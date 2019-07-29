Ceridian Has Issues With Revenue Growth
About: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)
by: Steve Auger
Summary
Ceridian is a player in the crowded cloud-based HCM industry.
The company has an unimpressive 10% revenue growth TTM. Cloud recurring revenue is a more palatable ~27%.
Ceridian has two products that are acting as a drag on revenue growth. These will continue to drag for a couple of years.
The company will need to increase sales and marketing expenses substantially to boost revenue growth, but I can't see that happening.
I give Ceridian a neutral rating.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a global player in the cloud-based human capital management (HCM) industry. The company’s main product is called Dayforce, a platform that provides the standard HR, payroll, and