Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch

Zscaler breezes through the Rule of 40 and has positive free cash flow, but the company is extremely overvalued.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is a leader in cloud-based secure web gateway (SWG) services with an astounding 60% revenue growth over the last 12 months. Zscaler was built from the ground up as a cloud-based cybersecurity solution provider and is quickly taking market share from legacy companies such as Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

While I generally like the company fundamentals, I find the stock price to be massively overvalued. Therefore, I am assigning a neutral rating and will watch and wait for a better entry point. Aggressive investors could scale in, but I have to warn readers that SaaS stocks are extremely volatile, and I expect Zscaler to have a pullback much more severe than most stocks in the event of a market correction.

Zscaler Services

Zscaler currently provides two services, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). ZIA is for externally managed applications and replaces legacy perimeter security solutions by moving security to a globally distributed cloud, making the solution faster and less costly. The ZIA datasheet is located here.

ZPA protects access to private applications that are located on a private cloud that interface remotely to mobile or other personal devices. The ZPA datasheet can be found here.

Zscaler's management believes there is a $20.3 billion Total Addressable Market (TAM) with plenty of room for growth given the company has total annual revenues of less than $300 million at present.

Competition

The landscape is very competitive and includes Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR).

Zscaler has been identified as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways for the 8th year in succession.

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 78 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trendline as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trendline was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trendline to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trendline are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Zscaler is significantly above the trendline, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are much higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Zscaler is extremely overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40", free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Revenue Growth

Zscaler had revenue growth of more than 60% for the most recent 12 months, up from 51% in 2018.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Zscaler had 12.4% free cash flow margin for the most recent 12 months.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Zscaler

Zscaler's YoY revenue growth was 60%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 12.4%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 60% + 12.4% = 72.4%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out much higher than 40%, I conclude that Zscaler has balanced growth and profits and is in good financial shape.

SG&A Expense

Normally when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don’t analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. In the case of Zscaler, the SG&A expense is 89.5% of the total revenues. This means that Zscaler is spending almost 90% of total revenues on SG&A. Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D. The good news is that SG&A as a percentage of revenues has been steadily declining since the company went public.

I would like readers to be aware of the obscene stock-based compensation that Zscaler is handing out. In the first 9 months of 2019, $34 million in stock-based compensation has been issued, significantly higher than the $7 million issued during the same 9 months of last year.

Stock-based compensation is as follows:

And to add insult to injury, the company stated in the quarterly report:

"As of April 30, 2019, the unrecognized stock-based compensation cost was $155.1 million, which we expect to amortize over a weighted-average period of 3.3 years."

Keep in mind that total revenues are less than $300 million, yet the company has given out $34 million so far in 2019 and plans to give out another $155 million over the next 3 years. This level of stock-based compensation is typical of almost all SaaS companies. I expect the exorbitant stock-based compensation to continue into the future. Something needs to be done about this, don’t you think? If you agree with me then contact your local politician or tweet Trump. It won’t stop until there are complaints en masse. It is a great company, but the board of directors is letting executive management line their own pockets instead of the ones that count: investors.

Summary

Zscaler provides two services, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access. Revenue growth has been superb, coming in at 60% over the last twelve months. The company also has a free cash flow margin of 12.4%. Positive free cash flow is a rarity for a company with such high revenue growth. The company breezes through the Rule of 40, scoring 72.4%. Therefore, I am willing to overlook the high cash burn with SG&A expense of almost 90%.

As a side note, there is exorbitant stock-based compensation, but readers will have to decide for themselves whether they can stomach the payouts. It is a game that all SaaS companies are playing and you have to hold your nose if you are going to invest in any of these companies.

I believe that Zscaler has a promising future, but the rest of the investment universe believes so too and that is why Zscaler's price is extremely overvalued. In fact, Zscaler is the most overvalued stock in my digital transformation stock universe.

I suggest that investors wait patiently for a significantly better entry point before buying Zscaler's stock. Unfortunately, it may never pull back to a level that makes it an attractive investment. For now, I have to give Zscaler a neutral rating. Aggressive investors may wish to scale into a position, but conservative investors should stay on the sidelines as SaaS stocks tend to be extremely volatile.

