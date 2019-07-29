Post-IPO Analysis: Liberty Oilfield Services Has Continued Doldrums Ahead

With a sagging WTI price chart since its last earnings report, LBRT will likely see no relief from intense competition when it reports earnings soon.

The firm has faced challenging market conditions since its public debut, with a negative pricing environment weighing on net results.

Quick Take

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) will report financial results for its second quarter on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The firm provides hydraulic fracturing services to exploration companies in the U.S. oil & gas industry.

LBRT faces intense competition which has driven pricing downward, negatively affecting earnings. I don’t foresee any meaningful catalyst to the stock unless consolidation occurs or increased drilling opportunities appear.

Company & Business

Liberty began operations in late 2011 and provides hydraulic fracturing to E&P (Exploration & Production) companies in the oil & gas industry located onshore in North America.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Wright who has been CEO since 2016 and CEO of Liberty Holdings since its formation in 2011. Wright was previously the founder and CEO of Pinnacle Technologies, which commercialized a system for ‘tiltmeter and microseismic fracture mapping.’

The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, Denver- Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Powder River Basin.

Below is a brief marketing video by Liberty:

Source: Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty’s major customers include:

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

SM Energy (SM)

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

Continental Resources (CLR)

Devon Energy (DVN)

Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Noble Energy (NBL)

PDC Energy (PDCE)

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

The company went public in January of 2018 at a price of $17.00 per share.

Recent Performance

Liberty’s topline revenue by quarter has fluctuated significantly over the past five quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Quarterly gross profit has similarly varied during the same period:

Operating Income has worsened during the most recent five quarters:

Earnings per share (Diluted) has also deteriorated:

Source for above graphics: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, LBRT’s stock price has dropped 27.1% vs. the US Energy Services sector’s fall of 40.6% and the overall U.S. stock market’s rise of 5.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Analysis of earnings call sentiment by analysts has shown a precipitous drop in sentiment, as the chart shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises in the last six quarters have been negative five of the six periods:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Liberty’s results since its IPO in early 2018 have been challenging despite the growth in fracking in various basins in the U.S.

The firm has suffered the effects of intensifying pricing pressures for fracking services in its core markets.

In its previous conference call on May 8, management said it expects ‘flat to slightly down results in the near term.’ On that date, WTI was $61.70 and it has since slid 9% to $56.20, so my expectation is that its results will likely NOT surprise to the upside.

As long as supplies of fracking services are plentiful, high fleet utilization will occur only as firms reduce prices to keep their crews busy, resulting in lower net results.

Until that situation changes through consolidation, industry shakeout, or stronger demand, I expect LBRT’s stock to remain in the doldrums along with other fracking service providers competing intensely in the current market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.