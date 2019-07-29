Domino's Pizza: Hold As Competitors Cede Control Over Delivery

Investment Thesis

Having its roots in pizza delivery, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), founded in 1960, is battling third-party delivery operators offering the diners more restaurant choices and convenience. With deliveries making up more than two-thirds of its total orders, the company has missed consensus revenue estimates for five consecutive quarters. The stock has gained only close to 6.5% year-to-date compared to c. 31.4% of Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index.

However, DPZ is targeting USD25 bn of global retail sales by 2025 with an estimated annual compound growth of c. 10.0%, the midpoint of the sales guidance for the next 3-5 years. A constant operating margin of c. 16.6% over a 10-year investment horizon targeting c. USD5.9 bn of revenue by year six suggests c. 12.8% upside to the stock. The relative valuation using the five-year median forward PE ratio also indicates a moderate gain. However, it's better to hold the stock as DPZ boosts revenue with its own delivery network, which gives it better control over costs while its competitors rely on third parties for their expansion.

Source: Domino's Investor Presentation

Third-party delivery apps intensify competition

Once its most potent strategy to neutralize competition, DPZ has seemingly lost its competitive advantage: food delivery. While US and Canada accounted for nearly 83.0% of its top line in 2018, its pizza delivery business handled over two-thirds of total orders. However, in the US, food delivery is not the privilege of a select few restaurant chains anymore. Third-party delivery operators have made the restaurant business a level playing field. Diners' option of selecting their preferred restaurant from dozens of choices is at their fingertips thanks to mobile phone apps DoorDash (DOORD), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), and UberEats (NYSE:UBER).

According to Euromonitor, US food delivery sales grew by 13% to USD34 bn last year. More and more restaurants are clamoring for a slice of the pie with the help of third-party operators while DPZ remains focused on expanding its own delivery service. Even DPZ's competitors, Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) and Pizza Hut unit of YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) recently announced their delivery partnerships with DoorDash and Grubhub Inc., respectively.

DPZ moves on with unchanged sales outlook

Even though DPZ in 2019 kept the three-to-five-year outlook for global retail sales at 8-12% year-over-year growth, unchanged from the forecast in 2018, the company hasn't met the target for three consecutive quarters now. Though US same-store sales growth has barely met the company's target in the most recent quarter, the international same-store sales growth has fallen short of the target for three consecutive quarters. As a result, the company hasn't met quarterly consensus revenue estimates in more than a year. Unsurprisingly, when DPZ released the earnings results for the second quarter of the year 2019 (2019 Q2), the share price declined c. 8.7%.

Source: koyfin.com

The company has three main revenue streams: sales at company-owned stores, supply chain business, and franchise royalties/ fees. While US franchisees pay 5.5% of sales as royalty fees, internationally the fee stands at 3.0% in addition to one-time franchise payment made initially. Even though the company doesn't disclose its global retail sales, a rough calculation using the US and international royalty fee percentages estimates it at c. USD12.8 bn. The supply chain segment, which provides various food and other complimentary items to Domino's locations in the US and most of the franchised outlets in Canada, makes up c. 25.5% of 2018 US retail sales as earlier estimated. Meanwhile, the company projects USD25 bn of global retails sales by 2025, an annual compound growth rate of c. 10.0%. Using it to derive company-owned store sales and franchise royalties, this amounts to c. USD5.9 bn of total revenue in 2025, with the annual compound growth rate reaching c. 8.9% for the six-year period.

Source: Domino's Investor Presentation

Rising labor costs pressure margins

In the year 2018, DPZ's operating margin declined to c. 16.7% from c. 18.7% in the prior year as the US restaurant industry continues to battle rising labor costs. While unemployment rate hovers near a half-a-decade low, dozens of states and a few major cities raised minimum wages this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), US hourly restaurant pay in May 2019 reached USD14.79, the highest since it started the survey in 2006.

As the company increases the number of stores through its "Store Split Fortressing" strategy to provide faster food delivery and elbow out competitors, the Impact of labor cost inflation on DPZ's margins is even more significant. In my DCF model, I have kept the operating margin constant at c. 16.64%, the base year EBIT margin, adjusted for company operating leases.

Source: The Author Estimates; Data from Company Financials

Both DCF Valuation and Relative Valuation forecast a moderate upside

For DCF valuation, throughout the 10-year investment horizon, I assumed c. 16.6% of operating margin, keeping the annual compound growth rate of revenue at c. 8.9% with a target of c. USD5.9 bn of revenue at year six. However, I forecasted the revenue growth to reach the risk-free rate by the final year, and the model yields a fair value of USD292.30, an upside of c. 12.8%. Meanwhile, the relative valuation using the last five-year median forward PE at c. 28.7x and current consensus EPS estimate at USD9.53 indicates a price target of USD273.51, an upside of c. 5.6%.

Sources: The Author; Historical Financials from Company SEC Filings and Data for Beta, ERP, Synthetic Rating and Marginal Tax Rate from Damodaran Online

Source: The Author; Data from koyfin.com

Looking at the sensitivity analysis, even one percentage point increase in the assumed revenue growth can double the upside, highlighting the importance of top-line growth as the company's operating margins squeeze. An acquisition-led growth is, however, unlikely while the company's leverage remains elevated. Following recapitalizations in 2015, 2017, and 2018, net debt to EBITDA ratio has reached c. 5.8x in 2018 from c. 3.9x in 2014. Meanwhile, DPZ's diluted EPS has expanded at c. 27.5% of annual compound growth rate over the last five years, partly due to debt-funded share repurchases. However, it needs to keep tabs on the after-tax cost of debt used for share repurchases which, if higher than the earnings yield of the company, could erode the intended EPS bump.

Even though DPZ raised dividend per share from USD0.8 in 2013 to USD2.2 in 2018 with an annual compound growth rate of c. 22.4%, the dividend payout ratio has declined to c. 25.5% in 2018 after reaching its peak of c. 41.7% in 2015. With the dividend payments being inadequate to keep pace with the increase in share price, the dividend yield has declined over the years. More pressure on the yield is likely as the company repays the heavy debt load.

Catalysts to revenue growth and margin expansion

A higher upside depends on how successfully the company expands, keeping the rising labor costs under control with its own delivery network. The company is banking on "split fortressing" as it targets 25,000 stores globally by the year 2025 to fulfill the capacity requirement for an order-driven growth. To boost the traffic further, its decade-long value deals at USD5.99 and USD7.99 continue to attract the price-conscious diner. The "Piece of the Pie Rewards" loyalty program, as well as "Domino's Delivery Hotspots" launched in 2018, where it makes deliveries to locations without physical addresses, can also boost the transaction growth. Meanwhile, third-party delivery companies are pushing up their commissions, sometimes as high as 25% of an order. As competitors battle rising delivery fees, which are beyond their control, DPZ could leverage its delivery network to cushion margins and achieve price leadership in the industry.

With 7.5 mn restaurant and hotel workers leaving their jobs last year, the most since BLS started the survey in 2006, attracting new staff is becoming harder for the foodservice industry. The "Split Fortressing" strategy, which cuts back delivery distances and times could improve driver turnover as their returns increase with faster delivery, while shorter delivery distances could drive down labor costs. Meanwhile, the company is switching the delivery method from automobiles to e-bikes in some US markets to speed up delivery agent recruitment.

Conclusion

DPZ's sales growth is decelerating as third-party delivery operators expand their reach, offering more choices to the diner. However, its retail sales forecast of 8-12% growth over the next 3-5 years remains unchanged despite its failure to reach the target for three consecutive quarters. YoY revenue growth of c. 8.9% over the next six years and a constant operating margin of c. 16.6% over the 10-year investment horizon yields a share price of USD292.30 with an upside of c. 12.8%, a moderate gain confirmed by relative valuation using median forward PE over the last five years. However, it's best to hold the stock as DPZ expands using its own delivery network with better control over delivery costs, while competitors cede that control to third parties.

