earnings and cash flow growth will help Energy Transfer in maintaining the leverage ratio within the desired range and keeping the coverage ratio well above 1x.

In short, although Energy Transfer carries above-average levels of debt, it offers more than 8% distribution yield, generates ample cash flows which support the payouts, and is on track to significantly grow earnings and cash flows in the future as it continues to bring projects online. The debt related risks are further mitigated by the MLP’s valuation. Energy Transfer’s units are priced just 5.99x annualized DCF which makes it one of the cheapest among major MLPs. Its peers Plains All American, Enterprise Products, and Magellan Midstream are trading 6.88x, 10.3x, and 11.8x annualized DCF. For these reasons, I suggest investors should consider buying Energy Transfer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.