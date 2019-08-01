UTG: A Closed-End Fund Investing In Utilities Providing Safe Income

Despite some very nice capital gains, this CEF is still a reasonable buy today.

A look at Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) that we recommended last year, and an evaluation of its prospects going forward.

We are pleased to provide an update on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) a utilities Closed-End Fund ('CEF') that we recommended in October 2018. UTG currently yields 6% and is still a solid buy. UTG is a lower risk investment that is suitable for our conservative investors.

Utilities are monopolies that are guaranteed a profit, so they tend to be quite safe. A Closed-End Fund that invests in utilities can provide safe income even in bad economic times. Let’s see how a CEF we recommended last October has done.

How has Reaves Utility Income Fund done since we first recommended it?

Last October, we recommended Reaves Utility IncomeFund (UTG) (yield 6%) for our more conservative investors as a replacement for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal (NID) (yield 3.76%).

So let’s first look at some performance data for UTG from CEFConnect.

Source CEFConnect Total Return for UTG and the utility sector

As we can see in the chart above, UTG has outperformed the sector in both price and NAV growth. Price and NAV is up in all periods. Price growth over the last year or so has been driven by the Fed slowing and now stopping its rate increases, but that increase has been more than the average in the utility sector. NAV is growing, and growing faster than the sector average, that tells us that UTG is not over-paying its distribution. All good things.

Next, let’s look at how an investment in UTG would compare to one in NID, a very safe municipal bond CEF, and XLU, the utility index ETF. We will use Portfolio Visualizer to get the data and charts.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

This first chart shows how UTG, NID and XLU did from when we first recommended UTG. UTG provides quite a bit more total return than either of the other 2 funds. While UTG is more volatile, UTG has produced a 22.5% total return in less than 1 year.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

And not only does UTG provide more total return, it also provides a better income than NID or XLU.

Let’s compare the three funds over a 5-year period starting in 2014.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

UTG has done better on a total return basis. Over that 5-year period UTG produced ~$1,600 more for a $10,000 initial investment compared to XLU. That works out to a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) that is 164 basis points higher (13.94% versus 12.30%). It does even better against NID, the very conservative muni-bond fund, beating it by just over $5,000. The trade-off is that UTG is more volatile than either of the other two funds.

Looking at the income generated, UTG significantly outperformed the other 2 funds in producing income. For UTG, income trended upwards over the 5-year period, including a big spike in 2016.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What one would have thought was the very safe muni-bond fund actually produced less income in 2018 than it did in 2014. And although it produced the least income of the 3 funds, XLU increased the income it produced each year.

In exchange for a fairly small increase in volatility, UTG produced more total returns than either XLU, the utility sector ETF, or NID, a safe muni-bond fund. It also out-produced both of those “safe” alternatives in income as well.

A Look at the Insides of UTG

Let’s dig deeper, first with a look at its holdings:

Source UTG Top 20 Holdings

Here we can see the 20 largest holdings of the fund as of March 31, 2019. A nice mix of utilities, MLPs, telecommunication companies. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) are integrated oil companies that are well positioned to benefit from recovery in the oil sector. NextEra Energy (NEE) is one of the better renewable energy utilities and a good investment as well (PendragonY is long the stock).

DTE Energy (DTE) is a multi-utility and has quite a record of dividend growth. So it’s a very good holding to generate income for the fund.

Source DTE Dividends

Most importantly, UTG’s holdings are investments that we expect to be recession resistant. In periods of economic uncertainty, the steady reliability of the income produced by utilities becomes relatively more attractive. In recent history, UTG has often traded at a discount to NAV and today trades at a slight premium to NAV. As more investors become uncertain about the future of the economy, we anticipate that utilities will be a sector that becomes more popular. This will drive NAV and it will also cause UTG to trade at larger premiums to NAV.

Valuation

Before we settle on a good price to pay for UTG, let’s take a look at its dividend history. CEFConnect has the data.

This is exactly the type of steady payout record we want in a safe income pick. Regular payments with regular modest increases and an occasional special dividend. This helps mitigate inflation risk. This is a fund appropriate for conservative investors, and even for those who are willing to take some risk, it can serve as a solid base of income to balance out riskier picks.

UTG provides a dependable dividend and regular dividend increases that are supported by investments that are recession resistant. With the potential for a recession within 18 months to 2 years from now, UTG is an attractive option to lock in a growing yields 6%.

Bottom Line

UTG remains a solid pick for conservative investors or for more aggressive investors who want a reliable dividend payer to balance out more aggressive picks. While it is near the top of its value range in the near term, it is still at a reasonable value for a long-term buy and hold. Reinvesting dividends or small nibbles are in order here.

The price is volatile enough that one can wait for a bit of a pull back when looking to make a large buy. Since the fund has both capital appreciation and income growth as its goals, over the long term we expect price appreciation and dividend increases to continue. Especially as the bull market winds down and investors seek the relative safety and income security of utilities with a 6% yield.

