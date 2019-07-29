Deutsche Bank: The (Liquidity) Writing Is (Not) On The Wall

Raising the debt ceiling is bad news for banks in general and for Deutsche Bank specifically.

This is neither something insignificant nor a coincidence. Instead, we view it as an attempt to hide crucial data.

While most investors focus on what is written, we are concerned with what the bank has omitted from its financial statements.

Summary

There's no dull moment when it comes to Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Last week, the bank reported its Q2/2019 earnings and, just as investors got used to from Germany's largest lender, results disappointed again.

What is odd about the recent statements isn't what DB decided to publish rather what the bank has decided not to publish.

Recall that earlier this month we already explained that DB's derivatives portfolio is a ticking bomb that keeps us on the sidelines. The last report certainly hasn't changed this stance. If anything, it makes things even more doubtful and suspicious than they were just 2-3 weeks ago.

Instead of going through the numbers that DB published, in this article we are actually focusing on what DB has decided not to share with its shareholders.

Sometimes you can learn more from what isn't being reported/said than from what is being shared with investors.

Liquidity

Liquidity is one of, if not the, most important aspects of a bank, any bank, well-being. A bank can operate only if its clients believe that it can fulfil their needs and requirements at any given time. As soon as a bank is thought to be in a position that may not allow it to meet clients' withdrawal/transfer requests - the bank is doomed. If a bank's clients aren't certain that they can withdraw money from their accounts whenever they want, and/or if clients aren't certain that an ATM may fulfil their routine cash needs - it's hard, perhaps impossible, to stop the snowball.

As such, all banks are usually providing detailed information regarding their liquidity stance, as they all wish to assure clients and shareholders alike that they are well-capitalized and have no problem to meet their clients' liquidity needs at any given time.

DB Liquidity - Past Reports

DB is (was?) no different and in previous earning reports it also provided detailed information regarding its liquidity stance.

Until 2019, DB used to include a breakup of the external funding resources that are available for the bank.

Here is how this information was reported during the last two financial reports of fiscal year 2018:

1. Earnings for Q3 2018

Source: DB, Interim Report as of September 30, 2018 - page 56

2. Earnings for FY/Q4 2018

Source: DB, Annual Report 2018 - pages 143-144

Nonetheless, in the wake of recent reports of a capital flight from the bank (see here and here), the bank has surprisingly removed the detailed breakup. Why do I say "surprisingly"? Because one would assume that if DB's liquidity stance is adequate (great, according to the management), the bank would choose to provide the same scope of information (at the very minimum, if not more) to reassure its clients/investors, especially at such distressed times.

I mean, if you're innocent - let alone good Samaritan - the last thing investors should expect from you is to run away from the "crime scene", and/or hide very much relevant/needed evidences, isn't it?

DB Liquidity - Recent Reports

Now let's tale a closer look at DB most recent reports, and see how detailed the liquidity stance has been reported.

1. Q1 2019

Source: DB, Earnings Report as of March 31, 2019 - page 13

2. Q2 2019

Source: DB, Interim Report as of June 30, 2019 - page 14

Have you noticed something strange? Do you see the difference between the 2018 to the 2019 reports?

If you're looking for a detailed information regarding the "Composition of External Funding Sources" - you won't find any. This crucial/important information has gone with the (restructuring) wind...

It Ain't Going To Get Any Better

The main problem of Deutsche Bank (as a matter of fact, of all banks) isn't necessarily the decreasing NII (Net Interest Income) and NIM (Net Interest Margin), a direct result of the Fed's monetary policy as well as the flat/tening yield curve.

Sure, DB is facing more trouble than other banks, as it's revenues (that are now expected to shrink further, as a result of the massive restructuring) are running below its expenses.

Although this isn't the first time DB is facing such a situation, there's a real fear that this is going to be trend rather a temporary phase.

There are also speculations regarding the German lender wishing to start selling some of its gigantic derivative portfolio.

Thing is, even if this is not turning into a "fire sale", it's hard to see how DB can get fair value for these assets at a time when 1) all banks are suffering from decreasing liquidity, 2) banks are looking to shore-up capital, certainly not to jump on assets with dubious valuations, and 3) ahead of the debt ceiling raise.

The last point (debt ceiling raise) is probably the most problematic point right now, not only for Deutsche Bank but to all big banks. The rise means that the US Treasury is expected to raise $600-650 billion in the coming months (following the rise). Such a size of new debt issuance, which will need to be absorbed (mostly by banks, will result the US banking sector (XLF) seeing its excess reserves declining by about $150-200 billion. That's a bitter pill banks will need to swallow at a very inconvenient time.

Shoring Liquidity At All Costs

Aside of the restructuring strategy, as well as plans to sell some of its derivative portfolio (something that may take years), DB is also trying to sell part of its brokerage division to BNP Paribas.

Basically everything that we hear from the bank recently is about raising liquidity - as fast as possible.

Bottom Line

I don't think that DB will fall, simply because it won't be allowed to fall. However, I do see a path for an "intervention" in the form of a massive injection of funds by the ECB and/or German government.

Deutsche Bank seems like it's in a race against the clock to obtain adequate liquidity for the rest of 2019 (especially the last quarter), which is expected to be particularly challenging.

As soon as the US Treasury start issuing new debt again, the already distressed liquidity stance in the markets - will become a real issue for banks. By the way, this is exactly the reason why the Fed is going to lower rates this week - and likely down the road. It's neither the economy, nor the inflation figures, that require this (for now), but the banking sector's liquidity that must be given some oxygen, ASAP.

On the face of it, the bank reported liquidity reserves of €246 billion (down €13 billion, compared to Q1), out of which 64% are held as cash and cash equivalents, and the rest also allegedly held in other types of liquid assets.

In addition, the bank reported that its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) - the most important ratio for banks - stands at 147%, significantly higher than the required ratio.

Therefore, one may assume that the bank's liquidity is at a good level.

Nevertheless, the bank's recent actions and especially the disappearance of the detailed breakdown (regarding liquidity) that used to be part of the bank's routine reporting, are making us suspicious.

Until the end of 2018, the bank was happy to list all the components that are providing it with liquidity. Came 2019, and this important list is missing from the bank's financial reports (for two quarters in a row).

Why hasn't Deutsche Bank specified the liquidity risks as it used to, and how come the bank is suddenly satisfied with providing only general-vague numbers, at a time when they suppose to be more than happy to assure investors their liquidity stance is more than sufficient?

If your liquidity is (way more than) adequate, wouldn't it make sense to provide more details rather than much less!?

Sorry, but we don't think this is an innocent mistake, or a coincidence. We certainly don't think that the bank suddenly "forgot" to include something which is not only important (to any bank), but is of great interest to DB's shareholders specifically.

Instead, it seems like this decision (to omit crucial information) was an intentional decision, and deliberate attempt, to hide the true, apparently dreadful, situation of the bank's liquidity.

If so, this is a very serious matter, that is not only falls under misleading investors, but also aims to artificially prevent a possible "bank run".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.