Adamis Settles Legal Disputes Ahead Of ZIMHI PDUFA

A recent downgrade inflicted heavy damage to the stock despite the company passing significant milestones. I provide my opinions on the thin downgrade and why investors should be skeptical.

Adamis has settled their patent and trademark legal battles with kaléo Inc. Now, Adamis can focus on finding a commercial partner for their ZIMHI product candidate before the October PDUFA.

On July 18th Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) publicized that the company and kaléo Inc. settled on their legal disputes including the patent infringement case filed by kaléo against Adamis and the trademark infringement case filed by Adamis against kaléo. These court battles have had a negative impact on ADMP's share price and have kept a dark cloud over the prospects of ZIMHI's ability to make it to the market. With the kaléo battles behind them, Adamis can now focus on finding a commercial partner for ZIMHI and prepare for the PDUFA date of October 31st.

I intend to review the kaléo legal battle and highlight several key arguments for a buy rating for ADMP. Conversely, I provide a few impending downside risks that current and potential investors need to be cognizant of.

Adamis vs. kaléo

Patent clashes are a frequent event in the biopharmaceutical industry as competing companies combat over intellectual property in an attempt to get their product to the market or fend-off potential challengers. I was expecting Adamis to be involved in several patent battles as it continues to commercialize their products into highly competitive markets.

May 21st Adamis publicized that they had been served as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by kaléo in regards to Adamis' ZIMHI and how it infringes on patents allegedly held by kaléo concerning to its naloxone auto-injector product, EVZIO. This action would cause "automatic stay" of any final for ZIMHI's approval by the FDA. Although the company believed that the FDA would grant conditional approval it would only last until October 4, 2021, or until the dispute is resolved. Once this news hit the wire, ADMP dropped from just under $2.00 per share to under $1.50 per share. It looked as if the company's best hope for a revival was going to be stuck in a court battle.

Luckily, Adamis was able to dodge Kaléo's attempt to impede ZIMHI's progress by amending the NDA and removing EVZIO as Reference Listed Drug "RLD" and removed the Paragraph IV certification. This would eliminate the need for a 30-month stay and the FDA will be able to approve ZIMHI. Unfortunately, this only addressed the FDA's side of this matter. The company still had to deal with court case with kaléo, which could've been costly for Adamis.

On June 21st, Adamis filed its own lawsuit against kaléo, Inc. for "cybersquatting under 15 U.S.C. § 1125 D, unfair competition under 15 U.S.C. § 1125 A, and common law unfair competition and trademark infringement for kaléo's use of Adamis' SYMJEPI trademark." Adamis was seeking damages for kaléo use of SYMJEPI's trademark in commerce. Apparently, kaléo had bought sympjepi.net, mysymjepi.com, and symjepi.co domains that redirected viewers to kaléo's AUVI-Q. Clearly, that violates some trademark laws as kaléo was attempting to direct SYMJEPI customers to AUVI-Q. At this point, I was confident it was only a matter of time before kaléo caved and dropped the patent lawsuits.

It only took till July 18th for kaléo to reach an agreement with Adamis. The press release announced that Adamis had settled all cases with kaléo, which included Adamis dropping the cybersquatting lawsuit. A key phrase in the press release:

"As part of the resolution of the current litigation, kaléo agreed not to bring future action against Adamis relating to ZIMHI so long as Adamis does not reference kaléo's product in a future filing with the FDA, and Adamis agreed not to bring future action against kaléo for acts that occurred prior to the settlement date."

Now with kaléo legal battle in the rearview, the company can focus on getting ZIMHI approved and on the market.

What's The Damage?

Adamis has jumped several ZIMHI hurdles and is back on track for potential approval and subsequent launch. Unfortunately, the share price is not back on track and is struggling to hold above $1.00 per share. It seems the market is anticipating ZIMHI to have several issues getting to the market. Indeed, I am concerned that the kaléo quarrel impacted ZIMHI's partnership discussions. This would be a significant dilemma for Adamis because management had broadcasted their objective to find a partner in advance of ZIMHI's PDUFA date. Failure to obtain a partnership before the PDUFA date could bomb the share price.

Adamis might have cleared a couple of legal hurdles but those hurdles might have slowed the company down to prevent a full recovery in the near-term. In addition, filing and defending against lawsuits will come with substantial expenses, which the company has limited funds to afford. Although kaléo can't stop ZIMHI from hitting the market, they definitely will leave some damage…especially to ADMP shareholders.

Where is the Upside?

Unfortunately, the potential upside is great because of how much downside has already occurred. In one of my previous ADMP articles, I pointed out how some of the resilient valuation metrics point to an ADMP buy. (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ADMP Valuation Grades (Source Seeking Alpha)

Normally, small-cap biotech companies that reveal these value metrics catch a durable bid. In terms of ADMP, the share price appears to hit new 52-week lows every week. The share price performance over the past year (Figure 2) has snubbed all future growth. The devastation of investor sentiment has overpowered the current and forward valuations.

Figure 2: ADMP Share Price Performance (Source Seeking Alpha)

It seems like every single constructive event for the company has been matched with a downside event or opinion.

However, this perpetual sell-off has created an opportunity to buy at a heavily discounted price. Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis (NVS) recently announced the retail launch of SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr., the company is expecting to close a ZIMHI partnership deal before the October PDUFA date.

Moreover, the current market cap is under the fair market value for the company's US Compounding subsidiary. US Compounding "USC" is the company's principal source of revenue which was able to record about $4.4M in revenue in Q1 and is anticipated to bring in a total $22M for the year. Hitting $22M in annual revenue should make the subsidiary a net positive for the company by the end of 2019. Using the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x, we would get a $110M market cap for 2019 estimates. The company's current market cap of ~$55M, so it is trading at a 2.5x forward price-to-sales just on USC revenue. This is not considering any SYMJEPI revenues or any payments coming from a ZIMHI partnership. Moving into 2020, street analysts expect Adamis to continue reporting sequential revenue growth (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

This annual revenue growth is expected to last all the way through 2028, where the company is forecasted to rake in about $205M in revenue, which is a 0.29 price-to-sales.

Considering the points above, I would say there is more upside than downside for ADMP.

Analyst Provides Damaging Downgrade

Unfortunately, an FBR analyst downgraded ADMP to a sell just as the stock was pulling out of the $1.50 area (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ADMP Daily (Source Trendspider)

The analyst downgraded the stock primarily due to the growing chance of dilution and the weak launch thus far. Which was a bit of headscratcher since Sandoz only announced the launch about a week earlier and the company expects to secure ZIMHI partnership ahead of the PDUFA date. Recently, the analyst changed his position to neutral once the share price hit his $1.10 target price. Again, I was a bit confused because the analyst mentioned the potential for the FDA to delay ZIMHI's PDUFA. Although the company did amend ZIMHI's NDA in June, it still has the Narcan Injectable (NDA 016636) as an RLD, and the amendment wasn't in later stages of the review cycle that would cause an extension. What is more, the FDA recently announced the "public health emergency prioritization of ANDAs for drug products for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose," which will "expedite the review of all ANDAs that reference new drug applications (NDAs) for drugs indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. FDA will continue to prioritize the review of these products while the public health emergency exists." These include ANDAs that use RLDs in figure 5, which includes Narcan Injectable (NDA 016636).

Figure 5: RLD List (Source FDA)

Considering the FDA is looking to expedite naloxone NDAs that use these RLDs, I don't see ZIMHI being delayed. In fact, there is a chance ZIMHI gets an approval prior to the PDUFA date.

Out of all the listed downside risks, I would only agree on the company's weakening finances. The company finished Q1 with only $9.2M in cash and equivalents. However, management has a goal to reduce their Op-Ex and burn rate to $9M to $12M for 2019. This would be a 50% reduction from 2018's OpEx. Dr. Carlo expects these cuts in OpEx, current cash position, expected increased revenue from SYMEJPI and USC, and an upfront payment for ZIMHI will supply enough funds for the company to make it through 2019. In fact, CFO Rob Hopkins stated, "if we enter into a commercialization agreement relating to our naloxone product will mitigate any need from equity financing." Perhaps the analyst believes the legal expenses have significantly reduced the cash runway? I am trying to see why there is imminent offering coming when the company expects to make it through 2019 without one.

Overall, I didn't see the downgrade to be justified in view of the recent retail launch of SYMJEPI, a possible expedited review for ZIMHI, and a potential U.S. commercial partnership deal with an upfront payment. If the analyst downgraded the stock a couple of months ago, I would have agreed or at least found it to be reasonable. Now, I am skeptical about the timing and explanations for the downgrade. Despite the financial situation, Adamis is in better condition now than ever before as it finally has a commercialized product with another one coming. So, I suggest investors do their own due diligence before committing to that recommendation.

Conclusion

Adamis v kaléo in the past, Adamis can set its sights on adding another potential source of revenue with ZIMHI and securing a U.S. partnership deal. The company plans to close this deal before the October PDUFA date, which should come with a healthy upfront payment and royalty stream to help fund the company going into 2020. By the end of 2019, Adamis should have multiple sources of revenue including SYMJEPI sales, US Compounding sales, and potential sales from ZIMHI. I anticipate revenue to increase quarter-over-quarter and should reveal a model to forecast an inflection point towards breaking even.

Is ADMP a Buy? Regrettably, the majority of ADMP investors are in the red after two years of delays and "in the near future" statements. It might be too little too late for the time-honored ADMP investor, but this could be a favorable time for a fresh investor to start position or for those with some dry powder to add to their position. ADMP is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales of 2.58 compared to the sector's 6.0, therefore I would believe ADMP is presently a buy based on a forward valuation.

What is My Plan? I am going to adhere my plan of holding my position through the conclusion of 2019 and will only add to my "full-size" position if Adamis is able to beat on earnings and receive FDA approval for ZIMHI. Perhaps I will purchase some call options to take advantage of the current share price. However, if ZIMHI receives a CRL from the FDA, I will liquidate the majority of my position upon the news release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.