Plummeting RV shipments could amplify recession fears.

Source: Barron's

RV shipments for the month of June were 36,524, down 10% Y/Y. Through year-to-date June 2019, shipments were nearly 216,000, down 20% Y/Y.

RV shipments were white hot in 2016 and 2017. The logic went that the industry was enjoying the benefit of favorable demographics and also attracting millennials who wanted to enjoy the RV lifestyle. The wealth effect from rising financial markets also helped.

Industry sales began to crack last year, falling 4% Y/Y, and so did the fortunes of certain RV-related names. Some experts theorized RV manufacturers stuffed the sales channel in 2018 to meet demand that never materialized. Once dealers rationalized inventories, then shipments would return. However, shipments continue to fall. I believe suppliers into the space like LCI Industries (LCII) and Patrick Industries (PATK) could be vulnerable. Falling shipments sound foreboding. Secondly, RV manufacturers may attempt to squeeze suppliers if their pricing power or margins face headwinds.

About Patrick

For the quarter-ended June 2019 Patrick generated $613 million in revenue, up 1% Y/Y. Its RV revenue of $341 million fell 14% Y/Y. The RV segment was its largest segment at over 55% of total revenue. Revenue from other segments grew 30% Y/Y on the strength of acquisitions. Patrick's organic growth was much lower than its stated revenue growth. Once acquisitions dissipate, the company's top line will likely decline.

Patrick's margins also faltered. Gross profit fell 2% Y/Y, while gross margin of 18.4% was down 60 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Combined costs for warehouse delivery and SG&A grew by double digits, which caused operating income to decline 15%.

About LCII

In Q1 2019, LCII reported revenue of $592 million. RV-related revenue was $362 million, down 21% Y/Y. Revenue from other segments grew 20% on the strength of acquisitions. RV revenue represented 61% of LCII's total revenue. Until RV shipments gain traction, LCII's total revenue could remain in decline. Gross margin improved by 80 basis points versus the year earlier period. This allowed gross profit to fall by 6%, which was less than the revenue decline. However, operating income margins fell by 113 basis points. As a result, operating income declined 20% Y/Y.

The company's declining scale hurt margins. It may not be able to grow operating income until headwinds in the RV segment abate or management can wring more costs out of recently acquired companies.

Will Declining RV Shipments Negatively Impact The Economy?

The U.S. economy cannot grow in perpetuity. Economists are looking for clues to the next recession. According to the Atlantic, RV shipments are a reliable predictor of recessions:

RV sales turn out to be a pretty good predictor too: When RV sales are doing well, the economy follows; when RV sales tank, the economy is soon to tank too... The RV industry has repeatedly fallen in advance of more widespread economic troubles. RV sales started dropping in 1999; the economy did not crash until 2001. Between 2006 and 2007, RV sales again dropped - this time 9.5 percent. The GDP still grew in that period, at an annual rate of 4.5 percent. But between 2007 and 2009 GDP growth slowed to 1.7 percent, and dropped 2 percent between 2008 and 2009.

This makes sense. Gross domestic product ("GDP") grew 2.1% in the second quarter of 2019. Personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") represented about two-thirds of GDP and were responsible for the lion's share of GDP growth. Recreational goods and vehicles represented nearly 3% of PCE. In effect, it was a sizeable portion of PCE, which is arguably the biggest driver of GDP growth. A decline in RV shipments could eventually have a negative impact on growth in GDP.

Secondly, RVs are discretionary items that consumers could cut if their outlook about the future turns pessimistic. A lack of consumer confidence could cause consumers to delay other large purchases like automobiles or household equipment. This could hurt employment, sales of durable goods as well as sales of parts and supplies that go into them.

Conclusion

LCII and PATK are down 8% and 23%, respectively. Until their RV revenue slide subsides, these stocks remain a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short THO, CWH, LCII, PATK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.