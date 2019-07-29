Halliburton: Cost Cuts Can Last Only So Long

Source: MarketWatch

I have been bearish on oil services names like Halliburton (HAL) for years. Oil prices have fallen from their October 2018 peak; the fortunes of oil services names have also fallen. Halliburton had a lot to prove in Q2 after reporting dismal results for the prior two quarters. The quarter was impressive, but was it sustainable? Q2 2019 revenue of $5.9 billion rose 3% sequentially. This was a sharp departure from the 3% decline reported in Q1. Three of the company's four key operating segments demonstrated revenue growth.

Revenue from North America rose 2% Q/Q. The company's artificial lift business outpaced competitors, which helped lead the rebound:

In North America, revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $3.3 billion, a 2% increase. Improvements were primarily driven by higher stimulation artificial lift and wireline activity in North America land and higher drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico. These results were partially offset by a lower software revenue across the region and reduced fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Budget exhaustion from customers stymied Halliburton in the second half of last year. Weatherford International's (OTCPK:WFTIQ) financial problems could mean there is more business to go around in the North America land drilling market. However, active U.S. drilling rigs fell by eight rigs, marking the 10th decline in the past 12 weeks; this implies customers may not be back in a big way.

International revenue rose nearly 6%. Revenue from Europe/Africa/CIS rose by double digits on activity in the North Sea and well construction in Russia. Middle East/Asia revenue rose 7% from higher completions throughout the region and proved drilling activity in Asia. These regions were slight offset by a decline in Latin America. International markets could potentially counterbalance any headwinds in North America where Halliburton receives 57% of its revenue.

Margins Improved

Halliburton's management team is excellent at containing costs amid any slowdown in the oil patch. During the quarter the company took a $247 million pretax charge consisting of asset impairments and severance costs. The company is already adjusting its cost structure to better reflect the current operating environment. Smaller oil services firms could follow suit. Total operating expenses (not including restructuring charges) rose 1% Q/Q, less than the rise in revenue. As a result, EBITDA of $966 million rose 15%. The EBITDA margin of 16.3% was up 160 basis points versus Q1 2019. More cost cuts could drive EBITDA growth in the second half of the year.

Halliburton Appears Fairly Valued

With an enterprise value of $29 billion, HAL trades at 8x run-rate EBITDA (first-half 2019 EBITDA annualized). Its valuation is more attractive than Schlumberger's (SLB) which trades closer to 11x run-rate EBITDA. HAL also appears to be fairly valued given the cyclical nature of the business. However, if global demand (and not OPEC supply cuts) is expected to drive future oil prices, then that could be foreboding. The U.S. economy is in such poor shape that the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates after raising them in December. Secondly, what happens to Halliburton's earnings growth prospects when cost cuts dissipate?

Conclusion

The global economy may have peaked, which does not bode well for oil prices or HAL. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.