Special Bargain: Ladenburg Thalman 7.75% Baby Bond Yields Almost As Much As LTS Preferred Stock

The yield to maturity of LTSH is very high given the level of safety that comes with this baby bond.

The fact that its yield is almost as much as its preferred stock (symbol LTS-A) is highly unusual making LTSH a mispriced bargain.

Introduction

Ladenburg Thalman Financial (LTS) is a financial company with a large network of independent financial advisory services. It also provides insurance, annuities, asset management and investment banking services including underwriting services. It has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 136 years.

On May 23rd of 2019 LTS issued (IPO’d) its 4th baby bond Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc 7.75% Senior Notes due 2029 (LTSH). It carries a coupon of 7.75% and matures on June 30th, 2029. LTS also has 3 other baby bonds:

Ladenbg Thalmann Fin 7 % Notes 2018-31.05.28 (LTSF), Ladenbg Thalmann Fin 7.25 % Notes 2018-30.09.28 (LTSK), Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, 6.50% Senior Notes due 11/30/2027 (LTSL).

Although we like all of the LTS baby bonds, this article will focus on LTSH and why we believe it is very undervalued and under-appreciated. We believe that it should be a core position in investor’s fixed-income portfolio. For further information on LTS and its other baby bonds, see a previous article we did last September.

What are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are Exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets. Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks.

Many Baby Bonds carry maturities of 30 years or more, although some have maturities of just 5-10 years.

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Baby Bonds issues, in general, are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually some years before the maturity date.

Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds.

Most baby bonds pay higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist.

During periods of rising interest rates, baby bonds with a short maturity become attractive to investors because they carry little "interest rate risk."

A Little History

In September of 2018, LTS preferred stock (LTS.PA) traded as low as $22.55. When we published our first article in September 2018, the baby bond LTSL was trading at $23.90. LTSL has hardly moved since then, while LTSF has not moved up much. Meanwhile, LTS-A has rallied hard from $22.55 to close to its $25.00 par. LTS common has also rallied; 20% from the day our September article appeared. We believe it is time for the LTS baby bonds to play “catch-up” and rally to higher prices, especially given the drop in the 10 year treasury interest rate from where it was last September. We view the fact that LTS baby bonds have not rallied along with the common stock, preferred stock, and 10 year treasury as an opportunity to buy them on the cheap.

LTSH’s Unusually High Yield

LTSH currently trades at $25.50 and at a stripped price of $25.16. One of the reasons we like LTSH is its current 7.67% yield to maturity. When you consider that the preferred stock of LTS, the Ladenburg Thalmann Financial ServicesPreferred Series A (LTS.PA), which yields 8%, having a bond that has a yield close to the preferred stock yield of the same company is quite rare. We consider this a gross mispricing. The bond should be trading at a much higher price (lower yield) relative to the preferred stock. Here are examples of the yield differentials of other companies who have issued bonds as well as preferred stocks.

As can be seen from the chart, preferred stocks often have yields that are 50% higher than bonds issued by the same company, and in some cases much higher than that. KIM-L preferred stock, for example, has a yield that is 75% higher than the KIM 2027 bond. Yet we can get quite close to a preferred stock yield with the LTSH bond.

The Safety of LTSH

The other reason we are very positive on LTSH is its great safety. There are 5 reasons we have for taking the position that these bonds are very safe.

There are no bonds senior to LTSH or its sister baby bonds (LTSF, LTSL and LTSK). The LTS baby bonds are at the top of the capital stack as LTS has no revolving line of credit and no secured loans. This provides a level of safety that other unsecured bonds generally cannot offer. The incredible liquidity that is provided by LTS' huge cash hoard. It is very hard to imagine that they will have any trouble making the bond interest payment for years with this cash hoard. LTS has approximately $215 million in cash and total debt comes to $312 million. Having cash covering 2/3 of your debt is enormous coverage. Their total annual interest expense is less than $25 million per year, so they have enough cash alone, right now, to make the bond interest payments for many years. LTS has a huge amount of equity that protects the $312 million in debt.They have $430 million in preferred stock outstanding. We are not aware of any cases outside of PSA and PSB where preferred stock issued is actually larger than total debt. This reflects LTS' extremely conservative management team that is prepared for the worst kind of recession. Additionally, they have another $438 million of common equity using $2.96 as the value of the common stock. So the total equity of LTS is $868 million. That is an enormous amount of value that LTS would have to lose for the bonds to be at risk. We expect LTS' adjusted 1 year EBITDA to run at about $100 million. This provides a very large 4 times coverage of the $25 million interest that LTS is expected to now pay on an annual basis. Adjusting for the IPO of LTSH, LTS will have assets approximating $810 million with debt of around $312 million. Thus, the assets of LTS cover its debt by 2.6 times.

Valuation

It is very unusual, in general, to be able to buy a company’s bond at a yield that is close to the yield on its preferred stock. The differential is normally quite large, as can be seen from the above chart. It is especially unusual in this case because the preferred stock in question (LTS-A) is such a large issuance. One would therefore expect the differential in yield between the bond and the preferred stock to be even greater than normal, in the case of LTS, because the risk on the bonds is so much lower than the risk on the preferred stock. This absolute failure of the market to price LTS bonds appropriately is a real opportunity.

We believe that given the safety of these bonds, and the 8% yield on LTS preferred stock, that a 6% yield on LTSH is more than reasonable, and actually conservative given the usual preferred/bond differentials. A 6% YTM for LTSH would place its fair value price at $28.40. To be conservative, we are putting a $27.40 target price on the LTSH bond, which would still provide a 6.60% yield to maturity. In this low interest rate environment, we would even be hard-pressed to sell LTSH at $27.40 and give up a safe 6.6% YTM.

Interest Payments

LTS baby bonds pay interest quarterly with ex-dividend dates that approximate March 14th, June 14th, September 14th and December 14th. The normal quarterly interest payment for LTSH is $0.484 but because of the timing of its IPO, the first quarterly interest payment for LTSH will be an unusually large $0.65. The ex-dividend date for that large dividend will be September 12th.

Risks

We see no real risks at the moment, but the company bears watching. The risks could rise should the company spend a large part of its cash hoard, especially if it spends it in a way that does not increase EBITDA. But given that the company is so conservatively managed and seems to want to always carry a large cash hoard on its balance sheet, we think that this is unlikely.

The company recently announced a common stock buyback program, but it is not large enough to worry us. Also, buyback programs often never materialize or only a fraction of the shares that they are allowed to buy back are every purchased.

Conclusion/Summary

Simply put, LTSH is incredibly undervalued relative to its LTS-A preferred stock and to other bonds with similar safety. With the 10 year treasury bond trading around 2%, a safe 10 year bond with a 7.67% yield is very hard to find. LTSH is going to be a core holding in the HDO baby bond portfolio. With the large cash hoard that LTS carries, the huge amount of equity protecting the bonds, and great EBITDA and assets coverage, this is a bond that we believe can be a core holding in any high yielding fixed-income portfolio.

We place fair value on LTSH at $28.40 but have only a $27.40 price target as we don’t believe the market will ever fully recognize the fair value that we see. Unrated bonds are always under-appreciated and under-researched, but they are far and away the best place to look for fixed-income investments due to this bias. Adding to the undervaluation is the fact that that institutions often are not allowed to buy unrated bonds.

