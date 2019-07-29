Ceridian Has Issues With Revenue Growth

Summary

Ceridian is a player in the crowded cloud-based HCM industry.

The company has an unimpressive 10% revenue growth TTM. Cloud recurring revenue is a more palatable ~27%.

Ceridian has two products that are acting as a drag on revenue growth. These will continue to drag for a couple of years.

The company will need to increase sales and marketing expenses substantially to boost revenue growth, but I can't see that happening.

I give Ceridian a neutral rating.