Aptose Biosciences Is Dead In The Water Before Clinical Trials Are Even Complete

Don't believe that Aptose will have the ability to compete in the market for CLL and AML given current market environment.

The combination of Venetoclax and Rituximab has already proven to be very efficacious in the treatment of CLL and will be hard to beat.

Success of the company's pipeline hinges on CG 806 which just began a phase 1 dose escalation in CLL / SLL and is also intended to treat AML.

Aptose Biosciences has been on a roller coaster of a ride in the past 3 years, plummeting to a low of $0.90 in December of 2016 and reaching a high of $4.20 in June of 2018. For those who don't know, Aptose is a small-cap biotech company that trades on the TSX (Ticker Symbol: APS) and on the Nasdaq (Ticker Symbol: APTO). It has a market cap of approximately $133.6 million USD and most recently did a capital raise this past May of $18.5 million USD as it begins to ramp up its clinical trials.

As a biotech, its pipeline is oriented on two main assets, APTO-253 and CG-806, and it cannot be understated how much the success of the company hinges on CG-806. To provide a brief background on CG-806, Aptose purchased the rights to the drug from Crystal Genomics, a South Korean biotechnology company in 2016. Aptose owns the global rights to develop and commercialize the program outside of Korea and China and the total deal value is up to $303 million USD, inclusive of development, regulatory and commercial-based milestones. Crystal Genomics will also receive a single-digit royalty on sales in the Licensed Territory.

With CG-806, Aptose believes that it has a superior drug for the treatment of CLL and ALL compared to Imbruvica. When CLL and ALL patient samples were extracted and exposed to both CG-806 and Imbruvica, CG-806 proved to be 1000X more powerful than Imbruvica and was more effective in treating a wider variety of CLL and ALL samples. When looking at the image in the bottom left, the more red beside each drug, the more effective it is in terms of treating the cancer. When comparing CG-806 and Imbruvica, it is quite obvious how much more efficacy CG-806 exhibits compared to Imbruvica in both the CLL and ALL indications.

Figure 1: Comparison of Imbruvica to CG-806 in CLL and ALL

CG-806 has also demonstrated greater effectiveness in ALL and CLL when used in conjunction with Venetoclax compared to when Venetoclax or CG-806 are used as mono therapies. However, it is interesting to note that when comparing Venetoclax and CG-806 as mono therapies for CLL, Venetoclax appears far superior and CG-806 didn't appear that effective at all. When interpreting the diagram, the more dots you have closer to the bottom of the graph, the more efficacious the drug / drug combination is . The lower the dots, the smaller the concentration that is required to inhibit the tumor growth / tumor volume by 50%.

Figure 2: Comparison of CG-806 to Venetoclax and when used in Combination in the treatment of CLL + ALL.

Interestingly, which has not been shared by Aptose, is that when Venclexta is used in combination with Rituxan in the treatment of CLL, they achieved achieved an overall response rate of 92.3% and 2-year rates of progression-free survival of 84.9% which is quite impressive. However, the rates of Grade 3/Grade 4 neutropenia were quite high so the only hope of CG-806 being used in conjunction with Venclexta is if it produces better/similar clinical results but has a meaningfully better safety profile.

Finally, Aptose believes that CG-806 will be more effective than leading AML drugs in treating patients whose AML carries the FLT3-ITD mutation which is found in 25-30% of AML patients. When treating AML, it is not enough to just target FLT3-ITD but rather all the rescue pathways which are meant to compensate for FLT3-ITD when it is inhibited.

Aptose believes that CG-806 will be more effective than FLT3 inhibitors on the market today ( Sorafenib (Nexavar®); Midostaurin (Rydapt®); Gilteritinib (Xospata®) because it inhibits more pathways than just FLT3-ITD. These pathways include: PDGFRα, CSF1R, MET, RET, ERK/MYC, AKT/mTOR, BTK, SYK, SRC, MYC and H3S10. When Aptose tested CG-806 on 200 AML patient samples, most of which were FLT3-ITD negative, it's efficacy appears marginally better to Quizartinib and Gilteritinibbut.

Figure 3: Comparison of CG-806 to other prevailing drugs on AML market

However, the AML market is becoming increasingly saturated and Argenx (ARGX) just released blockbuster results with their drug Cusatuzumab in the treatment of AML. In fact, the phase 1/2 results were so impressive that J&J decided to engage in a potentially $1.6 billion deal to have the rights to Cusatuzumab in the United States for the treatment of AML.

In this trial, Argenx evaluated the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Cusatuzumab in combination with azacytidine (AZA) in an open-label, Phase 1/2 clinical trial in 12 newly diagnosed AML patients unfit for intensive chemotherapy.

As of the data cut-off on July 16, 2018, the ORR across the 12 patients was 92% (11/12 patients), including 9 patients (82%) with a complete response with or without hematologic recovery (CR/CRi), 1 patient (9%) who reached morphologic leukemia-free status, and 1 (9%) partial response (PR). The median duration on study as of data cut-off was 6.9 months, ranging from 2 to 14.4 months, with 7 patients still on study. Five patients (42%) achieved MRD negativity as measured by flow cytometry. Translational data demonstrated that cusatuzumab monotherapy and in combination with AZA significantly reduced leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow of AML patients.

This data is very impressive and 42% achieving MRD negativity is an indication of a lower probability of AML relapse in the future. I don't believe that CG-806 stands a chance in AML after the release of this data and if these results hold with a larger sample size, than Cusatuzumab could become the standard first line treatment.

When looking at the current market environment including the drugs that are currently undergoing clinical trials, I believe Aptose has a very high bar to FDA approval in ALL, CLL, and AML. I am bearish on the shares and don't believe they will be able to effectively compete in the indications that CG-806 is intended for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.