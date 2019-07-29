VPU is more expensive than the S&P 500 Index

The fund appears to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index but with inferior cash flow and sales growth outlook.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) owns a portfolio of U.S. utility stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index. Stocks in VPU’s portfolio are considered defensive stocks as they tend to generate stable and predictable cash flows. These stocks appear to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index. Given its weak sales and cash flow growth outlook than the S&P 500 Index, we feel investors should patiently wait on the sideline until a better entry point.

Fund Analysis

Most of the stocks are large-cap or mid-cap stocks

VPU’s portfolio of stocks are mostly large or giant-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, large and giant-cap stocks represent 61.6 and 10.4% of VPU’s portfolio respectively. These companies are usually in better financial position than other smaller companies. This is especially important in a rising interest rate environment as utility companies tend to include debt as part of their capital structure to fund growth projects. Since large and giant-cap stocks have been through numerous rate increase cycles, we believe stocks in VPU's portfolio will be in better financial positions than other small utilities stocks.

Over half of its portfolio are electric utilities

Utilities sector include many subsectors such as electric utilities, gas utilities, independent power producers, multi-utilities, etc. As can be seen from the chart below, over 50% of VPU’s portfolio belong to the electric utilities.

This subsector has been experiencing low electricity demand growth due to improved energy efficiency of appliances and light bulbs. However, in the long-term, these utilities should benefit from the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. Below is a chart that shows the projected growth consumption of electricity in the U.S. if all vehicles are converted to EVs. As can be seen from the map, the growth rate varies between states but could be as much as a growth rate of 55% from the current level. It is important to note that this growth will not happen in one day, and it could take several decades for this to happen.

VPU’s fund performance is inversely correlated with the treasury yield

Since utilities sector is considered a bond market proxy, utility stocks are generally much more sensitive to the change of interest rates. Below is a chart that compares VPU’s fund performance with the 10-year treasury rate. As can be seen, VPU’s fund performance is inversely correlates with the treasury rate. VPU tends to outperform in a declining treasury rate environment and vice versa.

VPU is more expensive than the S&P 500 Index

VPU’s fund performance has benefited from the declining treasury yield lately. In fact, VPU’s fund price increased by 12.5% since the beginning of the year. As a result, the average P/E ratio of the stocks in its portfolio is now 19.75x (see table below). This is nearly two multiples higher than the 17.82x average of the S&P 500 Index. We do not have a problem with VPU’s high forward P/E ratio if it can deliver strong sales and cash flow growth. However, its average sales growth rate of 0.89% is much lower than the 7.12% sales growth rate of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, VPU’s cash flow growth rate of 2.33% is also lower than S&P 500 Index’s 13.37%. Therefore, we think VPU is trading at an expensive valuation already.

VPU S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 19.75x 17.82x Dividend Yield (%) 3.25% 2.00% Sales Growth (%) 0.89% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 2.33% 13.37%

Investor Takeaway

Although VPU is a good safe haven for investors in an economic downturn, we think its fund is pricey. Trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 19.75x, VPU is much more expensive than the S&P 500 Index. VPU also does not have a strong sales and cash flow growth prospect. Therefore, we see little reason why investors should jump in right now.

