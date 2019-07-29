The Economy Is Slowing, Where Does It Go From Here

The Fund Spotlight is on T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, Fidelity MSCI Telecommunications Services Index ETF, and Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio.

Indicators are trending worse. Markets may be more volatile over the next 12 months as investors question whether a soft or hard landing is most likely.

The economy is slowing more than many realize. However, financial and recession risk is currently low.

"While that lines up with most major central banks, which have turned dovish in recent months, the latest poll shows economists, like financial markets, have settled on a 25 basis point cut in the federal funds rate to 2.00-2.25 per cent rather than a half-point reduction. The US economy likely lost momentum last quarter and is now forecast to have expanded at an annualised pace of 1.8 per cent in the April-June period, down from 3.1 per cent reported for the first quarter, according to the poll. Growth is expected to hover around that rate in each quarter through to end-2020."

- US central bank to cut rates for first time in a decade this month, Oman Observer

Introduction

Chart #1 shows 30 of the 32 indicators that I use in an Investment Model. Nine (25%) of the indicators are currently negative, and 22 (68%) declined during the past two months. The most negative indicators are Monetary, GDP, Money Fund Flows, Savings, Valuation, Construction, and Margin Debt. The most positive indicators are Recession Risk, Financial Risk, Stock Market Technical, and Interest Indicators. The indicators that deteriorated the most are Corporate, Valuation, GDP, Production, and Construction. Indicators that improved the most are Household, Housing, and Margin Debt.

Chart #1: Summary of all Indicators (Weakest to the Left)

Source: Created by the Author

The 32 main indicators are composited from about 100 sub-indicators. Below are main indicators with a representative underlying sub-indicator. My preference is to use the year-over-year change as it shows the longer-term trends and reduces the noise. As you look through the data series, pay attention to the slope of line during the last 3 to 12 months.

"Today's update reaffirms The Capital Spectator's view that recession risk remains low (see last week's business-cycle profile). But the data du jour also reminds that growth has peaked. Consider the one-year trend, which cuts through the quarterly noise. Output rose 2.3% in Q2 vs. the year-earlier quarter, the slowest pace in two years."

- Consumer Spending Surged In Q2, But Economic Growth Still Eased, James Picerno

Monetary

The Monetary Indicator is the most negative, because the Federal Reserve has been raising the Federal Funds Rate since 2016.

Chart #2: Federal Funds Rate

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Income

Payrolls of production employees are growing at a slower rate, as is income...

Chart #3: Personal Income and Production Employment

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Interest

Rising interest rates such as for credit cards below, adds costs to the consumer, further slowing down the growth of disposable income...

Chart #4: Credit Card Rates

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Savings

So people dip into their savings to keep their lifestyle up...

Chart #5: Savings Deposits Growth

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Orders

We begin to order less...

Chart #6: New Orders

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Spending

We put off spending on discretionary items...

Chart #7: Retails Sales

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Consumer spending (Personal Consumption Expenditures) makes up nearly 70% of gross domestic production. It is not yet showing signs of the slowdown...

Chart #8: Consumer Spending

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Production

The plant manager doesn't need as many overtime workers or contractors.

Chart #9: Industrial Production

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Housing

We put off buying that new house...

Chart #10: Housing Permits

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Construction

Businesses spend less on new projects...

Chart #11: Commercial Construction Spending

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Investments

Investments in businesses start slowing down...

Chart #12: Private Investment

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Inflation

As the economy slows, there is less pressure on prices and lower inflation...

Chart #13: Producer Price Index and Consumer Spending Price Changes

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Leading

Leading and coincident indicators such as the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAIMA3) reflect slowing economic activity...

Chart #14: Composite Leading Indicators

Source: Created by the Author

International Trade

Economies in countries around the world are slowing down. The Composite Leading Indicators from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development show a slowing of the economy in the US and the countries where it does most of its trading. It is important to keep in mind that S&P 500 companies earn about half of their revenue from overseas. This may impact earnings growth as the global economy slows as described by John Butters in "S&P 500 2019 Earnings Preview: Higher Global Exposure = Lower Earnings & Sales Growth".

Chart #15: International Composite Leading Indicators

Source: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

These countries slow down the purchases of US products...

Chart #16: Exports of Goods and Services

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Corporate

The growth of business sales slow followed by disposable income, and corporate profits grow slower, ignoring the effects of stock buybacks.

Chart #17: Corporate Disposable Income, Profits after Tax, Business Sales

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Yield Curve

The Yield Curve has inverted as bond investors expect slower economic growth.

Chart #18: % of Yield Curve that is Inverted.

Source: Created by the Author

Valuation

Valuations are high...

Chart #19: Stock Market Valuations

Source: Created by the Author

Margin Debt

Leverage is being reduced which may be removing some demand for aggressive investments...

Chart #20: Free Cash in Margin Accounts

Source: Created by the Author based on finra.

Money Fund Flows

Retail Investors (Dumb Money) led the charge to the safety of money funds and Institutional Investors (Smart Money) are now following this trend...

Chart #21:

Financial Risk

Financial risk is moderately low as is near-term recession indicators.

Chart #22: Financial Risk

Source: Created by the Author based on data from St. Louis Fed Reserve

Household

Household net worth as a percentage of disposable income is considered by some to be a evidence of a valuation bubble...

Chart #23: Household Net Worth as a Percentage of Disposable Income

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, fred.stlouisfed.org

Investment Model

"Worse, investors often capitulate into panic selling only after their losses have become extreme. By then, it's too late. It's not the fire that gets them. It's the heat. Once the warning signs are flashing, get out early. Attempting to squeeze the last bit out of a vulnerable, hypervalued market is what value investor Howard Marks describes as "getting cute.""

- They're Running Toward The Fire, John Hussman

Pulling all of these indicators into a single view is the Investment Model, which differs from an Economic Model in that it attempts to determine the best stock to bond allocation over the next 6 months. The Index peaked in the 4th quarter of 2017, which was a good time to shift to more defensive funds. It is built upon Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never having more than 75% in stocks, nor less than 25%. It currently estimates a stock to bond ratio near the conservative end.

Chart #24: Investment Model

Source: Created by the Author

Since interest rates have been falling, in general, bonds have done as well as stocks without the volatility as shown in a recent article, "Boring Bond Fund Portfolio". The link to Portfolio Visualizer for the Boring Bond Fund is provided here.

Chart #25:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Fund Spotlight - Telecommunication Industry

There are 14 mutual and exchange-traded funds in the Lipper Telecommunications category that have been in existence for five or more years. I reduced the list of Telecommunication funds based on Ulcer Index (Risk) and Martin Ratio (Risk Adjusted Return) using Mutual Fund Obsever down to T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund (PRMTX), iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN), Fidelity MSCI Telecommunications Services Index ETF (FCOM), and Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX). This section compares these 4 funds with a preference for lower risk and higher risk-adjusted return.

The Fund Spotlight was on Fidelity Select Wireless in last week's article, "Sector Performance During Fed Rate Cuts".

Table #1: Metrics Since January 2018

Symbol PRMTX IGN FCOM FWRLX Name T. Rowe Price BlackRock Fidelity Fidelity Index? Managed Index Index Managed Expenses 0.78 0.47 0.08 0.83 APR %/yr 14.8 9.0 7.0 7.0 MAXDD % -13.4 -15.7 -10.4 -12.6 Ulcer Index 5.0 6.7 5.3 5.3 Martin Ratio 2.54 1.03 0.95 0.93 Yield %/yr 0.1 0.3 1.5 1.7 AUM $M 6,154 109 340 262 P/E 46.3 34.0 28.2 25.2 No. of Holdings 53 23 111 51 5-Year Avg Return 14.7 9.8 8.0 8.3 5-Year Ulcer Index 3.6 5.7 3.9 4.9 5-Year Upside Capture 119 104 72 87 5-Year Downside Capture 105 115 70 96

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Table #2:

Symbol YTD 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 PRMTX 25.3 -1.8 33.0 7.5 12.0 4.1 40.8 22.7 0.0 26.8 IGN 14.8 -0.9 11.0 19.4 -0.1 15.5 15.1 5.6 -18.1 24.3 FCOM 17.1 -5.4 3.6 23.2 3.3 6.4 FWRLX 18.0 -6.2 25.0 10.1 -3.1 3.0 28.3 16.3 -1.0 15.2

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

From Morningstar:

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund

Morningstar gives the T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund 5 Stars with a Silver Analyst Rating. It also assigns a high Risk Rating within the Fund Category. It has 78% of its investments in large cap growth stocks. About a third of its investments are in each of technology, consumer cyclical, and communication services sectors. Almost 60% of its investments are in the top 10 holding with over 20% in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) combined. About 17% of its investments are outside of the US.

Paul Green has managed PRMTX since 2013. The research team consists of 15 analysts. Mr. Green has been with T. Rowe Price since 2006.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF

Morningstar gives the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF a rating of 2 Stars. It has about 40% of its assets in mid-cap stocks and another 26% in large-cap stocks. Sixty six percent of its investments are in the top 10 holdings in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:KITE), Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Finisar Corp. (NASDAQ:FNSR), Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN), and EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS). Its investments are predominantly in the US.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunications Services Index ETF

Morningstar gives the Fidelity MSCI Telecommunications Services Index ETF a rating of 4 Stars and a Silver Rating. It has 51% of its assets in large-cap growth stocks and another 16% in large-cap value stocks. About half of its investments are in the technology sector with about half of the remaining in each of consumer cyclical and communication services sectors. About 67% of its investments are in the top 10 holding with 47% in Facebook and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). It's investments are predominantly in the US.

Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio

Morningstar gives the Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio 4 Stars and a Bronze Analyst rating. It has 85% of its assets in large-cap stocks with a tilt towards value stocks. About half of its investments are in each of the technology and communication sectors. Approximately 64% of its investments are in the top 10 holdings with 27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). About a third of its investments are outside of the US.

Matther C. Drukker has been the primary portfolio manager since 2016 and a co-manager since 2011. Mr. Drukker has been with Fidelity since 2008. He received his BA from Williams College in 1999 and his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008.

My preference in this late stage of the business cycle is Fidelity Select Wireless as a mutual fund or Fidelity MSCI Telecommunications Services Index ETF as an ETF.

Where Does the Economy Go From Here?

I follow David Rice on Seeking Alpha as he has an analytical way of looking at the economy. I agree with his assessment below. I will add that if the data continues to deteriorate as it has over the past 12 months, then the markets will become much more volatile as investors question whether we have a soft or hard landing.

"The inversion of the 10-Yr/3-Mo spread indicates distress about near-term economic growth. This should not be dismissed lightly... Despite some weakening, recent economic activity and outlook remain relatively strong... Of course, this could change. Prior to the last two recessions, the MoC dropped rapidly during the last year. If everything did begin to unravel, with the MoC currently at 29% above the baseline, the MoC could plausibly move into the recession zone within a year and a half. However, there are many ifs."

- Here Is The Pattern Of Yield Curve Inversions Prior To Recessions And Stock Market Peaks, David Rice

In summary, a rate cut will not immediately improve the economy and is already priced into the markets. I suspect the economy will continue to slow in the short term as momentum drags it down, resulting in more volatility. I expect further rate cuts. Next year, an election year, will be interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FWRLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.