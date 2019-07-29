David Einhorn Is Shorting Corporate Bonds. You Probably Shouldn't

As someone who has weighed in on this extensively in the past, I want to make sure investors understand how complex a subject this has become.

In a letter to investors dated July 25, David Einhorn revealed that Greenlight is shorting US corporate credit.

By now, the full letter is public on multiple websites and the passage that describes his position against credit is very brief, so I see no harm in quoting it verbatim. Here it is:

Additionally, we have taken a new macro position against U.S. corporate credit, both investment grade and high yield. Over the last few years, corporate debt has expanded dramatically, while covenant packages and other bond-holder protections have weakened considerably. Rating agencies have been complacent and allowed debt/EBITDA and debt/equity ratios to deteriorate without a corresponding reduction in credit ratings. Meanwhile, we are a decade into an economic recovery and there are signs the economy may be slowing. Finally, credit spreads are approaching historical tights, such that the cost of betting against corporate credit is quite low. We have a fair amount of cyclical risk in our equity portfolio, and believe shorting corporate credit, in addition to having attractive standalone asymmetric risk-reward characteristics, provides a hedge to our long equity portfolio.

Simple enough - in theory, anyway.

I'm not going to attempt to critique (or even to comment further on) Einhorn's position. Without knowing the specifics, it's impossible to evaluate.

Rather, I want to use the "Einhorn shorts US credit" headline as a springboard (some might even call it an "excuse") to talk briefly on this platform about credit in general.

The short version of what I want to say here goes as follows. If you aren't well apprised of the nuance and specifics, it's best you don't try to bet against corporate credit and, frankly, it's probably not a great idea for you to attempt to comment on the subject publicly. That doesn't mean you shouldn't endeavor to learn or to expand on what you already know. In fact, I'm imploring you to do just that. In the wake of the Einhorn news, I've seen a handful of folks (writing across multiple web portals) try their hand at weighing in on this story, and the results haven't been what I would call satisfactorily robust.

Although Einhorn's rationale sounds straightforward enough, I'd bet everything I own that he has a highly nuanced understanding of the dynamics I'm going to outline for you below.

Now, let me get to the longer version, which I still hope to keep relatively brief.

Regular readers know I've talked a lot about high yield credit ETFs in the past, both on this platform and elsewhere. I stopped writing about it in these pages for a simple reason. Readers had a tendency to mistake my larger, almost philosophical, point about junk bond and emerging market debt ETFs for an exhortation that retail investors try to bet against those products.

I can (and have) spent days discussing the liquidity mismatch issue as it relates to credit ETFs, but thankfully, it's a subject which is amenable to concise treatment. Stripped of any and all belabored attempts to argue in favor of the resiliency of these products (i.e., to explain why their structural integrity has generally stood up during times of stress) the inescapable reality of the situation is that HY and EM debt ETFs make an impossible promise to investors. They promise intraday, on-demand liquidity against an underlying pool of assets that aren't entirely liquid. During a fire sale scenario, that structural flaw will be exposed. There is no question about it. It's just a matter of "Will there every be a fire sale?" and also "How bad will it be?"

That, however, is not a good reason for retail investors to try their hand at betting against popular corporate credit ETFs, for obvious reasons. The most well-known of those products were not designed in someone's garage. Rather, they are marketed by some of the largest asset management firms on the planet and were engineered to be resilient. For the most part, they have been just that - resilient, I mean. Waiting on them to implode is a fool's errand, but it hasn't stopped folks from trying.

With that comparatively short recap of some of my previous posts out of the way, let me get quickly to a few broader points about the credit market.

Last year, during Q4, spreads widened dramatically and a number of doomsday scenarios began making the rounds, none more prominent than the "BBB apocalypse" story. In essence, the worry was that the dramatic increase in the amount of BBB debt outstanding meant that when the cycle finally turned, large capital structures would be downgraded to junk, leading to huge losses for investment grade investors and potentially swamping the high yield market.

As Barclays wrote early in 2019, "not only would funding costs increase significantly, but funding a large capital structure in the high yield market might be downright impossible". In other words, depending on the company, operating as a high yield issuer might be a non-starter. These charts are current though the end of last year.

(Barclays)

Some argued that "fallen angel" risk was actually overstated, and that the more likely scenario was a rash of intra-IG downgrades (i.e., downgrades within the investment grade universe).

But thanks in no small part to the Fed's dovish pivot, none of the adverse scenarios panned out. In fact, as central banks made it clear that a coordinated, global easing push was in the cards, yields began to plunge on risk-free assets (e.g., sovereigns), which in turn pushed the total stock of negative-yielding debt above $13 trillion.

That kicked off a reinvigorated hunt for yield or, put differently, it served as a powerful tailwind for credit. The result, unsurprisingly, has been extraordinary returns for the riskiest investment grade credits and the "safest" junk bonds, both of which have returned in excess of 10% in 2019.

(Heisenberg)

So much for the "apocalypse" scenario.

Critics point to high leverage and the aging cycle, but here again, this is a highly nuanced discussion. Back in April, Deutsche Bank issued a 50-page study on spreads in a world of structurally lower defaults. One of the key points is as follows (from the bank's Jim Reid):

Given the excessive debt burden the world has (mostly outside of the corporate sector), it seems likely the authorities will try to ensure real yields stay historically low in the years ahead, regardless of what happens to nominal yields. Thus, defaults could continue to stay structurally low in the years ahead, notwithstanding the obvious spike when the next recession hits.

As central banks push rates ever lower and deploy enhancement after enhancement to their forward guidance (i.e., guarantees that rates will remain low for the foreseeable future), the technical tailwind for credit grows stronger. Consider the following from BofA's US high grade credit team (from a note out last Thursday, following the ECB):

European and US IG corporate bond spreads have tightened 23bps and 18bps, respectively, since the ECB meeting – not today’s, but the prior one on June 6th (Figure 1). When ECB President Draghi in the press conference for the first time this round appeared open to both rate cuts and QE, we used the title “You’re gonna need a bigger allocation to corporates”. Recall the 1975 movie “Jaws” where they are sitting in a small boat being approached by a large shark and one says: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat”. Our title referred to global fixed income investors being approached not by a shark but rather low/negative yields coming to eat their assets (Figure 2). The mitigant for that risk is not a bigger boat, but a bigger allocation to (higher yielding) corporate bonds.

The point, obviously, is that "we're not in Kansas anymore" - to employ another classic cinema reference.

You cannot talk about corporate debt right now without mentioning central banks and what the plunge back down the accommodation rabbit hole means in terms of demand for IG and HY credit.

Across the pond in Europe, the situation long ago crossed the threshold into surreal territory. 40% of the € high grade credit market is negative-yielding. If you ask BofA's European credit team, negative-yielding corporate credit could soon be the norm, not the exception.

Why? That is, who would buy negative yielding credit? Well, it's all a matter of how much you're being taxed (i.e., how negative rates are) elsewhere. Consider this brief passage from BofA's Barnaby Martin:

Anecdotally, we hear from some clients that their custodian charges for cash holdings are as punitive as -60bp. In this regard, negative yielding corporate bonds can still be viewed as “cheap”. Or, put another way, negative yielding credit is turning into a classic Giffen good.

That opens the door to shorter-dated € IG credit trading as tight as negative 60bps.

Obviously, this setup can be deflationary, an irony of ironies considering that the very policies which have created these surreal dynamics are designed to push inflation back up to target. Here is a simple visualization of "zombie dynamics" or, how excess capacity is never purged because the insatiable demand for spread product allows otherwise uneconomic production to remain "alive":

(Heisenberg)

It's a self-defeating cycle for policymakers.

In Europe, this situation is complicated further by the fact that instead of terming out their debt to take advantage of lower long-term borrowing costs, corporates are actually doing the opposite of sovereigns - they are shortening their average maturities.

(BofA)

The read-through is that if the trend continues, the ECB will be compelled to keep rates lower for longer because refi risk will keep popping up as corporates shorten their WAM (i.e., they'll have to roll over their debt more frequently).

As I described it over the weekend elsewhere, all of this is like a giant, moving Venn diagram, wherein each bubble spins in tandem with those it overlaps. As the gears turn, the outcomes (e.g., lower rates, tighter spreads, more demand for credit, suppressed default rates, etc.) reinforce one another.

To be clear, somebody like David Einhorn surely understands all of this, and most large financial media outlets have staff reporters who cover credit markets for a living and are thus reasonably adept at telling the story.

But many investors will understandably have a hard time separating the wheat from chaff when it comes to something like the purported "bubble" in corporate credit. It's tempting these days to simply Google a couple of key words and read the first thing that pops up, a tendency which can lead you astray. For market participants looking for articles to help inform their investment decisions, that can be hazardous.

So, before you decide to go out and be like David Einhorn, make sure you have at least a vague conception of just how nuanced the credit discussion really is right now. This is not - I repeat not - as simple as just pointing to this or that leverage metric, declaring that the cycle is aging and calling that a short thesis.

It may sound as though that's the gist of Einhorn's argument (if all you had to go on was the excerpt from his investor letter), but I can promise you he's thought long and hard about this situation and has likely spent considerable time deciding on how to structure his short credit positions in the context of his equity longs.

Finally - because I do feel compelled to end this on a somewhat dramatic note - it is worth mentioning that due to the massive disconnect between the amount of outstanding corporate debt and the street's capacity to warehouse risk under the rigors of the post crisis regulatory regime, there likely will be a fairly acute spread widening episode at some point during the next downturn.

Whether that actually leads to credit events is another story, though, because one assumes central banks will simply step in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.