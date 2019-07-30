Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

Source: Pinterest

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during June for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for June

Airbus and Boeing together received 154 gross orders in June, compared to 333 orders in the same month last year. June showed a significant slowdown in order activity driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis while Boeing booked a big order from Jet Airways last year. Earlier this year, the carrier was forced to ground its fleet due to non-payment and liquidity pressures and now has ceased operations. Looking at the division of the orders in June, we'd mark Airbus as the “winner” as it sold 145 jets versus the 9 jets that Boeing sold.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of June, Boeing received a total of 9 orders valued at ~$1B after discounts:

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) ordered 1 Boeing 787-9, likely a swap from 3 Boeing 737 MAX orders.

DHL ordered 2 Boeing 777Fs.

FedEx Express (FDX) ordered 6 Boeing 767-300Fs.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of June, Airbus received 145 orders valued at $7.6B after discounts:

Paris Airshow order: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) ordered 5 Airbus A220-300s.

Paris Airshow order: Atlantic Airways ordered 2 Airbus A320neos.

Paris Airshow order: Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs.

Paris Airshow order: Saudia ordered 20 Airbus A320neos.

Paris Airshow order: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) ordered 20 Airbus A321XLRs.

Paris Airshow order: International Airlines Group ordered 14 Airbus A321XLRs, 8 for Iberia and 6 for Aer Lingus.

Paris Airshow order: JetBlue (JBLU) ordered 10 Airbus A220-300s.

All Nippon Airways ordered 18 Airbus A320neos.

An undisclosed customer ordered 23 Airbus A320neos and 13 Airbus A321neos.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic June 2019

The orders in June were sharply higher month over month. Airbus received 145 and zero cancellations in June, leaving the jet maker with 88 net orders for the year. Boeing received 9 orders and 3 cancellations, bringing its net orders to negative 119. What we see is that the lead from Boeing’s strong start of the year is completely gone and net orders are still negative while Airbus now has a positive order tally.

Conclusion

June was a good month for Airbus as it logged a solid number of single aisle orders, including launch orders for the Airbus A321XLR. Boeing booked some important freighter orders emphasizing the strength of their freighter line-up.

Compared to last year, order inflows for the month of June have fallen significantly, but this is primarily caused by a 150-unit Jet Airways. When looking at the order inflow in the first month last year and this year, we observed that both jet makers booked 870 gross orders versus 321 orders this year. It's starting to look more and more like we might be witnessing some cooling in order activity in 2019. Obviously, this is driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but the political climate likely is also not one that invites for committing to aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless strictly necessary. Given that various airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft and instead are spreading out deliveries of the aircraft they already have on order.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don’t expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and, especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems, should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day to day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

