Put Sprint Profits Into American Tower, A Long-Term Winner Of The Merger Deal

Sprint Corporation (S) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) have both jumped nicely after DISH Network Corporation (DISH) agreed to purchase $1.5B in prepaid mobile services and $3.5B for spectrum in a $5B deal after the merger deal finalizes. Clearing this key hurdle allowed the DOJ to officially give the thumbs up to the merger with the FCC a virtual lock for approval at this stage in the game. This presents investors with a perfect sell-the-news opportunity to take profits in Sprint as most of the positive news should now be built into the stock until the deal officially closes. There is still some meaningful downside risk which, in my mind, outweighs the arbitrage currently built into Sprint's stock. Investors who want to potentially de-risk their portfolios should consider selling some of their Sprint holdings and buying a position in a company like American Tower Corporation (AMT) which could be a significant beneficiary of the deal over the coming years, especially with 5G rolling out nationwide.

Sprint and T-Mobile's original $26.5B merger agreement took a major step in the right direction as the three-month-old deal continues to advance towards completion. Sprint especially is a prime sell-the-news candidate for investors who followed my article Buying Sprint To Get T-Mobile after receiving an ~15% return in a two month timeframe since the article was published.

Data by YCharts

Profit taking is never a bad idea as nothing is guaranteed until the deal is officially closed. Bad news could be right around the corner as these types of mergers frequently have multiple ups and downs in them throughout the process. For example, the suit by the remaining 13 attorney generals might find enough support from judges to prevent the deal from closing in the near-term making current shareholder gains potential "dead money" while the legal process fully plays out. This could be exacerbated if political parties start to add their two cents to the mix especially with an election year on the horizon.

The original merger deal valued Sprint at 0.10256 per T-Mobile share meaning that if the deal closed today, Sprint investors would receive ~$8.64 per share based on T-Mobile's current share price of $84.25. This means that there is currently only an ~8.1% risk premium for investors to hold on to their Sprint shares at this time to compensate them for the inherent downside risk and potential timing issues and concerns still left in the merger deal.

Because Sprint's upside seems limited to me at this time, I chose to sell my Sprint holdings and secure a very nice short-term profit. One long-term potential winner of the official close of the merger deal, with smaller downside risk in my mind, is cell phone tower REIT operator American Tower. AMT has a portfolio of ~171,000 communications sites and has recently featured an 11% ROIC along with 23% dividend growth as a big time winner of 5G as it continues its global rollout over the coming years.

Data by YCharts

The fear that had held back the stock in the past was that going from four major carriers in the U.S. down to three carriers could result in a meaningful loss of profits. It would theoretically only be able to lease space on its cell phone towers to AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and the new T-Mobile instead of the current four players. However, under the newly approved DOJ deal, DISH looks like it is aiming on becoming a viable fourth national wireless competitor in the space. The Sprint and T-Mobile deal will enable DISH to use large amounts of unused or underused spectrum to bring 5G networks across the U.S. in the coming years. This includes giving DISH access to over 20,000 Sprint and T-Mobile cell sites, and hundreds of retail locations, along with the ability to resell T-Mobile service under its brand at wholesale prices with three years of operational support.

American Tower reported that in its latest quarter, T-Mobile made up ~10% of its revenues, with Sprint coming in at ~8%. It also went on to say that only ~4% of its revenue at this time is made up of cell tower sites with separate leases for the two companies which theoretically would be consolidated over time into one lease after the merger's completion. Thus, American Tower's downside from the merger seems pretty limited especially in light of the fact that DISH looks to be making major moves across the U.S. in the coming years as a fourth wireless provider that would potentially need thousands of its own personal cell site leases after its ability to piggyback off of current T-Mobile and Sprint sites wears off.

The latest DOJ approval of the Sprint/T-Mobile deal is a welcome relief for Sprint investors as much of the downside risk to the deal has now abated. With little potential upside left in Sprint shares to counter the downside risk of current suits, political activism, and a possible extended timeline until closing, investors might be inclined to take profits at this time and reinvest those proceeds in another less risky potential winner of the deal at this time in American Tower. I recently sold my position in Sprint, as I am never one to turn down a nice short-term profit, and now have an oversized position in American Tower. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.