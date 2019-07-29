Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves

Halliburton (HAL) continues to face a tough business environment in North America. However, the company is taking a number of steps that should help it in preserving earnings and profit margins. Halliburton seems to be on the right track, one that could make it a high-margin operator that can generate decent profits and returns, even during challenging times.

The oilfield service providers are operating in a tough business environment, as I’ve discussed in previous articles (such as here and here). The sector is still reeling from the impact of the oil price crash that began in 2015 and forced oil producers to slash capital expenditure, leading to significant losses and job cuts in the oilfield services space. The service providers, who gave steep discounts to the oil producers during the tough environment, gradually started increasing prices as oil recovered from less than $30 a barrel in early-2016 to more than $70 in mid-2018. But before the service companies could turn around, oil prices crashed again by 40% to $43 by the end of last year. Since then, prices have recovered to $56 at the time of this writing but the volatility has knocked the confidence of oil producers who continue to keep a lid on exploration and production spending. The shale drillers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) are now focusing on returning cash to shareholders instead of aggressively growing production.

Oil and gas producers have removed several rigs this year. There were a total of 954 rigs operating in the US at the end of last week, data from Baker Hughes a GE Co. (BHGE) shows, down from 1,046 rigs in the same period last year. Halliburton and Schlumberger (SLB), two of the biggest oilfield service companies in the world, have also talked about the weak state of the US market. Last week, Schlumberger said the exploration and production spending in North America’s land market will decline by roughly 10% this year. Halliburton has admitted that the hydraulic fracturing market is oversupplied. Rystad Energy has estimated that there will be 24.4 million horsepower of fracking equipment by the end of the year in a market where demand is expected to be just 14.5 million. This excess supply has put pressure on pricing levels. This puts Halliburton in a tough spot since it is the world’s biggest provider of fracking equipment and holds a leading position in the North America.

However, what I like about Halliburton is that it is dealing with the market weakness in the best way it can by focusing on preserving its margins, returns, and cash flows. The company is trying to reduce costs and maximize equipment utilization to improve its profitability. Halliburton has restructured its North American business by removing layers of management which should not only make the company more responsive to changes in the market’s dynamics but also reduce its operating costs. The company has also trimmed 8% of its North American workforce. The company is also actively working to reduce input costs by collaborating with its supply chain and logistics partners.

More importantly, Halliburton has previously captured market share from its rivals by maintaining ample supplies of fracking equipment and offering its services at discounts. But this time, Halliburton revealed that it shelved equipment in the previous quarter and could further reduce its fleet size as it tries to rebalance the market. I think this shows that protecting margins and returns has become a top priority. The company’s decision to stack equipment may drag revenues and Halliburton may even lose some market share. But it will also push the maintenance costs lower, utilization might improve, and the profit margins may also move higher.

At the same time, Halliburton is doubling down on those businesses which offer high returns and have significant potential for future growth in North America’s maturing market where exploration and production companies are looking for ways to efficiently allocate capital. Halliburton can provide tailored solutions to oil and gas producers which will help reduce their cost per barrel. This includes technology-driven areas such as the open-hole wireline business which helps oil producers in making better decisions about future drilling and production.

In the international markets, however, the drilling activity is gradually climbing which is in stark contrast to what we’re seeing in North America. That’s benefiting companies like Halliburton who have significant operations outside of North America. Halliburton posted a 12% increase in revenues from international markets in the second quarter to $2.60 billion while North America revenues slumped by 13.2% in the same period to $3.33 billion.

Halliburton made the smart decision of increasing its international footprint before the ongoing downturn. For instance, it increased its service offerings, strengthened existing product lines such as production testing, established technology centers in Saudi Arabia, India, and Brazil, and enhanced its manufacturing capabilities at Singapore. This put the company in a great position to capitalize on the international recovery which we are seeing today. Halliburton has already benefited from the strong growth in activity in the UK and Norwegian North Sea, Malaysia, Australia, and India where it has seized new business opportunities. In fact, it has been so busy in some markets that it is now facing a shortage of drilling and wireline tools. The strong demand should lead to better prices in the future which will have a positive impact on the company’s earnings.

For these reasons, I believe Halliburton’s profits should hold up well as the company refocuses on preserving margins in North America in this difficult period. At the same time, the growth of the international business should provide crucial support to revenues and earnings. Shares of Halliburton have performed poorly this year, falling by 10.3% on a year-to-date basis. Its rival Schlumberger, which has greater exposure to the international markets, has seen its stock rise by 10.2% in the same period. I expect Halliburton to continue to underperform in the near-term due to the ongoing weakness in North America.

However, once oil prices stabilize and US oil producers start increasing drilling work and capital spending, Halliburton shares will rally. Activity will also likely pick up from next year in the Permian Basin in West Texas as new pipelines are placed into service which will ease the supply bottleneck and the oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) ramp up exploration and production work in the region.

Halliburton stock is trading 12.7x 2020 earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters, which makes it considerably cheaper than Schlumberger which is priced almost 20x earnings. I think those investors who have a long-term horizon and can stomach further weakness should consider buying Halliburton stock, particularly if it drops to 10x earnings or lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.