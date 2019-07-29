Natural Gas Users Stocking Up

Natural gas can be an exceptionally volatile market to trade. I've found that the weekly Commitments of Traders report can be a valuable tool in identifying the best times to be in the natural gas futures market or an ETF like UNG and which side of the market to trade. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission publishes the COT report. The report breaks a given market's players into three primary categories: small speculators, large speculators, and commercial traders. We focus primarily on the actions of the commercial traders.

The commercial traders are the business entities that either pull the natural gas from the ground or consume natural gas in their business ventures. We look for short sales when commercial drillers are overly anxious to sell forward production. Conversely, we look for buying opportunities when natural gas end-users are stocking up forward supplies. Currently, the end-users are the dominant theme in the natural gas market as their net purchases just reached a new high for the year at 160,735. Their record from June of 2015 at 230k+ will be the next data point we're watching.

Net purchases are only one way we measure the commercial traders' collective pressure on a given market. We also compare the actions of the individual trader groups over the last week compared to their average movement over the previous year. We then calculate the standard deviation of the week-to-week reports to determine a meaningful probability threshold. Commercial trader buying has jumped by two standard deviations since the market has fallen below $2.50 per mm/Btu.

Weekly natural gas chart with our COT for TradeStation indicator package and nightly signals.

Now, let's look at why their buying has intensified. First, natural gas has fallen by more than 50% since last November's high. Secondly, natural gas makes up about 35% of the power used to generate our electricity. Third, we're approaching the most volatile annual period for natural gas supply disruptions. Fourteen significant hurricanes have hit Louisiana since 1900. Thirteen out of fourteen came in August or September.

Commercial traders see tremendous value in the natural gas market because prices are low, and forecasted volatility is higher than the market is currently experiencing. That makes this a cheap, low volatility entry with potentially good returns for the next few weeks. Futures traders should look at the October contract. ETF traders can look into an unleveraged fund like "UNG" or something more aggressive like BOIL or UGAZ. One word of caution, the natural gas futures tend to sell off pretty sharply by late August if neither high temperatures nor storms materialize to meet fearful expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCTOBER NATURAL GAS FUTURES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.