Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken

Introduction

Ensco Rowan (ESV) and Transocean (RIG) are the two most significant offshore drillers in the world and represent the safest bet in this challenged sector.

However, I decided a while back to liquidate my ESV long position due to several strategic decisions taken by management that I did not consider "smart."

These moves weakened the company at the time when it needed strength desperately.

First, Ensco made a huge and costly mistake by merging with Atwood Oceanics, and I was strongly opposed to the deal, which severely weakened the company's balance sheet. Worse, it created a troubled relationship between Ensco shareholders and its management who forced the sale on nebulous exaggerated projections that never materialized.

Second, the offshore drilling industry continues to experience a tough period of transition that seems to get more severe than previously expected. The recovery which was seen "around the corner," is barely noticeable and daily rates have reached a rock bottom with no expectation of a quick recovery. The reason is that the industry suffers a severe rig oversupply and must deal with a significant reduction of exploration CapEx due to the new player in town called the US Shale.

It will take many lean years to overcome this negative outlook, in my opinion. This transition period is shaping up as a "new normal" as the July fleet status is showing it unmistakenly.

A recent sign of weakness in the floater's segment, which is interesting is that Petrobras is auctioning off a sixth-generation drillship called Vitoria 10000 valued new at $683 million in 2011. The auction is expected to fetch $105-$116 million according to Bassoe.

This new situation is creating higher negative volatility. It is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your ESV position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook.

Here is the Fleet composition after the merger with Rowan.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 32 2 59 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 77 2 107

The company said in a previous press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

Note: In the July fleet status EnscoRowan indicated that the Jack-up Rowan Gorilla IV had been sold.

Ensco: Fleet status and analysis: July 25, 2019.

Source: Ensco FSR 07/25/2019

Graphs, analysis:

Fun trading estimates the contract backlog at ~$2.44 billion as of July 25, 2019.

Backlog remaining for 2019 is about $948 million. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups with $1.59 Billion in contract backlog. I presented the details below:

Drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 32.8% of the total contract Backlog.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Ensco's July fleet status was decent in terms of contracting. However, it is showing a significant unbalance in favor of the Jack-ups' segment, which is a concerning factor and confirms that there is no recovery in sight.

The company will have to get more added backlog to stabilize its backlog. So far, the backlog erosion is still in full gear even if we see an uptick in 1Q'19 due only to Rowan merger.

This new fleet status gives us the same unsettled contracting situation that I described last year and appears to extend in 2019 without any signs of changing course.

The contracting is not entirely gone, but it is not sufficient while weakening further. The rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates are still at rock-bottom (Ensco sold/retired only one Jack-up this last three months).

We are witnessing a radical shift that seems becoming permanent. The offshore industry will have to adjust quickly, somehow, with fewer revenues and less cash flow.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

ESV is forming a new descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $7.50 and line support around $6-$6.25 assuming double bottom support. Descending wedge patterns are considered bullish patterns short term which means ESV could break out on the positive side and eventually re-test potentially $10.

I believe that ESV will retest $6.25 before any potential reversal. The stock is now very volatile, and only trained traders should try their luck now.

Finally, It is essential to know that cheaper is not necessarily better. The stock dropped over 80% in one year, and it is very concerning. The next earnings results will give us more data to analyze. The question is, how long EnscoRowan will be able to survive without a significant recovery?

