This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 31 of 2019 - 7/29-8/2

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money-flow index scores to sharpen timing of purchases and sales.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates, I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week leveraged Dow 30 and Fang stocks afforded the best returns of these three approaches - up 2.98%, with leveraged exchange-traded funds in a close second position - up 2.42%.

Performance of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s three BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of only 0.17% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 2.24% for the week. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained 1.65%. Clearly, this was an uncharacteristically poor week for BLM stock picks.

Stock Symbols - Last Week 30 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) (0.05%) 0.48% Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) (2.48%) 0.13% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) (4.20%) (0.09%) Average (2.24%) 0.17%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using some other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently, they involve less portfolio turnover.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point, which is 2% below the weekly trading high as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 30 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +118.50% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than five times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 30-week estimated composite gains of 118.50% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 21.13%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 273% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading most of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile.

While these year-to-date gains may seem impressive, it is instructive to note that you could have surpassed these gains by merely holding Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), or Goldman Sachs (GS) in your portfolio on margin. Fully margined, the year-to-date gains on those stocks ranged successively from 172.8% to 121.5%.

Next Week’s Market Conditions

Last week presented surprises for those who follow market trends. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Coca Cola (KO) both had surprise earnings announcements that boosted the market. Last week’s positive Outlook Ratio of 1.170 turned out to be more predictive of final developments than was the technical negative MACD crossover pattern. The S&P 500 Index gained a whopping 1.65% on the week. Markets are often driven by events that are beyond any one person’s prediction or control. However, in the absence of market-moving external developments, technical indicators remain dependable.

For this coming week, five stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5000 stocks surveyed, all five of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an “outlook ratio.” It is a very short-term indicator that may change direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at 64.29, but the MFI Index is at a lower value of 49.87. The ratio 64.29/49.87 is 1.289, which is above 1.00 and implies a strongly positive bias for the coming week. We are also still anticipating a promised rate cut from the Federal Reserve Board. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

So, summing up market indicators for the coming week, on the positive side we have a positive outlook ratio, a promised rate cut by the Fed, a continuing strong economy with low unemployment and low inflation, and positive earnings announcements by some highly visible companies. However, on the negative side, we have continuing Federal Reserve rollovers, and a disappointing 130,000 sharp decline in subscriptions for widely held Netflix stock (NFLX). And Boeing (BA) shares continue to disappoint. It seems that the positives outweigh the negatives.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified five stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. In the table below, I am reporting the top five qualifying stocks along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 31 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) 213.2 1 Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) 54.30 2 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) 49.79 3 Okta, Inc., (OKTA) 46.09 4 The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) 45.04 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members, although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system - CNS - disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 - disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate is an oral, targeted, non-opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. It is developing AXS 02 for the treatment of pain in over three conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome - CRPS; knee osteoarthritis - OA - associated with bone marrow lesions - BMLs, and chronic low back pain - CLBP, associated with type I, or mixed type I and type II Modic changes - MCs. Its product candidate, AXS 05, is a fixed dose combination of dextromethorphan - DM - and bupropion. It is developing AXS 05 for the treatment of over two conditions, such as treatment resistant depression - TRD, and agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease - AD.

REKR

Rekor Systems Inc., formerly Novume Solutions, Inc., is a holding company. The company is focused on the logistics of procuring critical human resources. The company formed a platform that provides an array of services including strategic advisory, business capture support, teaming and staffing of skilled, non-skilled and cleared personnel, crisis and risk management, and traditional and digital media communications. The company also provides training, consulting, coaching, and implementation tools that help individuals. The company provides safety technology service fully integrated automated traffic safety enforcement solutions, parking enforcement citation collections, and mobile technology equipment solutions for public safety agencies.

SMSI

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is a provider of software solutions. The company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation - 3G, fourth-generation - 4G, and wireless fidelity - Wi-Fi - networks. Graphics segment includes its consumer-based products, such as Poser, Anime Studio, Manga Studio, MotionArtist and StuffIt. The Graphics segment develops a range of software, including graphic design and animation, compression and personal computer - PC/Mac utilities, for consumers, professional artists and educators. The company also offers Family Safety platform for family locator and parental controls.

OKTA

Okta, Inc., is an independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The company's Okta Identity Cloud platform provides identity management solutions that enable customers to secure their users and connect them to technology and applications. It also connects enterprises to their customers, employees, contractors, and partners. It allows users to access a range of cloud applications, Websites, mobile applications and service from various devices. Its platform is used by information technology – IT - organizations to secure their enterprise and by developers to build customer-facing Websites and applications. Okta Identity Cloud consists of a suite of products to manage and secure identities. It offers a range of products, such as Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Universal Directory, Lifecycle Management products, Single Sign-On, application program interface - API - Access Management and Mobility Management.

TTD

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company. The company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television. Its platform enables a media planner or buyer at an advertising agency to purchase digital media programmatically on various media exchanges and sell-side platforms; acquire and use third-party data to optimize and measure digital advertising campaigns; deploy their, or their client's, own first-party data in order to optimize campaign efficacy; link digital campaigns to offline sales results or other business objectives; access other services, such as its data management platform and publisher management platform marketplace, and use its user interface and application programming interfaces (APIs) to build their own technology on top of the company's platform.

DOW 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for next week are listed sequentially from most desirable to least desirable as follows:

1- Microsoft (MSFT)

2 - International Business Machines (IBM)

3 – Procter & Gamble (PG)

4 – Visa (V)

5 – Home Depot (HD).

The rationale for their selection is that these five stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 and FANG stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors. These stocks tend to satisfy my personal monthly growth target only when fully margined.

This past week the five best Dow 30 and FANG stocks by these same criteria (V, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), IBM, MSFT, and AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN)) gained an average of 0.90% before leveraging. Fully margined, these holdings gained an overall average of 2.98% for the week. This indicates that fully leveraged Dow 30 and Fang stocks were more profitable than BLM Momentum stocks with trailing stops but no leveraging, and more profitable than chosen leveraged ETFs.

Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, the same three Exchange-Traded Funds - ETFs - qualify as picks on the basis of a weighted combination of BLM scores, outlook ratios, and annual percentage growth. These three are as follows: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL), and ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM).

Although ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin. It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF picks. Last week, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks outperformed the other two trading categories.

Procedural Disclosures

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison, last Week 30 Momentum Breakout Stock selections are available HERE. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 30 Of 2019

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 300+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 3rd year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying about V&M Breakouts HERE





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.