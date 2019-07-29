Cheniere Energy Partners: A Great Way To Profit From The LNG Boom
About: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP), Includes: LNG
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
Summary
Cheniere Energy Partners has made the US one of the biggest LNG exporters in the world and will continue to profit from the booming LNG demand.
CQP recently brought an LNG liquefaction and purification facility online and has started working on another plant which will be placed into service in the next few years.
The company can also get acquired by a third-party or its parent Cheniere Energy in a simplification transaction.
Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) offers investors a great way to profit from the surge in US LNG exports while getting a nice dividend yield of 5.30%. CQP exports LNG to all corners of