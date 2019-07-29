Croda: Still On A Premium Valuation After Poor H1 Results

At 4,674p, shares are likely to deliver <10% annual return, with cyclical volatility - not sufficiently attractive for global investors. We are Neutral.

We believe EBIT growth is structurally constrained to a 5-7% range at best, from low growth and peak margins in Personal Care; ROIC is falling.

However, excluding FX, average EBIT growth was 4.5% in 2013-2018, and future EPS growth benefit from financial leverage will likely be only 0.5%.

Croda has reported a double-digit EPS CAGR in the last 5 years, benefiting from GBP deprecation, lower funding costs, and tax cuts.

Croda has a reputation as a high-quality, defensive stock; shares have fallen 13% since late June after analyst downgrades and poor H1 results.

Introduction

Croda (OTCPK:COIHF) has the reputation as a high-quality company and a relatively defensive name among U.K. stocks. Since late June, Croda shares have fallen 13% in London, following analyst downgrades and disappointing H1 results; they now trade at only 5% above their 52-week low, despite the pound's substantial fall in the last year.

In this article, we review Croda as a potential investment opportunity.

Company Overview

Croda is a U.K. specialty chemicals company that sells ingredients to companies globally, with a market capitalisation of about £6bn (about $7.5bn). It reports in 4 segments:

Personal Care - this sells ingredients to makers of beauty products (skincare and haircare) and home care products (e.g. laundry).

- this sells ingredients to makers of beauty products (skincare and haircare) and home care products (e.g. laundry). Life Sciences - this includes Healthcare, which sells ingredients to pharmaceuticals companies; and Crop Care, which sells ingredients for fertilisers and pesticides.

- this includes Healthcare, which sells ingredients to pharmaceuticals companies; and Crop Care, which sells ingredients for fertilisers and pesticides. Performance Technologies - this sells ingredients for Lubricants, Coatings, and Polymers, etc.; 25% of sales is to automotive companies, and it also has substantial exposure to oil and gas

- this sells ingredients for Lubricants, Coatings, and Polymers, etc.; 25% of sales is to automotive companies, and it also has substantial exposure to oil and gas Industrial Chemicals - this consists largely of by-products from other segments and is not meaningfully financial

- this consists largely of by-products from other segments and is not meaningfully financial Personal Care is just under ½ of total segmental EBIT, Life Sciences is 28%, and Performance Technologies 24%. Each segment is diversified geographically, with Personal Care having the most exposure to emerging markets. Breakdowns of Croda's EBIT and revenue are shown below:

Croda EBIT (Adjusted) by Segment (2018A) Source: Croda annual report (2018). Croda Revenue by Segment & Region (2018A) Source: Croda annual report (2018).

Croda ingredients tend to be used in small quantities by customers, to substantially alter the properties of their final products. An example is a chemical added to a hair conditioner to make its active molecules stick to hair longer, thus having a longer-lasting impact. In both Healthcare and Crop Care, Croda generally is not involved in the active pharmaceutical ingredients, but the secondary chemicals that aid the active ingredients' delivery.

Croda's focus is on selling innovative and premium products. Its core strengths are its product development capabilities, which often supplement its customers' in-house R&D and client relationships, which see Croda salespeople often serving as trusted advisors in a "consultative sales" model.

Customer base is highly diversified, with the top 20 customers accounting for only about 20% of revenues. It includes many of the large companies in each sector, such as L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), P&G (PG), Unilever (UL), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in Personal Care. However, most sales are to smaller companies, as they stand to benefit the most from Croda's R&D and sales value-add.

Selected Large Croda Personal Care Customers Source: Croda results presentation (2017).

Croda's nearest listed comparable is Ashland (ASH), and its valuation has often been compared with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDBF). It also competes with the Cognis business in BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). However, many investors consider Croda a unique asset due to its high-quality portfolio.

High-Quality & Defensive Nature

Croda is believed to be a high-quality business due to its portfolio of mission-critical, innovative, and premium products; its R&D and sales capabilities represent key competitive advantages; its high diversification in geography, customers, and products is also valued.

In addition, many of Croda's end markets are considered attractive, given beauty, healthcare, crop care, lubricants, polymers, etc., are all markets are likely to grow faster than GDP.

Croda is also considered a defensive stock in the U.K. An estimated 75% of its EBIT is from more recurring, consumer-based markets in Personal Care and Healthcare. Croda is also a small net exporter, with about 5% of sales but 15-20% of its production based in the U.K. and will benefit from weak GBP.

Historic Earnings Growth

Croda's earnings growth has been impressive on a reported basis, with an EBIT CAGR of +8.4% and an EPS CAGR of +11.0% in the last 5 years:

Croda EBIT (Adjusted) (2014-18A) Source: Croda company filings. Croda Earnings Per Share (2014-18A) Source: Croda company filings.

However, the reported growth rates have been helped by the pound sterling's depreciation and other one-offs like lower funding costs and tax cuts. During 2013-2018, Croda's average cost on its fixed debt has fallen from 5.94% to 3.18%, and its tax rate has fallen from 28.0% to 24.6%. These two changes helped Croda's EPS growth exceed its EBIT growth by 200-350 bps per year, which will not happen again. On the current financial structure, a gap of less than 50 bps is more likely (assuming 5-8% EBIT growth).

Excluding currency, Croda's EBIT growth has averaged 4.5% in 2013-2018, with a range of 4.5-7.0% range in most years, but the occasional bad year where EBIT may fall, as shown below. 2019 is shaping up to be a bad year, with EBIT growth of no more than low single digits, given it was down -0.6% in H1 and management guided to only a "slight improvement" in H2:

Croda EBIT (Adjusted) Growth (2014-19H1A) Source: Croda company filings.

EPS and EBIT growth rates also do not capture the decline in Croda's Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"). Since peaking at 23.8% in 2013, Croda's ROIC has fallen to 18.2% by 2018, as shown below. Most of this is due to CapEx (persistently at about 1.5x depreciation) and acquisitions (an integral part of Croda's growth strategy), though part of this is due to a new biosurfactant plant which is not contributing to the P&L yet:

Croda Return on Invested Capital (2009-18A) NB. The new biosurfactant plant had a projected cost of $175m, less than 10% of current invested capital. Source: Croda company filings.

As we will explain by segment below, we believe Croda's EBIT growth is structurally constrained to a 5-7% range at best.

Review by Segment - Personal Care

Personal Care has been growing its EBIT by only 3-5% in 2016-2018, with margin falling since 2016. While the addressable market includes the fast-growing beauty sector, Croda's own growth has appeared constrained; margin seems to have peaked; it also reported negative EBIT growth in 2014 and 19H1, with the 19H1 decline attributed to U.S.-China trade tensions.

Personal Care Revenue & EBIT Growth Source: Croda company filings. Personal Care EBIT Margin Source: Croda company filings.

Despite Croda's innovation focus, Personal Care revenues have been growing significantly slower than the prestige beauty sector, let alone leaders like Estée Lauder (EL), as shown below. This is likely due to Croda's larger exposure to smaller companies, with only 25% of Personal Care sales going to multinationals; also, part of its sales is to the slower-growing home care market.

Growth of Global Prestige Beauty Market & Estée Lauder Sales (FY14-19) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: EL presentation at Bernstein conference (May-19).

In Personal Care, management is guiding to low-to-mid digits revenue growth and a margin of 33-34% - implying a low-to-mid single digits EBIT growth. (All figures in constant currency.)

Review by Segment - Life Sciences

Financials for Croda's Life Sciences segment look volatile (as shown below) due to the explosive growth and then decline of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") business (due to generics competition for its main customer), and to acquisitions such as Incotec in Crop Care in 2016:

Life Sciences Revenue & EBIT Growth Source: Croda company filings. Life Sciences EBIT Margin Source: Croda company filings.

(Note: Life Sciences' revenue growth in 2016 would be negative without the Incotec acquisition; the acquisition was the main reason for the margin decline. However, it helped growth and margins in 2017 as Croda repriced Incotec products.)

Excluding the API business, Life Sciences has averaged mid-single-digit revenue growth since API added about 5% of growth in each of 2014 and 2015, but subtracted about 4% from growth in 2018.

For Life Sciences, management is guiding to mid-to-high digits revenue growth, and for margins to be similar as Personal Care eventually - implying 8-10% p.a. EBIT growth.

Review by Segment - Performance Technologies

Financials for Performance Technologies are volatile, as shown below, due to its exposure to cyclical sectors such as automotive and oil & gas and also volatile petrochemical input costs.

Perf. Tech. Revenue & EBIT Growth Source: Croda company filings. Perf. Tech. EBIT Margin Source: Croda company filings.

Management has raised EBIT in 2016-2018 by targeting margin (the latest target being 25%) and exiting low-margin products. However, EBIT declined by -11.4% in 2015, due to lower sales to drilling and production customers in oil and gas; it declined by -11.2% in 19H1, due to lower polymer and automotive demand, and wider chemical industry weakness.

In Performance Technologies, we believe Croda can grow EBIT at a CAGR of 5-7% across the cycle, but the end markets are inherently volatile and our level of confidence is low.

Future Earnings Growth

Taking the EBIT growth rates above (3-5% in Personal Care, 8-10% in Life Sciences and 5-7% in Performance Technologies), we believe Croda can grow overall EBIT by 5.0-7.0% p.a. on average across the cycle in constant currency. EPS growth would then be in the 5.5-7.5% range.

There is a meaningful chance Croda will undershoot this in some years, especially if there is weakness in part or all of the global economy.

2019 is one such year, with a weak H1 and an H2 implied by guidance as only slightly better. Croda is also under other pressures, including a new biosurfactant plant which has remained shut since a leak in December, and recent acquisitions like Plant Impact and Biosector that will not add much to earnings in the first year.

Valuation

At 4,674p, shares are trading on 25.1x P/E and 2.9% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield, as shown below. It has a trailing dividend yield of 1.9% (88.5p per share). These figures represent a premium valuation in our opinion.

Croda Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19H1) NB. Croda financials based on £/$ = 1.334 and £/€ = 1.130; latest rates are for £/$ = 1.2388 and £/€ = 1.1131. Source: Croda company filings.

We believe long-term dividend payouts will represent a yield of about 2.5-3.0% over time, including 2.0% from regular dividends and 0.5-1.0% from special dividends. Croda's stated policy (shown below) is to pay out 40-50% of EPS as dividends and also to pay out special dividends once leverage falls behind the targeted 1-1.5x range. (An annual EBITDA growth of 5-8% would translate into special dividends worth 0.6-1.1% per year on average.)

Croda Capital Allocation Policy NB. "Leverage" is defined as Net Debt / EBITDA. Source: Croda results presentation (19H1).

During 2014-2018, Croda dividends paid were equivalent to 59% of its net income and 73% of its FCF (normalised), as shown below. Dividends will likely not be higher because the remainder of FCF will probably be spent on acquisitions, an integral part of Croda's growth strategy, with the €72m acquisition of Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF) Biosector agreed in January being the latest example.

Croda Uses of Cash vs. Net Income (2014A-2019E) Source: Croda company filings.

Conclusion

At 25x P/E, we believe Croda is trading at a premium valuation, which will continue due to its scarcity value as one of a few U.K. stocks that has a high-quality business, global earnings, and exposure to the global beauty market.

At 4,674p, Croda is likely to provide a high-single-digit annual return for shareholders, based on 5.5-7.5% + 2.5-3.0% = 8.0-10.5% from:

Overall EBIT CAGR of 5.0-7.0% and EPS CAGR of 5.5-7.5%

Stable valuation multiple, meaning share price grows in line with EPS

Dividend yield of 2.5-3.0%, from regular dividends of 2.0% and special dividend of 0.5-1.0% (on average)

For U.K. investors, we believe there are other companies that offer a better risk/reward, such as Diageo (NYSE:DEO) (with a similar valuation and better growth). For global investors, there are even more choices, including names such as L'Oréal and Estée Lauder that offer more direct ways to benefit from the structural growth in the beauty market.

Our recommendation on Croda is thus neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.