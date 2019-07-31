Add Some Sun Belt Exposure To Your REIT Portfolio

Produced by The Belgian Dentist for The Income Strategist

Real estate prices have soared in 24-hour cities in gateway markets in recent years resulting in cap rate compression. As a result, better opportunities can be found in so-called 18-hour cities in secondary markets where there are still good supply-demand dynamics, high occupancy, and rent growth, despite lower cap rate compression. That means higher yields for investors seeking cash flow in real estate opportunities in 18-hour cities, and most of those cities are in the Sun Belt.

The rise of the 18-hour city

The prototype large American city is the gateway city that operates 24/7. The “big six” are San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington DC. In contrast, 18 hour cities are second tier cities that offer comparable services, amenities, and job opportunities of a 24 hour city, but without operating on a 24-hour basis. These cities also have strong infrastructure, widespread urban development, a robust economy, and lower cost of living than the gateway cities. Examples of 18-hour cities include Raleigh, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Nashville (my current home), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and Orlando.

These cities aren't sleepy old towns, however. For a city to thrive, it needs to have population growth, and in order to have population growth, there has to be reasons why someone would want to live there - especially reasons that would attract the largest demographic group in the US - millennials. It is millennials that are driving growth in many of these cities and if you're looking to capitalize on rising real estate prices, studies show there is a strong link between population growth and home price increases.

Exhibit 1: Demographics and home price growth

Millennials are the largest demographic group in the US, surpassing the baby boomers. Early on, they favored living in the urban core in larger gateway cities, but as they come of age and start families, they are looking to suburbs to settle down. Good schools, safe neighborhoods, attractive amenities, job opportunities, and affordable housing are all features millennials desire.

But even when seeking to settle down, they also value having the option for an urban lifestyle which can increasingly be found in 18-hour cities. These cities have vibrant downtowns with exciting dining and entertainment options. You can find everything from breweries and Whole Foods, to professional sporting stadiums and mixed use lifestyle centers. These cities are just cool places to live. If you don't believe me, come visit Nashville.

What’s driving population growth into these 18 hour cities? Affordable housing is a key factor, although locals may argue otherwise because of recent price increases. The fact is that housing in these cities is still much lower than in gateway cities. Prices for suburban housing in gateway cities have increased dramatically over the past decade. The average monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is over $3600. In NYC it’s $3500. According to Zillow, the median home value in San Francisco is $1.3 million. It's not surprising that homeownership in these regional areas has become out of reach for many millennials.

Research by HSH.com calculated the annual income needed to buy a home in a number of cities across the U.S. The analysis looked at the median housing prices then factored in principal, interest, taxes and insurance for a 30-year fixed mortgage, assuming a 20% down payment. They also kept to the criteria that housing not take up more than 28% of household income.

Exhibit 2: Salary needed to buy a home

The Sun Belt

Many of the more affordable cities are 18 hour cities that are located in the Sun Belt. In San Francisco, the salary needed to buy the median priced home is $213K. By contrast, a salary needed to buy the median priced home in Nashville is $56K.

The report “ Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019” by PwC and ULI maps the top markets on growth and stability (Exhibit 3). The cities in yellow are located in the Sun Belt. Most of them grow stronger than the US average and are quite stable - measured by current employment volatility and historic employment volatility. Once again, Nashville compares favorably, as does Austin, Dallas, Tampa, Charlotte. Look at Miami - yikes, glad I don't still live there.

Exhibit 3: High growth and low volatility

The 18 hour cities are also benefiting from a more stable and diversified economic base. Previously, employment was concentrated in one or two major industries - now, there is more industry diversification which helps a city weather economic downturns.

As for the favorable demographics - millennials are also more likely to have bachelors degrees than any other generation - and a highly educated workforce has spurred economic growth in the Sun Belt. While the number of Tennessee residents with a bachelors degree is still quite low compared to some of the coastal states, growth has been robust. It has witnessed a comparable increase in bachelors degrees to New Jersey despite the big difference in population between the two states.

Exhibit 4: Growth in bachelors degrees

Another advantage of the Sun Belt is the lower cost of living and the housing affordability.

Exhibit 5: Cost of Living

Coastal “gateway” markets (e.g. New York) have historically produced attractive rent growth and price appreciation over the long term, courtesy of their density and supply constraints. Conversely, “regional” markets with fewer barriers to supply (e.g. Atlanta) have generally underperformed. Yet this pattern does not always hold. Over the past few years, job creation has arguably played a greater role in driving relative returns. This has benefited several regional markets, particularly in the Sun Belt, where lower costs have helped to attract an influx of businesses and people.

Exhibit 6: Job growth and total returns

In conclusion, everything is in place to expect continued strong growth in the Sun Belt.

Which REIT sectors are most attractive?

The above average population growth in the 18 hour cities in the Sun Belt will spur demand for housing in the next 10 to 15 years - both single family and multifamily. And retail is said to follow rooftops as millennials will want places to spend their money and 'hang out'. The influx of businesses will then spur demand for office space as residents decide they want to work closer to where they live. So where do we find opportunities in real estate?

There are two sectors in which one can find individual REITs that focus specifically on the Sun Belt: apartments and office.

For Apartment REITs, we included Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), Camden Property (CPT), Independence Realty Trust (IRT), NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), and BRT Apartments (BRT). For Office REITs, we included Cousins Properties (CUZ), Highwoods Properties (HIW), and Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

Growth Based on NAV Premium/Discount

What growth figures can we expect in the future for the Sun Belt REITs? The premium or discount at which REITs trade can give us an indication of expected growth.

The equity markets have a strong preference for higher levels of NAV growth, and at times when this exists, the market prices REITs at premiums to NAV. When real estate value growth is more muted, however, short term focused equity investors look elsewhere - leading to REITs trading at a discount.

Over the long-term, U.S. REITs have, on average, traded at the value of their underlying real estate.

More broadly speaking, using NAV allows for a key comparison between the real estate value in the public market and the value in the private market as REITs can trade at a premium or discount to their private market values.

The historical core sectors (e.g. malls, strip centers, office) tend to trade at big discounts to private-market asset value, whereas the sectors that were not considered institutionalized real estate as of a decade or two ago (e.g. manufactured homes, data centers), still tend to trade at big premiums to net asset value. A premium to NAV does not mean a sector is overpriced, however. Premiums and discounts can often persist for a period of time and oftentimes, certain sectors or companies will trade at an absolute premium or discount. The key is to look for deviations from the historical trading range.

Over the long-term, however, the REIT premiums and discounts to NAV by sector are predictive of future changes in private market values.

If REIT stocks trade at big discounts to the value of their assets, private market asset values tend to fall.

If REITs trade at large premiums, private market asset values tend to rise which has a positive impact on the NAV growth of REITs.

Buying assets that trade at premiums to NAV in the public market should turn out to be a winning strategy for direct investors, as high-premium sectors usually experience superior private-market real estate price appreciation in the near term. However, pay close attention to the magnitude of the premium and be wary of not overpaying.

Exhibit 7: NAV Premium/Discount

“Sun Belt sectors” REITs consist of all the US office and apartment REITs.

On average Sun Belt REITs trade at a smaller discount to NAV compared to “Sun Belt sectors” REITs. This suggests that we can expect a bit more growth from Sun Belt REITs.

Valuation

Is the higher historic and expected growth of Sun Belt REITs reflected in a higher valuation?

Is the higher balance sheet strength of Sun Belt REITs reflected in a higher valuation?

The answer is no!

Both the office and the apartment Sun Belt REITs trade at a cheaper valuation than the average US office and the apartment REITs.

Exhibit 8: Valuation

Dividend safety

A low pay-out ratio and low debt ratios lead to higher dividend safety. When we compare office and apartment REITs that focus on the Sun Belt with the average US office and apartment REITs we can conclude that the Sun Belt REITs have stronger balance sheets and lower risk of a dividend cut.

Exhibit 9: Balance sheet strength

Conclusion

In a late-cycle environment, in which growth opportunities are scarcer, a focus on markets with stronger demographic trends can help identify opportunities with attractive total return potential. The Sun Belt is such a market.

Sun Belt focused REITs in the office and apartment sectors combine high growth, a cheap valuation and balance sheet strength - and hence high dividend safety.

In subsequent articles we will zoom in on interesting Sun Belt focused individual REITs in the office and apartment sector. Stay tuned!

For now, you can read more about one of our favorite Apartment REITs, Independence Realty Trust (IRT), which, we might add, is currently rated Reduce/Neutral - meaning, we still like the long-term prospects, but the stock is up 28% over the last 12 months and we think it might take a pause here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.