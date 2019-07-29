Gold Is The Canary In The Silver Mine

Last Week's Report

In my last report on Seeking Alpha, I talked about silver accomplishing daily, weekly and monthly targets for the those time periods. The average price is $15.21. As we came into that week, the fact that the market closed above it, indicated a bullish trend momentum. In the report, I said if silver breaks above $16.6250, the high previously made, it would activate the higher levels of the extremes above the mean of $16.88 to $17.47 for the coming week.

Weekly Analysis

The analysis that we do is for the particular time frame. It is difficult to publish the daily reversion to the mean signals because there is a delay of a day to publish on Seeking Alpha. Therefore, we use the weekly and monthly signals.

On Thursday , based on the weekly signals, we saw a low of between $16.30 and $16.3450. It did not come down quite to the $16.22 area, but it tested the buy 1 (B1) level of $16.42 and reverted back up to activate a buy signal and close above $16.42 at 10:15 am on July 25. $16.42 is the B1 level for the week.

The artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), which is written in C++ on the TradeStation platform, tells us that the price has come down below $16.42, which was the first level of the extreme level below the mean, and if it closes above it, it activates a buy signal.

Buy Signal Last Week

From here, it appears we have activated a buy signal on the close above $16.42. In terms of a protective stop, you can use a conservative stop if the market closes below $16.40 or $16.32 on a weekly basis, or you can use a maximum dollar stop, whichever you prefer. The VC PMI identifies the area to be in demand between $16.42 and $16.22. The target is the average price of $16.55. A second close above $16.55 activates the new high of $16.6850 as the second target and activates the S1 level of $16.75 to $16.88 (S2).

When I mention probabilities, it is not a guarantee that the trade will make money. It identifies the probability, based on supply and demand. The way you apply the artificial intelligence is up to you as a self-directed trader depending on your size, goals, and risk tolerance.

"After working with the VC PMI," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, "it has changed my own standard deviation in my own trading from 50/50 to 50/90 or 50/95. You just need to be disciplined to follow what the algorithm tells you."

Next Week

As we come into next week, the average price using the VC PMI is $16.43. The B1 is at $16.17 and B2 is at $15.94. The mean or the average price is $16.43. When we update the numbers for the coming week, as of the end of July, you can see that the $16.17 area offers a very strong confirmation of support--an area of demand. That area is strongly identified between $16.17 and $15.94. Once the price confirms and activates the signal, the target is activated above. When the market meets the target the first time, the VC PMI goes neutral. Then the algorithm waits for the market to activate that trigger by closing above it a second time. The close is the trigger point, which also identifies the target above. The VC PMI is like a GPS for your trading to identify for you the areas where to enter and exit the market, based on the average price with two extreme levels above (S1 and S2) and two levels below (B1 and B2) that average price. The S1 and B1 levels have a 90% probability and the S2 and B2 levels have a 95% probability that the market will revert back to the mean from those levels.

Summary

For next week, since silver closed above the mean, it is bullish. The target is $16.66 to $16.92. The mean is $16.43. If you are long, use the daily average price as a protective level or you can also use the weekly average price as a stop or protective level.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor - Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

