20% Yielding MORL, MRRL, And The Phillips Curve

Interest Rates are the Prime Drivers of Returns on mREITs, Especially 2x Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs

The greatest risk associated with 2x-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs is interest rate risk. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT. The flip side of that two-edged sword is that lower long-term interest rates reduce the coupon income on new mortgage-backed securities bought by the mREITs. We are already seeing some dividend cuts resulting from that effect.

Higher short-term rates are unambiguously negative for the mREITs. The mREITs themselves borrow money to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Higher interest rates reduce the ability of the mREITs to pay dividends since higher rates increase their interest expense. Additionally, higher short-term interest rates are particularly harmful to 2x-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs that implicitly borrow at some LIBOR-based rate which provides the 2x leverage. Thus higher interest rates reduce the dividends that 2x-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs pay. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2x-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Previously, a major risk involving interest rates has been that which occurs when the Federal Reserve acts to punish what it perceives as bad government policy, by raising rates. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve at times used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from what the Federal Reserve considers profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government deficits by selling Treasury securities. However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the major role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary.

As the 2020 election approaches, for various reasons, there does not seem to be any concern about the Federal Budget deficit, which, as explained in Long-Term Federal Budget Update, will exceed $2 trillion within the next decade. That projection assumes that America does not have any recessions for the next ten years. Thus, the current economic expansion which began in April 2009, which is now the longest expansion on record, is assumed to last another ten years. That will make it twice as long as the previous longest expansion on record. Any recession will significantly increase the deficit, as would a costly war.

The swelling deficits have not dissuaded many politicians from proposing and promising various new benefits and spending programs that would massively increase deficits. These include free college tuition, increasing social security benefits, forgiving existing student loans, guarantees of jobs for everyone, using Federal money to greatly increase teachers' salaries, massive increases in military spending, and enormous spending to alleviate climate change, to name a few.

This brings to mind a famous quote of H.L. Mencken, who, writing about 100 years ago, seems to have been prescient when he said:

Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods."

Despite all of the above and the lowest unemployment rate in decades, the consensus now is that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to lower rates. In the past, the primary variables that interest rate forecasters focused on were the Federal Budget deficit, inflation, unemployment, and monetary aggregates. Today, the only attention most interest rate forecasters pay to those variables is to remark about how little they seem to matter now.

This had led some to utter the dangerous phrase "this time is different". The key to predicting the path of interest rates and thus the prospects for mREITs is to answer the question: "is this time really different?". The presence of $13 trillion of securities with negative yields, some of them actually junk bonds, suggests that a better question may be: Why is this time so different?

The first question is: why has inflation remained low in the face of low unemployment rate? That the low unemployment rate has not been accompanied by high inflation, and higher interest rates, which has caused many to question whether the Phillips Curve still works or even ever was valid. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Federal Reserve Chair Powel and Larry Kudlow President Trump's top economic adviser recently all agreed recently that the economy can handle "much lower unemployment than we thought" without negatively affecting inflation.

Some have asserted that the Phillips Curve is bogus. The Phillips Curve is actually just a better way to represent the upward sloping aggregate supply curve. Since unemployment and real GDP are negatively related, the relationship shown in the upward sloping aggregate supply curve can be represented by a downward sloping curve where unemployment replaces real GDP on the horizontal axis. This is the Phillips Curve that relates price levels to unemployment. For the Phillips Curve to "work", changes in unemployment and price levels have to be the result of shifts in aggregate demand while the aggregate supply curve remains relatively stable, as was the case in the 1960s when the Phillips Curve uncannily exactly worked. See the Chart I below, a Phillips Curve that shows the inflation rate and unemployment rate in the 1960s.

Source: Saylor Academy

In the 1960s, the aggregate supply curve was relatively stable. Thus, the variations in unemployment and inflation were due to shifts in the aggregate demand curve. As can be seen in Chart I, in 1961, the economy was relatively weak and the intersection of the aggregate demand curve and the aggregate supply curve was at a point with high unemployment of 6.8% of and low inflation of 1.1%. By 1969, the aggregate demand curve had shifted so far to the right that the intersection of the aggregate demand curve and the aggregate supply curve was at a point with low unemployment of 3.8% and high inflation of 4.9%.

When the demand curve is relatively stable, but the aggregate supply curve shifts, the Phillips Curve does not work. The events such as the failure of the anchovy harvest attributed to El Nino weather conditions and spikes in oil prices in the 1970s and after, due to events in the Middle East and Iran, caused the aggregate supply curve to shift to the left. This caused the Phillips Curve relationship between unemployment to break down. This was called stagflation, as the levels of inflation that the Phillips Curve normally indicated to accompany low unemployment, were present while there was relatively high unemployment.

The important point now is that the changes in the aggregate supply curve have allowed low inflation and consequently low interest rates to accompany low unemployment. Not only has the aggregate supply curve shifted to the right, but its slope has also flattened as well. There are a number of factors which have impacted the aggregate supply curve. The more well-known factors favorably influencing the aggregate supply curve have been: advances in technology, especially oil and gas technology such as fracking, that lowers energy costs, and globalization of world trade that lowered prices via increased efficiency and completion.

Separate from the increase in world trade, another factor that has favorably impacted the aggregate supply curve, in terms of allowing robust growth and low inflation. This is the shift from a primarily industrial economy to an economy mostly based on technology and services. Fifty years ago, heavy industries such as steel were a much more significant part of the economy. As economic activity increased, costs increase accelerated. For example, as the demand for steel increased, producers would tap into lower-grade deposits of iron ore and metallurgical coal that are significantly more expensive, on a per ton of steel produced, basis. Older inefficient, high-cost steel mills that may have been closed, would be reopened as demand for steel increased. All of this would accelerate costs and prices. Most heavy industrial activities exhibit such diseconomies of scale, as the aggregate demand for their products, above certain thresholds, increases costs and prices.

In contrast, today, if the demand for the services provided by corporations that now comprise major parts of the American economy, such as Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR), or the software produced by Microsoft (MSFT), were to double, there would still not be any diseconomies of scale. If anything, the unit costs would decline. Thus, there would be no increase in inflation. More relevant to the mREITs is that there would also be no increase in interest rates.

The lifting of trade barriers worldwide, primarily through multilateral agreements, and the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology and services, has allowed America to have a combination of low unemployment and low inflation that A.W. Phillips could only dream of.

In the 1970s, the term "misery index" referred to the sum of the unemployment rate plus the inflation rate. Roget's 21st Century Thesaurus, includes: benefit, blessing, delight, good fortune, and boon as Antonyms for misery. Rather than celebrating the factors which have given us the lowest misery index ever, some politicians are trying to undo each of those factors.

Some politicians oppose free trade for the explicit purpose of reversing the shift away from an industrial economy that has occurred. Thus, they are actively trying to sabotage the very things that have brought us the ideal economic environment of low inflation and low unemployment.

The worst lie of the projectionists is not that China pays the tariffs, that are actually paid by American consumers. The even worse lie, that is being accepted by many in the media, is that the pain to American consumers and farmers from tariffs is worth it because in the long-run we will be eventually better off. The exact opposite is the case. Tariffs make the country that imposes them poorer as their protected businesses become less efficient and noncompetitive.

History is replete with examples that demonstrate that tariffs damage a nation' economy and impoverish its' people with long and variable lags. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result, India adopted protectionism. In 1947, the per capita income of India was similar to those of countries such as South Korea. By 1977, the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Tariffs always shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. This is true whether or not there is any retaliation. Any trade restrictions shift the aggregate supply curve to the left by increasing input prices. Hence, any reduction in trade restrictions such as tariffs shift the aggregate supply curve to the right. When the aggregate supply curve shifts to the right, for any particular aggregate demand curve, the equilibrium point of intersection occurs at a higher level of output. That is why NAFTA increased real GDP and lowered unemployment in America, Canada, and Mexico.

One of the biggest falsehoods promulgated by Trump and many of the (mostly Democrat party) politicians who opposed NAFTA and other trade agreements is that America has entered into terrible trade deals. This is particularly dangerous because so many people who are now vehemently opposed to Trump appear to have bought into it. The exact opposite is the truth. The USA may not be number one in everything, but we are definitely number one in negotiators and lawyers.

If two foreign countries, say Brazil and Argentina, were in a trade-related dispute, both sides will usually hire American negotiators and lawyers. One tactic the USA has used to get the upper hand in trade negotiations was to use American women to do the face-to-face negotiation. Many foreign cultures were unused to dealing with women at that level. This gave the USA an additional advantage when negotiating the trade deals, that made America the worlds' largest and strongest economy.

It is distressing that many senators such as Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) were so quickly able to go from complaining that trade deals like NAFTA and the TPP were examples of corporate America exploiting the workers of the world, to agreeing with Trump's false assertion that the trade deals were one-sided against American business interests.

The Changes in the Aggregate Supply Curve are not the Only Reason for Low Interest Rates

Distinct from changes in the aggregate supply curve due to free trade, technology and the shift from an industrial economy to one primarily based on services and technology, are two other factors that I believe have kept interest rates lower for longer than most market participants thought would be the case.

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) - the only 2x-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates. Changes in the aggregate supply curve were not on my radar screen at that time.

Since 2013, the tax code has been changed so that the burden on rich relative to the middle class has been reduced even more. This adds even more to what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said:

"through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout."

This brings us to the perplexing question of the negative interest rates in Europe. Changes in the aggregate supply curve due to free trade, technology, and the shift from an industrial economy to one primarily based on services and technology were not necessarily much more pronounced in Europe than America. However, it may surprise many to learn that Europe has been far ahead of America in terms of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. That shift results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds.

The major method of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class involves corporate income taxes. In my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article I said:

..there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers; higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers...

In 2013, I was writing about America. However, the Europeans were far ahead of America in terms of lowering corporate income taxes. The Republicans were correct when they claimed in 2017 and earlier that corporate tax rates were much lower in Europe than in America. Ireland reduced its corporate tax rate from 40% to 12.5%, phased in from 1996-2003. As the European corporate tax-cutting demonstrates, lowering corporate taxes vastly increases income and wealth inequality without increased economic activity. According to economic theory, reducing taxes on corporations could not increase economic activity since a profit-maximizing corporation will make decisions relating to the level of production, wages, and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages, and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in the article "Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk".

Previously, economists referred to the zero lower bound, as the lowest point that interest rates could go. It still is perplexing as to why so many market participants are willing to pay for the privilege of lending money. One reason for negative interest rates in Europe is that the lowering corporate income tax rates and the subsequent increase in wealth inequality have resulted in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. It is not Europeans of modest means who are buying bonds with negative yields, rather than simply holding cash.

The other reason, separate from changes in the aggregate supply curve, for worldwide lower interest rates, is due to action of central banks. In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs, I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. I said then:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that the Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve...

My conclusion was that interest rates would remain lower for longer and thus a way to take advantage of that was to buy mREITs and, for those aggressively seeking higher yields, MORL would be an efficient way to do so. Five years later, in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update, I discussed additional support for my view that the Federal Reserve was keeping short-term rates too high. I also said that the Federal Reserve was likely to stop raising rates earlier than most market participants then believed and that rate cuts were not as far off as most think. History has proven me correct.

Trading the MORL - MRRL Spread

After UBS AG (UBS) created UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), which is essentially an identical twin to MORL, I bought some MRRL. For a short while, Fidelity allowed purchases of MRRL after they stopped allowing purchases of MORL and the other UBS 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. In other brokerage accounts, I would buy either MORL or MRRL, whichever was cheaper. Initially, trading was very thin in MRRL. This allowed MRRL to trade either above or below MORL for short periods, as it hit air pockets. There were a few times when the spread between MORL and MRRL approached $0.20, and I was able to switch back and forth between them.

Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares", ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

...Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but until recently not approaching the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha.

Chart II below shows the MORL - MRRL spread for the period after September 6, 2018. On June 26, 2019, the spread closed at an all-time high of $1.45. This deviation of MORL from MRRL is best thought of as a deviation of MORL from its net indicative (asset) value. Since MRRL is being created and can be redeemed by professionals at net indicative (asset) value, MRRL always trades very close to MORL and MRRL's net indicative (asset) value. The deviation of MORL from net indicative (asset) value also drives the spread between MORL and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) discussed in REML Yields More Than MORL, But Trading Them Can Be Tricky.

Chart II

Generally, an investor now initiating or adding to a position in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs either MORL or MRRL should buy whichever one is cheaper at the time. That has been MRRL for at least the last ten months. Likewise, a seller that owned both should sell the higher priced one. That has been MORL for at least the last ten months. A trader trying to arbitrage the spread between might attempt to buy MORL when the spread was very close to the low end of a range, with the hope of reversing into MRRL at some later date when the spread was higher.

Those investors that already own MORL have a more complex situation. Anytime one sells MORL and uses the proceeds to buy MRRL, they pick up yield and value as long as the price of MORL exceeds that of MRRL. However, they give up the opportunity of selling MORL at an even higher spread at a later date. One method of addressing the timing issue is basing the trades on the standard deviation of the spread. From the period September 7, 2018, through to July 26, 2019, shown on Chart II above, the average value of the MORL - MRRL spread was $0.539. The highest spread was $1.45, and the lowest -$0.11. The standard deviation was 0.369. If we assume that the spreads are normally distributed, then 95% of the time the spread should be within about 2 standard deviations from the mean. Thus, when the spread exceeds (2 x 0.369) + 0.539 = 1.277, it would appear an attractive point to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL. On June 26, 2019, the spread was $1.45, that represented 2.658 standard deviations from the mean. The probability for an event occurring 2.658 standard deviations or more from the mean if the occurrences are normally distributed is 0.0039. That means it could be expected to occur only 1 in 256 times.

It would seem to be a good idea to not execute all of your position at one time as long as you have a large enough MORL position that transaction costs are not a significant issue. Likewise, if your position is so large that executing all of you position at one time would result in only partial fills at various prices, it would also seem to be a good idea to not execute all of your position at one time. The one thing that is certain about the 2x Leveraged ETNs is that eventually, they will be worth net indicative (asset) value. This means that MRRL and MORL will be equal.

Analysis Of The August 2019 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected August 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.0882 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0882 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in August 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Some of the quarterly payers do have ex-dates in July 2019. Thus, they will contribute to the August 2019 dividend. These are: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the May 2019 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Various arbitrage opportunities exist in the 2x-leveraged ETN sector. There are two 2x-leveraged ETNs, MORL and the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) that at times trade far above their respective net indicative (asset) values. Generally, new purchasers should avoid MORL and SMHD, in favor of MRRL and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN, 2X-leveraged monthly pay ETNs that are based on the same indexes as MORL and SMHD respectively. Holders of MORL and SMHD should consider when to switch to MRRL, REML, and SHMB. Selling MORL or SMHD and using the proceeds to buy MRRL, REML, and SHMB will usually result in an immediate increase in current yield. However, waiting for the spread to be even more favorable could be even more advantageous. This suggests that not switching your entire position at any one time may be a better course of action.

More sophisticated traders might try to trade both ways when the spreads deviate from the means by close to two standard deviations. Likewise, traders may want to play the spread between MORL and SMHB as discussed in The Most Bullish Thing For A 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN. Holders of 2x-leveraged ETNs have usually experienced a windfall when the sponsor ceases sales of newly created notes, and a twin 2X-leveraged ETN, based on the identical index, exists. Holders of such 2x-leveraged ETNs should recognize that a potential windfall exists and consider what strategies they will employ to take advantage of the potential windfall. It should be kept in mind that the windfall will disappear if the old 2x-leveraged ETNs are held long enough since, at some point, all 2x-leveraged ETNs will be only worth above their respective net indicative (asset) values. This will be when they are redeemed, either prior to maturity or at maturity.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2x-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. However, there does exist now some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. This risk has arisen as a result of positions taken by some prominent Democrats advocating taxes on the very rich. There are other significant risks as well. Protectionism being the most significant risk. The financial markets seem to recognize that, as trade concerns seem to account for much of the day-to-day market volatility. Protectionism could reverse the favorable shift in the aggregate supply curve that has been instrumental in enabling both low unemployment and low inflation to exist simultaneously.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

A financial crisis of the magnitude of that which ensued after the collapse of Lehman in 2008 would bring drastically lower interest rates, especially short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essentially risk free. That would be very good for agency mortgage-backed securities and mREITs that hold them. The 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs would additionally benefit as long as LIBOR moved in conjunction with other short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essentially risk free, such as treasury bills. MORL, MRRL, and REML effectively borrow at a rate determined by LIBOR. A financial crisis might cause the spread between LIBOR and treasury bills to widen, that might adversely impact the implicit interest expenses that MORL, MRRL, and REML incur due to their leverage.

One consideration is that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Some large market participants may be able to profit easily from the spreads that are presenting arbitrage opportunities involving 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. Brokerage firms that have hypothecated shares in their customers' accounts can usually short those shares and receive the proceeds of the short sale. It would be very profitable to short the higher priced 2x leveraged high-yield ETN and buy the lower priced one of the pair and just collect the difference in yield. Using the actual prices when Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6% was written, a firm that could short SMHD and simultaneously buy SMHB could collect 2.1% on the notational amount of the transaction indefinitely and also get a capital gain at maturity or when the prices eventually converged so that SMHB was equal to SMHD x 1.53. This would not require any outlay of cash if hypothecated shares were shorted.

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value, after new sales are suspended, while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value, means that the holders of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN can possibly receive a windfall when new sales of it are suspended. Thus, a consideration when choosing how much of any 2x leveraged high-yield ETN to own is the probability that sales might be suspended by the issuer at some point in the future.

One reason that sales might be suspended by the issuer could be to allow its brokerage arm to generate essentially risk-free income that would not require any outlay of cash if hypothecated shares were shorted. I think it is likely that some customers of UBS might have hypothecated shares of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs in their accounts. Paine Webber, a large retail brokerage firm, was acquired by UBS in 2000. See The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. for a discussion of why UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) might be a candidate to have new sales suspended and a new version issued.

MORL And MRRL Components And Contributions To The Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 13.19 06/27/2019 0.25 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 8.85 17.34 7/30/2019 0.16 m 0.0215585 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.52 6/28/2019 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 6.45 6/27/2019 0.48 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 5.14 6/27/2019 0.62 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.97 6/27/2019 0.5 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.87 6/27/2019 0.62 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.51 6/27/2019 0.45 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.48 6/28/2019 0.2 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.4 6/27/2019 0.46 q Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.12 6/7/2019 0.34 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.94 27.53 7/3/2019 0.335 q 0.0126572 Pennymac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.81 21.89 7/12/2019 0.47 q 0.0215964 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 3.35 15.74 7/30/2019 0.145 m 0.0081473 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 3.29 6/21/2019 0.2 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 2.91 5/22/2019 0.28 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 2.68 18.44 7/12/2019 0.19 m 0.0072901 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.62 6/13/2019 0.3 q Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT 2.4 19.14 7/3/2019 0.42 q 0.0139034 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.34 6/27/2019 0.43 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.33 6/28/2019 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.29 6/27/2019 0.5 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.28 6/27/2019 0.12 q TPG Re Finance Trust Inc. TRTX 1.15 6/27/2019 0.43 q Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.11 17.1 7/19/2019 0.18 m 0.0030846

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, SMHB, AGNC, CEFL, REML,BDCL, ARR, MORT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.