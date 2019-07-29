MannKind - Scripts, Cash And A Quarterly Call On Deck

MannKind (MNKD) investors had hopes of seeing scripts pop above 800 following last week's print at 770. Instead they saw the script metric retreat to 645. The gyrations of scripts mostly relate to the July 4th holiday coming in mid-week. The week of any holiday usually sees a dip while the following week sees a recovery. In this case, the dip was more pronounced, as was the recovery. This would typically indicate that things normalize a bit in the subsequent period. The 645 script print showed that refills, which had seen a pop the week prior, dip to a lower-than-normal level.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

With the latest script number, we have another four-week period to assess. Script growth in the last four weeks was 2.16% lower than the previous period. The major mid-week holiday was the biggest factor.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Retail sales dollars in the most recent data were 0.87% lower than the previous period. Again, a major mid-week holiday was the main factor.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Average Afrezza retail revenue remains pretty stable.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

Afrezza sales numbers have consistently been tracking below my projections throughout the year. I have been resisting adjusting these projections downward, but at this stage, an adjustment is needed. I will assess again after the Q2 call. In my most recent revision, I have removed my upper projection entirely, as it is simply not realistic unless substantial changes happen very quickly. At this stage, I am projecting 2029 Afrezza scripts to come in at somewhere between 38,000 and 40,000 with 18,380 of these already in the books. All told, I am now projecting net revenue for Afrezza to finish the year at $25.3 million.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne

One main issue with the Afrezza story is something I have covered several times. New scripts are much lower than what is needed to drive growth. It takes new scripts coming in the door to make refill growth possible. The bottom line on this issue is that the front end growth is pacing too slowly. While improving retention is also critical, it is the front end growth that outlines the potential. One only needs to look at the yearly chart to see the problem. The sales trend lines for the 2017, 2018, and 2019 are all very similar in rate of growth. In other words, the sales trend lines are parallel. The issue at hand is that these parallel lines are getting closer together. This means growth is happening, but the year-over-year metrics on a percentage basis are getting smaller. With Afrezza already being one of the more expensive products on the market, there is no real upward elasticity in prices.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind remains something critical to watch. While cash flows are a bit better this year vs. last year, the total cash to operate this company remains lower than desired. In fact, the perpetually low cash is something that oft hand cuffs management. With a better cash situation, MannKind could be much more productive on pipeline maturity.

I estimate that as of this week, MannKind has about $25,000,000 in cash with $5,000,000 of that total in escrow to collateralize the Deerfield debt now due on August 31st. One saving grace on assessing cash is that there will be no insulin payment to Amphastar (AMPH) during Q3. If we assume that a $12.5 million milestone comes in during Q3, the company should be able to finish Q3 with about $19.6 million in cash. If the $5,000,000 due to Deerfield is in shares, then the end of Q3 tally could be as high as $24.6 million

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

No matter how you slice this, the cash runway lasts only until the first couple of weeks of 2020 and not into mid-year. The only way that the cash runway lasts until mid-2020 rests with the $1.60 warrants getting exercised sometime between now and late December when they expire.

With that all being said, the optics are far from ideal. By early Q4 the cash situation will be less than $20 million with a clock ticking on the remaining warrants. Those warrants could raise $37 million (dilution of 23 million shares), but that would be cutting things very close. If the price of this stock is not in striking range of $1.60, the pressure will mount even more.

Q2 Conference Call

The Q2 numbers are in the books, and we will likely see the quarterly call happen in the next two weeks. If you have not done so already, you should be assessing what Q2 will deliver.

Retail Afrezza sales were $14.4 million

Estimated gross Afrezza revenue is $10.07 million

Estimated net Afrezza revenue is $6.15 million

Estimated cash is $34.6 million

Estimated selling costs are $11.5 million

Estimated cost of goods sold is $4.1 million

Estimated gross to net deduction is $3.92 million

Estimated research and development is $2.5 million

Estimated general and admin is $7.5 million

Overall, what has transpired in Q2 does not instill a lot of faith that MannKind is able to increase efficiency to a level that is acceptable to the Street. The company does have some positive aspects to discuss. In the end, the reaction by the Street will remain muted until there are more concrete steps and the company can obtain the needed cash and extend some debt issues to more than two years out. Make no mistake, this management is under a lot of pressure. Watch for the positives to be accentuated throughout the call, but be savvy enough to look beyond the typical public company quarterly sales pitch. At current levels, there is certainly opportunity for active traders to play the stock. There is a buy at current levels as long as you set a mental stop to minimize downside risk.

I had termed MannKind as a trader's buy at $1.20 with a mental stop at $1.10. The stock did pop to the $1.30s for a spell, making a great trade. Subsequently, this stock has flirted with $1 on more than one occasion. The current play requires a trader to be a bit more bold. That play is a buy at $1.10 in hopes that a positive catalyst happens before a negative one. Investors cannot discount the ongoing activist movement. Some changes are needed, but when these things happen is still a waiting game. A big positive in the quarterly call would be if the company finally makes a pipeline move. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.