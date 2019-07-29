Align Technology Still Not Attractive After 25% Decline Because Of 'Phantom Meltdown' Of ASPs Pressuring Margins

I believe the "phantom meltdown" in ASPs is related to consumers not seeing the value in clear aligners as opposed to traditional metal braces, forcing Align to offer more promotional discounts.

The company cited headwinds in China as the cause for weakness in the quarter, but revenue growth and margins have been under pressure for the last six quarters.

Thesis

In the not so distance past, Align Technology (ALGN) was a Wall Street darling. The company was the top performing S&P 500 stock in 2017. From a moral perspective, you can't place a value on someone's health and well being. There are numerous health benefits to braces. But, it seems that the market has been taking this avenue in valuing medtech. It is true that a person's well being is invaluable, but that doesn't mean as investors we should value these businesses based on anything other than future cash flows. Align joins Illumina (ILMN) as another medtech stock punished harshly of recent. The growth is not nearly impressive enough to justify astronomical valuation for Align or other medtech stocks. It appears like Wall Street is beginning to see the excess optimism baked into these stock prices. New revolutions in healthcare appear to have temporary blinded the market to the nature of these businesses, but that is beginning to change. Even following the correction, Align is still overvalued as growth slows and margins are under pressure.

Wall Street has bailed on Align following the most recent earnings report and absurd price targets are coming down. I have casually followed the stock for a while and decided to investigate whether or not the decline presents investors with an opportunity. It appears that sell-side downgrades are not just a result of analysts following the heard, but an acceptance that overly bullish projections no longer look plausible.

Data by YCharts

As a growth at reasonable price oriented investor, I was intrigued by emerging healthcare companies with potentially life changing medical solutions. But, when comparing expected market growth to valuation, the stocks appear very unattractive. If we compare the emerging medtech companies like Align, Illumina, and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to a company like Medtronic (MDT), we see the bigger picture. It seems like these companies were bid up too high as investors hoped valuations would normalize over the long term. The critical error was an inaccurate assessment of growth to which those late to the party have paid a hefty price.

Medtronic's founder Earl Bakken invented the modern pacemaker in 1957. This technology has changed lives, but it doesn't mean we should value the stock differently than any other business. Medtronic trades at 18x earnings with very slight revenue growth, which appears expensive at first glance. It seems the excess euphoria in the space is fading. Those long these expensive medtech names should proceed with caution. Earnings beats will no longer excite investors as valuations became overly stretched. Prices appear to be mediating but I still see very little that could drive Align, and the sector as a whole, higher from here.

Competitive Advantage

The bulls biggest argument is the competitive advantages of medtech. But, with Align, cheaper competition has entered the market. This competition appears to lack the quality of Align. Much of the competition centers around less complicated treatments that in some cases don't require a visit to an orthodontist. One analyst thinks that new entrants could mean opening up this type of device to new markets as opposed to taking share from Align. Align does have a huge first mover advantage and valuable relationships with orthodontists. This gives the company scale, it has steadily been able to grow revenue faster than SG&A and R&D expenses in the past.

Margins over the past several quarters tell a different story. In Q4 2017 the company posted 76% and 26% gross and operating margins, respectively. Margins have slumped to 72% and 21% in the most recent quarter. This is after stripping out the positive 51 million dollar settlement and other one time expenses.

Moving on to gross margin. Second quarter overall gross margin was 72%, down 1.2 points sequentially and down 2.6 points year-over-year. Gross margin was impacted by approximately 1 point year-over-year due to unfavorable foreign exchange. Clear aligner gross margin for the second quarter was 73.7%, down 1.2 points sequentially primarily due to costs from seasonally higher doctor training and freight. Clear aligner gross margin was down 2.8 points year-over-year, primarily due to increased aligners per case and lower ASPs, as just described. -CFO John Morici Q2 2019 Earnings Call

The company points out that lower ASPs had the largest impact on margins. Seasonal fluctuations are irrelevant as the company has been posting declining margins since the conclusion of 2017. The company expects slightly higher gross margins in Q3 due to price increases and manufacturing efficiencies. Align must meaningfully reverse the trend to gain confidence back into the market. Align's growth in services including its iTero systems has been impressive at an 82% clip this quarter. It doesn't seem to be enough to change the story, but it's worth paying attention to moving forward.

Source: Seedly.sg

These numbers from Singapore in December of 2018 show that Invisalign treatments are significantly more expensive than regular metal braces. This has not been a detriment to Align in the past, but it does show that prices have room to the downside for invisible braces. Align touted its success overseas this quarter, but if Singapore mirrors other foreign nations, Align's margin woes could get worse if the company is benefiting from higher margins internationally. These statistics from the United States appear to show Invisalign pricing can start at prices just as low as metal braces.

It's difficult to precisely quantify Align's pricing because each case is different. The number we have is ASP, which has been in decline. While competition is entering, perhaps consumers are also not as wowed by the benefits of clear aligners over traditional metal braces as initially thought.

CEO Joe Hogan made a "Mad Money" appearance in which he cited China as the primary reason for the companies underperformance in the quarter. OM the conference call, growth in young adult cases in North America was also mentioned as a reason for the softness.

Revenue growth has also declined in conjunction with margin contraction for Align. The 25% decline in shares is justified by the company's bleak outlook.

We also expect Invisalign revenue and volume growth to be at the low end of our long-term operating model target. We anticipate operating margin to be below the low end of our long-term model at approximately 22%, which reflect the impact from increased legal fees and the planned corporate structure reorganization, as well as increased investment in consumer marketing, Invisalign store closure costs, partially offset by the benefit from the Straumann settlement. -CFO John Morici Q2 2019 Earnings Call

Items like restructuring, Invisalign store closures following arbitration with Smile Direct Club, and lawsuits only have short term effects on the business. What is concerning is increasing marketing costs which may be an effect of an eroding pricing power.

It seems like the company is trying to gloss over the weak margins and emphasizing the cautiousness of the Chinese consumer. Braces are a medical device, I can't accept the idea that consumer sentiment would effect medical device sales. Align really needs to prove itself to regain investor confidence. The company must show tangible results in the upcoming quarters to give the market confidence that Align's moat is still intact. I also don't think competition is causing the margin pressure.

It's quite curious because Invisalign has become a brand name. One would expect a brand that is synonymous with a particular product to have a strong competitive advantage. Just as the Band-Aid is associated with all adhesive bandages, Invisalign is associated with all clear aligners. If you try googling alternatives from companies like 3M (MMM) and Henry Schein (HSIC), the algorithm suggests "Invisalign" following these other names. But, Invisalign is in fact a trademark of Align, not the general term for the device. Competition doesn't appear to be the reason why margins under pressure. It doesn't seem like any particular competitor has been able to eat into Align's lead, merely that the company doesn't seem to have the pricing power that it once did. I'm not buying the story that competition is pressuring margins because Align's moat is strong. There appears to be some phantom meltdown in ASPs that is pressuring margins, and thus the share price. My theory is this phenomenon is occurring not because of increasing competition, but because consumers are less willing to pay more for alternatives over the classic metal braces. Clear aligners are not proving significantly better than traditional metal braces, causing a meltdown in Align ASPs. Align's competitive threat has been here all along, the good old metal braces. The company will be forced to incentivize consumers with promotional discounts offers to justify the value.

Without pinpoint accuracy in being able to directly point to the cause of this contraction, I believe Align still has a chance to get things moving in the right direction. I just don't want to be holding shares while waiting for this to happen.

Valuation

At Align's 2018 Investor Day, the company updated its long term revenue growth projections from 15-25% to 20-30%. The company expects growth to come in at the low end of that the current guidance, to which the previous guidance would have been sufficient.

The theme of my valuation is margin contraction and slowing revenue growth as the market matures and continued margin meltdown. Invisible braces and regular braces both have their pros and cons. Market forecasts suggest that invisible braces' market size will expand at a rate at about 15% per year for the foreseeable future. I modeled Align's revenue growth contracting from 20% to 16% over the next 5 years as the market matures. I have gross margins continuing to slip by 100 basis points per year. The company must prove itself for me to justify updating this forecast.

I expect other expenses to largely pace revenue growth. I expect that to continue, because of Align's relationships with orthodontists and other dental professionals. While this is an advantage, it adds little additional value to shareholders in the big picture. All said, I come to a fair value of $157.63 per share.

Conclusion

Align is not a short because it is still a quality business. The story has changed with slowing revenue growth and margin contraction. The company has a great balance sheet and strong cash flows. I just can't conclude that there is a strong enough case to be made for owning this stock. The market seemed to place a premium on medtech that appears to be reverting the mean as projections proved far too bullish. I expect the stock will stay rangebound because it is a quality business with an expensive price tag, thus I give the stock a neutral rating.

I expect the continual meltdown in ASPs will make it difficult for Align's management to extract value. Investors seeking out the buy and hold long term multi baggers should look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.