Schwab, TD Ameritrade And E-Trade Are Excellent Asset Gatherers

Client assets for brokerage companies can increase over time from factors like new account deposits, existing account deposits, acquisitions and market expansion. Over the last five years, client assets for online brokers have increased at a higher rate than those for wirehouse competitors like Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC). My thesis is that online brokers will continue to increase assets at a higher rate than wirehouse firms for the next five years. In the online space I like the asset gathering prospects for Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and E-Trade (ETFC).

In order to keep things consistent with numbers through June for other companies, we use 3Q filings for TD Ameritrade seeing as their fiscal year goes through the end of September. During the 3Q19 TD Ameritrade earnings call CEO Tim Hockey announced that he is leaving. He talked about how special this space is and how successful TD Ameritrade has been over the years:

So going back to 1997, and we said when we went public, we had 4,600 companies or something like that, I'll be slightly off, that were public at that time. And in the intervening years since then, if you scrub out the companies who have either gone delisted or have been consolidated, and then you say, who is at about $200 million market cap or above in 1997? And that's your list. So then you get down to about 650-or-something-like-that companies. And out of those 650 companies, TD Ameritrade, in terms of total shareholder return over those intervening years, is #11. And the company that is #1 was Apple. And so -- I mean what a fantastic industry over a large period of time. I mean market impact is up-and-down, but we have so many incredible secular long-term tailwinds at our back. There's no reason to believe that, that won't continue, whether it be the trends to RIAs for institutional business, whether it be the do-it-yourself trend, whether it be the wanting to be aware of how much you're paying for investments and, therefore, do it with a high-education delivery system like ours, where we -- I mean there's just so many things that are in our back. So I absolutely see this as a great industry to have been in, and I'm glad to have participated in it, and I will continue to for the next little while.

Despite the enormous success of TD Ameritrade, I like Schwab even more right now. One reason is that Schwab's revenue is less transaction based.

In the February 2010 Advisor Perspectives newsletter Chuck Akre mentions the trouble E-Trade got into with mortgage securities:

Unlike E-Trade and some others, it did not wander off the reservation with its investment portfolio and invest in mortgage securities. It kept its investment portfolio pristine. TD Ameritrade is the smallest of the three brokerage firms (behind Fidelity and Schwab), but it is growing its market share off a very small base from their advisor network. As more and more of the world’s business goes to advisors, we think that is an interesting opportunity.

It has been hard for me to get past the fact that E-Trade had mortgage backed security issues during the financial crisis and I haven’t studied them deeply as a result. My intransigence with E-Trade is a flaw that I should see about fixing.

Growing Assets

Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger talks about the virtuous cycle attracting client assets in his March 2018 letter:

Treating clients as we would want to be treated has fueled our tremendous growth in recent years. That growth has helped us build scale and grow profits, and, importantly, it has also allowed us to share the benefits of that increasing scale with our clients in the form of great service, expanded investing solutions, and lower pricing.

The Schwab July 2019 Summer Business Update shows that total client assets from 2Q14 to 2Q19 have grown nicely. The number on the right side of the slide below shows that the 5 year CAGR for total client assets is 9%. This is significantly better than competitors like Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley:

Image Source: Schwab July 2019 Summer Business Update

Today Schwab has $1.3 trillion more client assets than they did five years ago. Here are the asset numbers in billions:

June 2014 Assets June 2019 Assets Asset Growth CAGR Schwab $2,402 $3,702 $1,300 9.0% TD Ameritrade $650 $1,307 $657 15.0% Morgan Stanley $2,002 $2,570 $568 5.1% Merrill Lynch $2,020 $2,441 $421 3.9% E-Trade $281 $491 $210 11.8%

The above numbers for TD Ameritrade were boosted by their acquisition of Scottrade which added $170 billion in assets. E-Trade client assets exclude corporate services unvested holdings of $117 billion for 2Q19. Per the 2018 10-K filing, E-Trade added $33.5 billion in net new brokerage assets as part of acquisitions during the year ended December 31, 2018, including $18.4 billion assets related to the TCA acquisition and $15.1 billion assets related to the Capital One acquisition. All of these companies can be acquisitive under the right circumstances. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Schwab is buying about $90 billion of USAA assets for $1.8 billion.

We see that Schwab has the highest dollar value growth and TD Ameritrade has the highest CAGR. New client assets are a big part of the story for both companies.

The prodigious $1.3 trillion growth in client assets for Schwab has enormous ramifications. If 7% of this ends up in bank sweep cash where there is a net interest margin of 2.25% then it means over $2 billion in additional annual revenue.

The Schwab 2Q19 Earnings Release shows that net new client assets for the last five quarters total $242 billion. And the Ameritrade 3Q19 Financial Summary shows net new client assets of $115 billion over the same time period. TD Ameritrade has a footnote on these numbers:

Net new assets [NNA] consist of total client asset inflows, less total client asset outflows, excluding activity from business combinations. Client asset inflows include interest and dividend payments and exclude changes in client assets due to market fluctuations. NNA are measured based on the market value of the assets as of the date of the inflows and outflows.

Talking about disruption in the October 2018 Fall Business Update transcript, CEO Walt Bettinger points out that Schwab wins more than $2 from competitors for every $1 they win from Schwab:

It really continues to show up in one of our simplest, most direct metrics. If you look at our TOA, or transfer of assets or accounts, we continue to win more than $2 from competitors for every dollar they win from us. That's a metric that we've not seen documented, at least in any kind of publicly reviewed forum, achieved by any competitor.

The July 2018 Summer Business Update shows that Schwab has been the client asset leader since 2015:

Image Source: Schwab July 2018 Summer Business Update

Controlling Expenses

Gathering assets is not enough to have an attractive return for shareholders. Expenses must be controlled such that a meaningful amount of revenue flows down to the bottom line.

An October 2018 Bloomberg article talks about the cost advantages at Schwab:

The company’s doing more hiring in areas including Austin and Dallas, where salaries are lower and real estate less expensive than in the Bay Area. That’s all helped drive the drop in average costs to clients per $100 under management, from 67¢ in 1996 to 26¢ in 2005 to 16¢ today. Bettinger jokes about the importance of controlling expenses when he offers a visitor a plastic bottle of water and no cup. “You can’t get to 16 basis points spending money on glasses,” he says.

CEO Bettinger brings up Schwab’s advantage with cost structure in the October 2018 Fall Business Update transcript:

And of course, one of our key structural advantages is our scale and our operating efficiency. Our cost structure is about half, in some cases less than half of a number of our online competitors and less than a third of the wirehouse firms.

The October 2018 Fall Business Update shows that Schwab has tripled the asset base since 2008 while reducing the expense on average client assets by a third:

Image Source: Schwab October 2018 Fall Business Update

Recession Risk

The market has done well from the second quarter of 2014 to the second quarter of 2019 and this has been a meaningful part of client assets increasing. Here are the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) results by quarter:

Image Source: The Vanguard Group

If the market declines over the next five years then client assets will decrease. A higher percentage of client cash allocations during hard times isn’t enough to assuage the overall decline in client assets.

Interest Rate Risk

The Wall Street Journal shows that interest rates were cut 0.75% in January 2008 bringing them down to 3.5%. They kept coming down throughout the year such that they were between 0 and 0.25% on December 16th. The net yield on interest-earning assets was 3.59% for Schwab in 2008 but it fell to 2.26% for 2009. Here is what the net yield on interest-earning assets has looked like for Schwab over the past 15 years:

Chart Source: Schwab 10-K filings

Note that my August 2018 Schwab article shows these net yield on interest-earning asset numbers going back all the way to 1992.

The July 2019 Summer Business Outlook shows net interest margin falling below its 2.4% 2Q19 level for 3Q19 and 4Q19:

Image Source: Schwab July 2019 Summer Business Outlook

Sorting Risk

The February 2019 Winter Business Update shows client cash growing and purchased money funds being 12% or less from 2011 to 2017. As interest rates rose in 2018 Schwab clients sorted through “invested” vs “transactional” cash:

Image Source: Schwab February 2019 Winter Business Update

Following the 2008 rate cuts, the above slide shows that clients didn’t bother putting large amounts of cash into money market funds in aggregate until 2018.

Transaction Revenue Risk

Free and cheap trades are becoming ubiquitous which means trading revenue should continue to come down for many companies in this space. In an October 2016 CNBC video CEO Walt Bettinger said the Scottrade deal probably made sense for TD Ameritrade but that it did not make sense for Schwab:

"To acquire a firm that is still 40% or so transactional revenue is completely off strategy for Schwab."

The 3Q19 Results show that TD Ameritrade had $477 million in transactional revenue including order flow and total revenue of $1,491 million such that the transactional segment was 32%.

Trading revenue for Schwab has decreased in importance over the years and we see in the October 2018 Fall Business Update that it has fallen dramatically as a percentage of revenue as overall revenue has grown. In 2008 it was 22% of revenue but for the first three quarters of 2018 it was just 11%:

Image Source: Schwab October 2018 Fall Business Update

Trading revenue has continued to fall for Schwab since 3Q18 and it was just 6.5% of revenue in 2Q19 per the 2Q19 Earnings Release [$174 million/$2,681 million]. In order to keep things apples to apples with TD Ameritrade, we have to note that Schwab also had $112 million in 2Q19 “Other” revenue which includes order flow.

Risk Summary

Future revenue is sensitive to many factors. We see in the February 2019 Winter Business Update that when the net interest margin is down near 2% it means that every $10 billion change in bank sweep balances implies a $200 million change in revenue:

Image Source: Schwab February 2019 Winter Business Update

Valuation

Anyone can find good businesses but finding them at attractive prices is harder. I believe Schwab is a good business at an attractive price.

The price per share as of July 26, 2019 is $44.05. The 1Q19 10-Q filing shows 1,335,009,396 shares outstanding on April 30, 2019 implying a common market cap of $58.8 billion. We also have $2.8 billion in preferred stock for a total of $61.6 billion.

Trailing twelve month earnings from the 2Q19 Earnings Release are $3.6 billion [$887 mn + $925 mn + $885 mn + $885 mn].

So we have a P/E of 17 for a company that should continue gathering assets and increasing earnings at a meaningful rate for many years to come.

Closing Thoughts

The actionable information here is to study online brokerage companies. Their prices have dropped far from a year ago amid interest rate concerns. I added to my SCHW position earlier this month because I believe in the long term prospects. I think Schwab will do well relative to the S&P 500 over the next five to ten years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.