Cullen/Frost Bankers: Investors Are Ignoring Energy Risk

However, it has significant exposure to the energy industry directly and operates almost entirely within Texas.

I've gotten several requests over the years to take a close look at Texas regional banking powerhouse Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). With my current focus on opportunities in banking shares, this is as good a time as any to do a deep dive on the bank.

Before getting started, I'd like to point out that Seeking Alpha author Richard Parsons made some great observations about CFR in his article last year. CFR was the only one of Texas' then ten largest banks that didn't go bust during the huge 1980s energy washout in that state. Fast forward to 2008, and CFR was one of just 31 U.S. banks that continued to raise its dividend annually despite the great financial crisis. CFR remained strongly profitable during 2008 and 2009, and the reported numbers look even better once you back out loan losses allowances for loans which didn't end up defaulting.

Parsons also notes that CFR has unusually strong insider ownership by its board of directors - that's not a trend you see much with most regional banks. Additionally, management bought aggressively in 2016 when CFR's stock plunged.

An Atypical Bank

CFR bucks the usual trends for the banking industry in several ways. For one thing, the bank does very little retail lending. Home mortgages are just a few percent of its assets, and the bank has almost no involvement in credit cards, auto lending, or other such consumer credit.

Interestingly, CFR has only about half of its assets in loans with the rest being primarily in securities. This aren't just any securities either, nearly all its holdings are in securities issued by the state of Texas. The bank's loan book is primarily in C&I loans to small and medium sized businesses. And in commercial real estate lending, it operates entirely within Texas, with the largest lending city being San Antonio.

These traits are helpful to Cullen/Frost in several ways. As Parsons noted, banks which specialize in C&I lending tend to deliver stronger returns than banks which focus on home mortgages. Additionally, since Cullen/Frost has so many excess deposits compared to the size of its loan book, it tends to result in a more favorable cost of funds compared to more aggressive banks.

The Crude Oil Factor

You can't talk about a bank that is as focused on Texas as Cullen/Frost without discussing oil. Direct energy loans are only roughly 10% of the bank's overall loans and around 5% of total assets. Notably, this figure is declined from energy being 16% of the bank's loans a few years ago. So the bank doesn't have existential wipeout risk even if the energy industry tanks and subsequently fails to recover.

However, when your whole asset base is focused on Texas, there's more risk than just direct energy loans. We've seen dramatic weakness in Houston office market since 2014, for example, when the price of oil started to crash. Check out the amount of available Houston office space, for example:

That same report notes that a bunch of the large energy companies have plenty of extra space available to sublease at the moment:

Overall, the vacancy rate on Class A Houston office space has shot up from 11% to 19% since 2015 while the price per square foot for rented space has dropped slightly (in nominal terms - it's a significant decline if you adjust for inflation). Not surprisingly, this weakness has led to a large drop in prices for office buildings. The report stated that:

Houston’s office investment sales decreased [for 2018] by 20.0% to $172 per SF from $215 per SF in Q4 2017. The average sales price per square foot trended down from $195 to $172 per SF over the quarter. Houston’s average cap rate of 7.2% is above the average U.S. cap rate of 6.5%.

This is a clear headwind to a bank like Cullen/Frost that has all of its commercial real estate loans located within Texas. Energy's impact isn't limited to Houston either. While Houston is the center of the industry, West Texas is where the fracking boom is occurring. And you have major energy company HQs in other Texas cities as well, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Energy Transfer (ET), and HollyFrontier (HFC) in Dallas/Fort Worth and Valero (VLO) in San Antonio.

Not surprisingly, the market has sold off CFR stock sharply during oil crashes. Here's CFR's performance during oil's 2014-16 decline:

As you can see, CFR stock lost nearly half its value peak to trough. That was better than oil, which dropped by three quarters. But CFR stock fared far worse than the regional banking ETF (KRE), which dropped just 11% over the same period. You had people calling buy on CFR stock throughout 2015 as a way to play the inevitable rebound in oil prices.

The idea was right, but it was too early. As you can see, the stock got absolutely creamed in early 2016, actually outpacing oil to the downside, as investors started pricing in another energy industry depression. That didn't happen - at least not in 2016 - leading to a rapid recovery of all of CFR stock's losses; it went on to triple off the early 2016 low.

CFR Outlook Going Forward

In general, the Texas economy has been booming since the financial crisis. It's been one of the nation's leading performers. Gains in tech and other youth-focused industries in emerging hotspots like Austin have done numbers for the state's overall picture. And while energy prices have played a disruptive role on Houston's economy in particular, the fracking boom has brought tons of jobs and capital to West Texas. Still, the benefits of the Texas boom have been unevenly distributed.

Cullen/Frost management discussed the state of the Texas economy on their most recent conference call:

According to the Dallas Fed surveys, activities in the Texas manufacturing and services sectors accelerated in June while energy industry activity was flattish from Q1 to Q2 after three years of growth. Looking at individual markets, Houston economic growth remains strong with the business cycle index growing 6% over the three months ending in May, driven by strong employment data. This represents an acceleration from the 4.8% growth rate seen in Houston in the second half of 2018. Year-to-date, Houston employment is up 3.3%, up from a 2% rate in the three months through February. All of the major sectors have increased year-over-year. Houston's unemployment rate held steady in May at a record low at 3.5%.

There's a lot more there, and it's worth reading if you are following the bank or other Texas-focused investments. I will note, however, that if you're just following energy prices generally you may be surprised that energy employment has been up in Texas over the past three years. Despite the huge drop in prices overall, money kept flowing into Permian Basin energy plays - until recently. But this appears to be ending right now:

It appears that the stubbornly low price of crude, along with the huge collapse in natural gas is taking some speculative interest out of the sector. E&P share prices in particular are getting lit up so far in 2019 and production growth in the Permian has rolled over.

Refer back to the above discussion about Houston in particular - CFR's management notes that Houston is enjoying strong employment numbers and economic activity. Yet the office data I quoted shows Houston's market in a bad state despite the uptick in the energy industry and local employment. What happens to the Houston economy if crude stays down at $50 for awhile and Permian drilling activity collapses?

I'm concerned we're at a similar point to where we were in 2015 where CFR stock was down modestly from the highs and people were reasonably suggesting to buy it on the dip as a lower-risk way to play the oil recovery. Then the other shoe dropped for oil prices and CFR stock got slammed for another 35% loss in a few months. Fast forward to now:

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, CFR stock is down 15%, only barely losing to its ETF benchmark, the regional banks, which is down 11%. Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) is down 43%. CFR stock certainly shouldn't be down 43%, but a little more unease is probably justified given how sour sentiment has turned in the energy space lately.

CFR stock is trading at more than 14x forward earnings, nearly 1.7x book value, and offers a 3.0% dividend yield. These are all fine reasonable numbers in isolation. You can justify the aggressive P/B ratio on the bank's strong lending history and conservative balance sheet. The dividend yield isn't the highest in banking but it's plenty especially considering the history of dividend hikes. And - at this time last year - people were happily paying 14-16x forward earnings for regional banks.

But now, with the slump in banking, you can find plenty of quality operations trading under 1.25x book, around 10-12x earnings, and yielding more than 3.0%. Cullen/Frost is certainly a great banking franchise, and one I may very well buy in the future. With the energy industry seemingly entering phase II of its big post-2014 slump, however, I don't think CFR stock is discounted enough to justify the amount of Texas energy-heavy exposure that it has.

Here's CFR stock against oil and gas producers (orange line) and regional banks (red line) back to 2013. As you can see, in 2015-16, CFR stock traded fairly closely to oil & gas - it fared better but not by much. Since then, however, CFR enjoyed a huge recovery and has barely noticed the latest major downturn in oil and gas production sentiment. That could change.

Take another $5 or $10 off the price of oil, and CFR stock could move back from 14x to 11x earnings in a hurry. That, in turn, would put CFR stock back into the high $70s. I see little reason to rush into CFR stock today unless it gets back down to that level. So many other great banks are on sale today that don't have an energy headwind to worry about.

