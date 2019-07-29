Snap: Impressive Growth, Fairly Valued
by: The Value Investor
Summary
Snap is demonstrating on accelerating revenue growth, driven by greater ARPU.
The company is delivering on a modest reduction in operating losses, yet much more work remains to be done.
I have been too cautious in the past and unfortunately did not buy long dated upside calls, yet current valuations look more than fair.
Snap (SNAP) has made a real comeback in 2019. In February I noted that the company has reported solid results for 2018 as operating momentum was a first step, yet much more work