Helmerich & Payne: Struggling With The Oil Patch

Time for patience is required, and we should expect further stock weakness in 2019.

The quarterly decrease in revenue is primarily due to the decline in the average number of rigs working in the U.S. land segments.

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $687.97 the third fiscal quarter of 2019, up 6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 4.6% sequentially.

Investment thesis

The Tulsa OK-based Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a contract drilling company which is leading market share in the top three U.S. basins. Conversely, this business concentration makes the company particularly sensitive to any shifts in this particular region.

Helmerich & Payne operates in a highly cyclical business, where oil prices are an essential factor which affects demand.

Today, oil prices aren't sufficient to support substantial industrywide CapEx, leaving demand relatively weak with eroding margin and lower rig utilization. It is the primary reason why the stock price has been languishing despite a sound balance sheet, decent management, and an attractive dividend yield of 5.91% now.

However, in spite of slowing market conditions experienced in the third fiscal quarter, H&P managed maintained pricing in the super-spec market space. Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - increasing to $26,122 for the quarter in line with the company guidance and the company expects an average of $25,500 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

The US Land operations represent 350 rigs or 89.7% of the total fleet, of which ~56.6% will be contracted in the fiscal 4Q'19.

We are currently operating 207 rigs today in the U.S. with an expectation that we will exit the quarter with between 193 and 203 active rigs. This would result in a sequential decrease of approximately 5% to 6% in the quarterly number of revenue days, which translates to an average rig count of approximately 204 rigs during the fourth quarter. Although, we have 45 FlexRigs that are upgradeable to super-spec our initial objective is to put these 34 idle super-spec rigs we currently have back to work as the market tightens and as opportunities to displace the legacy rigs continue to rise. (3Q fiscal conference call).

I continue to believe that Helmerich & Payne is one of the most influential companies in the US onshore drilling category. For patient investors, the company stock is an excellent long-term investment with a dividend of $2.84 per share or yearly dividend yield at 5.91%.

However, the onshore drilling sector is extremely volatile and may experience a new period of adaptation in the US land sector in 2019 called a "shale maturation." Signs of future weakness abound, and I recommend holding your long-term position, but trade short-term about 30% of your position using technical analysis.

I have recently covered Schlumberger (SLB) recent 2Q' 19 earnings, and Halliburton (HAL) 2Q'19 as well.

They represent the oilfield services, and it is evident that the North American business is entering a period of consolidation for them.

E&P operators are steadily reducing drilling activity in the US and instead concentrate investments on draining down the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC").

Total of 8,248 DUCs as of June 2019 according to the EIA, which was over 8,700 in November 2018.

The U.S. land rigs revenues represent 86.3% of the total revenues of the company and show how vital any change in this region can affect the company. The Operating revenues totaled $593.3 million, up 10.6% year over year, and the average rig margin per day decreased to $10,953 per day from $11,486 per day the precedent quarter.

Unfortunately, HP has underperformed the oil sector and is now down over 18% from a year ago even if the stock is still above its January low.

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The industry saw further softening in U.S. drilling activity, resulting from crude oil price volatility and tightening drilling budgets. Notwithstanding these challenges, H&P produced solid operating results and maintained flex rig super spec utilization at close to 90% during the quarter. Our expectation of the company’s rig count reaching the bottom during the quarter turned out to be premature. The effects of the industry emphasis on disciplined capital spending continues to reverberate throughout the oil field services sector. As such, H&P exited the quarter in the U.S. with 214 active rigs, which was slightly below the low end of our guidance range. Even with the lower than expected activity in U.S., H&P still performed well, generated $250 million in operating cash flow for the quarter.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 2Q'2019 (Third quarter 2019 fiscal) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 3Q'17 (Fiscal 1Q'18) 4Q'17 (Fiscal 1Q'18) 1Q'18 (Fiscal 2Q'18) restated 2Q'18 (Fiscal 3Q'18) 3Q'18 (Fiscal 4Q'18) 4Q'18 (Fiscal 1Q'19) restated 1Q'19 (Fiscal 2Q'19) 2Q'19 (Fiscal 3Q'19) Total Revenues in $ Million 532.30 564.09 577.48 648.87 696.83 740.60 720.87 687.97 Net Income in $ Million -22.99 496.57 -12.60 -8.73 2.35 18.96 60.89 -155.46 EBITDA $ Million 128.21 149.04 146.15 152.09 175.79 155.09 240.10 -37.10 (estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share -0.21 4.55 -0.12 -0.08 0.02 0.17 0.55 -1.42 Operating cash flow in $ Million 121.08 72.22 124.78 161.43 186.11 209.48 199.54 250.35 CapEx in $ Million 97.29 91.70 99.50 131.46 143.93 196.09 133.89 73.59 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 23.79 -19.48 25.28 29.97 42.18 13.39 65.65 176.76 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 565.87 426.21 380.03 350.71 325.82 269.53 270.03 380.52 Long-term Debt in $ Million 492.90 493.17 493.43 493.7 494.0 490.8 491.2 491.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 108.59 109.10 108.87 108.91 109.53 109.43 109.503 109.433

Financials and Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues were

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $687.97 the third quarter fiscal of 2019, up 6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 4.6% sequentially.

The quarterly decrease in revenue is primarily due to the decline in the average number of rigs working in the U.S. land segments. This quarter the company wrote down excess capital spares and drilling support equipment, resulting in a non-cash impairment of $224.3 million, which is about 5% of ending net PP&E. As expected, the US land segment was weak, and further weakness is expected.

The company reported a net loss of $155.46 million or $1.42 per diluted share from operating income of $ million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (Q2'19). Net cash provided by operating activities was $250.353 million.

Mark W. Smith noted in the conference call:

H&P incurred a loss of $1.42 per diluted share, versus earning $0.55 in the previous quarter. Third quarter earnings per share were negatively impacted by net $1.82 per share select items as highlighted in our press release and including the aforementioned impairment. Absent the select items adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.40 in the third quarter versus an adjusted $0.56 during the second fiscal quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is increasing this quarter again, and the company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("TTM") with $297.98 million. However, the dividend payout represents $311 million annually based on 109.43 million shares and $2.84 per share annually.

The level of dividend paid is still too high, and I have said it for quite a while. The company should address the situation and adopt a more conservative approach adjusted to the free cash flow, especially if the US Onshore is showing further weakness.

HP is failing the FCF Test.

3 - Net Debt is $ million

Net debt is $111.13 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~0.21x, which is excellent. The total cash has increased sequentially. The company had $380.52 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver. Helmerich & Payne has a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 11%.

Moody's announced on April 26, 2019, its periodic review:

H&P has significantly increased its market share during the drilling industry recovery in 2017-2018, and it should be able to deploy more rigs and raise dayrates if oil prices remain at or above mid-$60 per barrel level. While the company continues to pay a significant dividend, Moody's expects H&P to generate a smaller amount of negative free cash flow in fiscal 2019 (ending September 30) and maintain a solid liquidity cushion.

4 - Guidance Fiscal third-quarter 2019

U.S. land segment: The company expects a decrease of 5-6% during the fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, with average rig revenue per day in the range of $25,250-$25,750 and daily average rig cost is expected within $14,350-$14,850.

Offshore segment: The company expects average rig margin per day to be relatively flat in the range of $12,000 or $13,000 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 and revenue days to edge up 1% quarter over quarter.

International land segment: The company expects a small increase in revenue per day, and average rig margin per day is likely to be within $7,500-$8,500. Average rig count of approximately 17 to 18 active rigs is seen in the segment.

HP Technologies: The company is expecting revenue of $17-$19 million.

For fiscal 2019 nothing has unchanged this quarter. The company also cut down its CapEx by over 22% for fiscal 2019 last quarter, going from $650-$680 million to $500-$530 million, reflecting a softening of the business outlook.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Helmerich & Payne released last week its fiscal third-quarter 2019 results, which beat expectation slightly. Higher-than-expected revenues from the U.S. Land business, which represents the lion share of its revenues. Also, the offshore segment outperformed as well.

However, the market did not like what John Lindsay said in the conference call:

Our expectation of the company’s rig count reaching the bottom during the quarter turned out to be premature. The effects of the industry emphasis on disciplined capital spending continues to reverberate throughout the oil field services sector. As such, H&P exited the quarter in the U.S. with 214 active rigs, which was slightly below the low end of our guidance range.

The forecast has been reduced because Exploration CapEx is going down in the US shale and the rig count fell 11% this year, according to Baker Hughes.

Thus, despite a company's financials in order, it is perhaps time to turn cautious and avoid buying on any small weakness. Time for patience is required, and we should expect further stock weakness in 2019.

Technical analysis

HP was forming a slight ascending channel pattern with line resistance at about $54 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level depending on the future oil prices) and line support at $50.

However, the company experienced a decisive negative breakout last week and should potentially re-test $44-$45, which is new support (double bottom). It is at this level that I believe it is safe to add to your position.

However, If oil prices are weakening further, the stock could eventually retest $39-$40 reached in September 2017, but I see this eventuality as unlikely.

