IPO Update: AMTD International Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

Company & Technology

Hong Kong-based AMTD was founded in 2003 to provide investment banking, asset management, and strategic investment services in the Asia region.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Calvin Choi, who has been with the firm since 2016.

The company has developed the ‘AMTD SpiderNet” ecosystem, which represents an interconnected network of company clients, shareholders, business partners, and investee companies, among which the firm actively advocates the exploration of business collaboration opportunities.

Additionally, AMTD provides financial solutions and additional resources that are required for such collaborations.

The company’s investment banking solutions include ‘equity underwriting, debt underwriting, advisory (on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions), securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, among others.’

The firm also provides professional investment management and advisory services to institutional clients.

Additionally, AMTD makes long-term strategic investments through which the company obtains access to unique opportunities and resources that complement its other businesses and augment its SpiderNet ecosystem.

AMTD’s primary customers include banks in China, privately-owned organizations with a focus on new economy sectors, as well as Hong Kong-based blue-chip corporations, among others.

Management claims that the company is the largest independent asset management firm in Asia in serving regional banks in China and new economy companies, in each case as measured by assets under management as of March 31, 2019, according to the CIC Report.

AMTD utilizes sales and channel teams that support product distribution activities across the company’s business operations.

Additionally, the company’s institutional sales team actively participates in its investment banking transactions by introducing institutional clients to the various products the firm offers and providing institutional investors with value-added corporate access services.

Staffing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has fluctuated in recent periods, per the table below:

Staff Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 6.5% 2018 9.2% 2017 9.7%

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Wise Guy Reports, investment banks across the globe are moving toward businesses requiring less regulatory capital due to regulatory changes that have made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others.

As a result, large players, such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from only traditional underwriting business to other activities, including mergers and acquisitions advisory as well as fundraising.

However, despite the regulatory change restricting the range of some banks and forcing them to specialize, others, such as Citibank and J.P. Morgan have continued to offer a complete range of investment banking services.

Major competitors that provide or are developing investment banking globally include:

Barclays (LON:BARC)

J.P. Morgan (JPM)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Bank Of America (BAC)

Merrill Lynch (BAC)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Deutsche Bank (DBK)

Credit Suisse (SWX:CSGN)

Management believes that the company’s SpiderNet ecosystem and the expertise in the Asia regions to be the firm’s core competitive strengths.

Financial Performance

AMTD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Fluctuating topline revenue

Uneven operating profit and operating margin

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue To March 31, 2019 $ 39,843,341 2018 $ 96,020,458 2017 $ 136,640,129 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 36,609,826 91.9% 2018 $ 89,184,784 92.9% 2017 $ 122,136,915 89.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 27,847,212 2018 $ 68,266,332 2017 $ 87,538,340 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 752,031 2018 $ 10,284,507 2017 $ 10,962,460

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $20.0 million in cash and $580.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $9.9 million.

IPO Details

HKIB intends to sell 20.8 million ADS representing the same number of Class A shares at a midpoint price of $8.29 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $172.1 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share versus one vote per share for Class A shareholders, ensuring voting control even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.00%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 50% to invest in our business and infrastructure expansion, which may include setting up new subsidiaries, acquiring new talents, and applying for new business licenses in other jurisdictions to provide global and more comprehensive financial services and solutions to our clients, although we have not decided on any particular locations for such plan as of the date of this prospectus; approximately 30% to fund potential acquisitions of, and investments in, complementary businesses, although we do not have specific targets or commitments for such plan as of the date of this prospectus; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs, branding and marketing activities, upgrading technology infrastructure, and other general administrative matters.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are AMTD Global Markets, Loop Capital Markets, MasterLink, Tiger Brokers, and ViewTrade Securities.

Commentary

AMTD is seeking to go public at a time when many Chinese companies have performed poorly in U.S markets over the past two to three years.

The firm’s financials show high variation across nearly all major metrics except operating margin, which is high and relatively stable.

The firm obtains most of its revenue from investment banking revenue fees and commissions, followed by its strategic investment results.

The strategic investment segment has seen extreme volatility, likely due to its exposure to Chinese and Hong Kong markets, which have been volatile in recent years, and in my view, will continue to be volatile in the years ahead.

For example, the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong is weighing on stock market results and valuations there, and will likely continue to create net fair value markdowns on the firm’s holdings there.

Similarly, in terms of volatility, the recent launching of the STAR market on the Shanghai Stock Exchange resulted in a significant share price increase on the first day of trading, only to be followed by sharp share price decreases and trading volume falloff.

Further, the company faces significant and increasing competition from major global financial services firms that are seeking to expand their presence in the Asia Pacific region amid a loosening of regulations by the PRC.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of almost 11 when major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs have a multiple of 0.26. I'll grant the comparison is not exact.

Given AMTD’s volatile track record, an uncertain trading environment in Hong Kong, an intensifying competitive landscape, and pricey IPO valuation expectations, the IPO is one that I'll be watching from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 6, 2019.

