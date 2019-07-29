Global Blood Therapeutics: A Promising Biotech Pick In 2019

A cure for SCD (sickle cell disease) has long remained to be a far-fetched dream for the medical community. This is ironical, since for decades now, the medical fraternity is very well aware of the single gene mutation in the beta-chain of hemoglobin that leads to this hemoglobinopathy. The area remains woefully underserved, with very limited treatment options.

In this backdrop, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is working towards modifying the course of the disease. While the company's lead investigational asset, Voxelotor, cannot be exactly called a cure for the disease, it may, nevertheless, improve the overall quality of life of a significant percentage of SCD patients.

In this article, I will explain why I consider Voxelotor as a promising SCD drug and subsequently Global Blood Therapeutics as a promising biotech pick in 2019.

SCD is a highly underserved market

First, I will just give a brief overview of SCD. SCD is a condition, in which there are rigid, sticky and sickle-shaped RBCs (red blood cells) in the patient's bloodstream. These abnormally shaped cells frequently get stuck in the blood vessels. This obstructs the flow of blood or oxygen to various parts of the body. This can result in permanent organ damage, inflammation/vascular injury, vaso-occlusion, physiologic decompensation. All these symptoms are associated with 20-30 years of decline in life span and a significant decline in quality of life.

Unlike normal hemoglobin which has a life span of 120 days, the sickled RBCs have a much lower lifespan of 10-12 days. This, in turn, results in chronic hemolytic anemia, which in turn leads to oxygen deprivation and at least, fatigue.

HbS polymerization has been identified as the key reason for the formation of the abnormal or sickle-shaped RBC cells in SBC patients. HbS is mutant hemoglobin that replaces the normal adult hemoglobin molecule in SCD patients. HbS is less efficient in oxygen transport as compared to normal hemoglobin. Besides, HbS molecules are less soluble and crystallize in the capillaries in case of low oxygen. HbS molecules polymerize and arrange themselves as long, parallel fibers in the RBCs, thereby giving the cell its sickle shape.

Existing treatment options involve non-curative options such as Hydroxyurea, L-glutamine, and blood transfusions. The only curative treatment option for SCD is allogeneic bone marrow transplant, which is a complex medical procedure and comes with significant mortality and morbidity risks.

Voxelotor is staring at a multi-billion dollar opportunity

In December 2018, Global Blood Therapeutics announced FDA's acceptance of the proposal relating to the use of accelerated approval pathway for Voxelotor in SCD indication. The company completed the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in the first quarter. And now, the company plans to file NDA for accelerated approval of Voxelotor in the second half of 2019. The company aims to launch the therapy in the U.S. market in the first half of fiscal 2020.

According to Evaluate Pharma estimates, Voxelotor is expected to become the best selling SCD therapy by the year 2022. The drug is expected to reach annual revenue potential of $1.98 billion by the year 2024. Morgan Stanley analysts expect the drug's peak sales to reach $1.5 billion, with a market share of 35%.

Voxelotor works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, thereby inhibiting HBs polymerization. The company expects the convenient once-daily oral pill regimen of the drug to be a key factor in driving its adoption in SCD.

Post-FDA approval, the company plans to commence a confirmatory, HOPE-KIDS 2

Voxelotor has reported robust efficacy in Phase 3 HOPE trial

In June 2019, Global Blood Therapeutics announced favorable results from Phase 3, HOPE trial, involving 274 adolescents and adults suffering from SCD. Here, Voxelotor met its primary endpoint of an improvement in hemoglobin greater than 1 g/dL at 24 weeks. While I am not very impressed by this surrogate endpoint, there were other positive trends seen in this trial. And that the p-value was 0.001, much lower than the cutoff 0.05, further highlights the robustness of the data.

Both 900mg and 1500mg dosages of Voxelotor demonstrated a reduction in markers of hemolysis such as indirect bilirubin, reticulocytes or immature red blood cells, and lactate dehydrogenase. The company also reported numerically fewer vaso-occlusive crises and a lower annualized incidence rate of VOCs in both Voxelotor dose groups than in the placebo group.

Besides, the trial did not report any difference in Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events or therapy discontinuations in the treatment arm and the placebo arm. Finally, there was no treatment-related increase in erythropoietin levels, indicating that there was no treatment-associated oxygen deprivation in tissues of the body.

The company has sufficient cash to sustain its operations without excessive dilution

At the end of March 2019, the company had $575.1 million cash and zero debt on its balance sheet. In June 2019, the company raised an additional $200 million by diluting equity. The company's operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019 was $52.52 million. This is the spending level of the company, as it performs a major pivotal trail.

As the trial wraps up and the company diverts attention towards regulatory and commercialization strategy of Voxelotor, I expect R&D expenses to decline and SG&A expenses to rise in future quarters. I expect future quarterly operating expenses to be close to $60 million for the company. In this backdrop, assuming cash balance of 775 million, the company may be able to sustain its operations for the next 13 quarters or at least till the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This is a conservative estimate and does not assume additional proceeds from future equity dilution or potential sales of Voxelotor in future quarters.

Certain risks should be considered prior to investment in Global Blood Therapeutics

Voxelotor can make or break Global Therapeutics. In case the FDA does not accept the company's NDA or refuses approval to the drug in SCD, the company's share prices will be truly decimated. The company's share price will also drop dramatically in case it receives a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA. However, the extent of the share price reaction will be determined by the contents of the CRL. A CRL associated with manufacturing or supply issues may have a relatively smaller impact on the company's share prices. However, a CRL asking for the additional trial to support the NDA will significantly push down the company's share prices. We thus see that the company is exposed to a very high degree of business concentration risk. And then, similar to other clinical-stage biotech companies, Global Blood Therapeutics is also exposed to R&D failure risk and equity dilution risk.

The design of the HOPE trial may make it difficult to commercialize Voxelotor to payers and providers. This drug will definitely be priced much higher than hydroxyurea. In this backdrop, the company may have to demonstrate how improvements in a weak primary endpoint of hemoglobin greater than 1 g/dL at 24 weeks translate into real-life outcomes such as reduced overall mortality or reduced incidence of vaso-occlusive crises.

In the HOPE trial, Global Blood Therapeutics specifically excluded patients who had experienced sickle cell crisis or other vaso-occlusive events in the previous 14 days or who had experienced more than 10 vaso-occlusive events in the last one year. It may seem that the company has been selectively picking up patients who may remain compliant to therapy. The results may be significantly different, in case of non-compliance of the treatment regimen.

Voxelotor is a daily treatment, and there are multiple Grade 1-2 adverse events associated with the therapy. In case a patient does not witness measurable improvements in quality of life, there can a tendency to discontinue treatment. A similar trend is already being seen for SCD patients on hydroxyurea therapy.

Although not a very crowded field now, Global Blood Therapeutics can expect some tough competition in the coming years. We have bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) hemoglobin beta gene therapy, Zynteglo/Lentiglobin, expected to enter Phase 3 trial by late 2019. Then, there is Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) P-selectin antibody, Crizanlizumab, in Phase 3 trial. Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX)/CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) Therapeutics' CRISPR-associated Cas9 gene therapy, CTX001, is currently in Phase 1/2 trial. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/GlycoMimetics' (NASDAQ:GLYC) Pan-selectin inhibitor, Rivipansel, is in Phase 3 trial. The competition can eat away into the market share of Voxelotor.

Despite these risks, I believe Global Blood Therapeutics is a promising pick in 2019

Trading at a P/B of 5.73x, Global Blood Therapeutics seems to be a reasonably valued stock. Despite the risk profile of the company, I feel that this can emerge as a major SCD player in future years.

In this backdrop, Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics as $92.00, 62.17% higher than its close on July 25. I believe that this is a fair estimate of the true estimate of the company's valuation.

In this backdrop, I believe Global Blood Therapeutics can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.