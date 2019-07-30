A Critical Analysis Of Pennsylvania REIT And Its Preferred Shares

I haven’t been long Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) in a while since I made the move to only own Simon Property Group (SPG) in the mall REIT space.

In fact I haven’t covered PEI in a long time, and the last time I did it was for the preferred stock. At the time the “C shares” (PEI.PC) looked compelling at $20.15 and a 8.93% yield. They recently traded hands around $22.39, for a nice 11.1% capital appreciation in addition to more than 9% in received dividends. For a preferred stock trade this has done well, but after looking again at the name I no longer like the risk-reward in neither the preferred stock nor the common stock - keep reading to find out why.

On The Surface: Compelling Value Play

PEI is a mall REIT with an average tenant sales psf of $525. This theoretically gives them an “A mall” portfolio as PEI appears to compare similarly with A mall peers:

(2019 June Presentation)

In spite of having apparently high quality malls, PEI nonetheless appears to trade at deep value. Their top 5 properties alone are worth over $10 by their own estimates, as compared to their recent share price around $6:

(2019 June Presentation)

Furthermore, the topical numbers look favorable:

PEI trades at 4.6 times FFO and a blistering 14% yield - both of which look too cheap for an A mall operator.

PEI’s dividend looks well covered at a forward 66% payout ratio.

PEI had a respectable 6.9% leasing spread on renewals in 2018 which indicates pricing power (more on this later).

Yet PEI has a very high short interest with about 50% of the float being sold short. What are we missing?

Dividend Coverage Fragile

The first issue I noticed was a dividend that was not even close to being covered. The following excerpt from their earnings call is very indicative of their dividend policy. I have chosen to include the entire excerpt because I feel that current and prospective investors should analyze the exchange to get a feel for management’s handle on their capital allocation policies (emphasis added):

Michael Bilerman: It's Bilerman speaking. I mean, your FFO has gone [down] from $1.90 in 2016. You're probably mid-20s, $1.20s this year all right which means your AFFO's probably gone from $1.25 to somewhere in the $0.60 to $0.70 range. Why do you have comfort with the dividend? Why wouldn't you rightsize the dividend to your actual cash flow to a payout ratio that back in 2016 made sense. Your leverage is too high, you have other issues that may come about. And I understand your optimism, but why bleed cash at all? Put the dividend at a level that makes sense relative to cash flows that you can retain it. Or pay the dividend in stock. Like -- I mean, literally your FFO has gone from $1.90 to mid-$1.20 in three years and let alone what could happen whether this guidance is conservative enough for the retail environment that's happening. Joe Coradino: So is there a question in there? Michael Bilerman: Yes, why? I mean, if I go back to our conversations in 2015 and 2016 the payout ratio was lower, right? You had some free cash flow that was there. You're going to be way overpaying the dividend this year. Why not take the opportunity today, you're not getting credit in your stock conserve cash, it's still a highly uncertain retail environment. Why wouldn't you rightsize the dividend to your cash flow that has gone down by like -- Joe Coradino: Tell me when you're done [with] the question. Michael Bilerman: I'm done. I'm done. Joe Coradino: Okay. We think the dividend is naturally going to rightsize in the near term. So that's the answer why we don't want to do it right now and I think in -- and I think its something that we feel comfortable with. Michael Bilerman: But Joe, your dividend is $0.84, okay? Your FAD this year is probably going to be in the $0.65, $0.77 zip code, right? You would need FFO in 2022 to go up by $0.20 just to get to 100% payout ratio. I mean, those are pretty elevated expectations. So unless you can help us understand the run rate maybe coming out of where your quarterly run rate is going to be at the end of the year or where 2020 FFO is going to be, this is going to be a hangover, either overfunding the dividend or just needing it for an extended period of time. Bob McCadden: Mike, I think the question was raised by someone else. I think that some of that will be bridged through proceeds from land sales. (Source: Q1 2019 Transcript)

Dissecting what was discussed above, we can see analyst Bilerman asking management to justify why they are overpaying their dividend when their cash flows clearly are not supporting the dividend. But isn’t the FFO payout ratio 66%?

We can see below that FFO is arguably a very poor measure for dividend safety because after subtracting for recurring expenses like tenant allowances and recurring capital expenditures, the actual funds available for distribution (‘FAD’) is only but a fraction of FFO:

(2018 Q4 Supplemental)

In per share terms, whereas FFO “as adjusted” was $1.54 per share, FAD was $0.87, down from $1.00 the year before. PEI has guided for $1.27 in FFO per share at the midpoint. That’s $100.1 million in FFO, and after subtracting roughly $50 million for tenant allowances and recurring capital expenditures, we arrive at the $0.64 FAD figure which Bilerman was referencing. This falls way short of the current $0.84 annualized dividend. This means that PEI needs to issue debt or get “proceeds from land sales” just to maintain their current dividend, both of which being unsustainable measures. I agree with Bilerman that PEI should cut their dividend to a sustainable level, perhaps to $0.50 (representing a 83% FAD payout ratio) and only raise the dividend in the future when they can afford it. The longer they maintain the current dividend payout, the more leveraged the balance sheet becomes (which we discuss next). I am disappointed that management appeared annoyed and unwilling to answer the question which was very reasonable - which dividend investor isn’t thinking about dividend safety?

As a result, I view the possibility for a dividend cut in the future to be very pronounced and it is more than reasonable for Bilerman and other investors to expect it. Between redevelopment projects, deleveraging, and simply executing on leasing spreads, there is not much room for error and PEI is not doing themselves any favors by overpaying the dividend. In fact, the longer they overpay the dividend the less safe the dividend becomes. If they were to cut their dividend to $0.50, then shares would trade at 7.9% yield - and even then they would still need to find cash to fund the redevelopment projects. I don't see a scenario where the dividend cut and the share price doesn't collapse - the fact that the dividend is already not covered only makes a cut all the more likely.

Leverage, Leverage, And More Leverage

In 2018 PEI spent $153 million on redevelopment projects. These are part of mall REITs’ ongoing efforts to replace anchor boxes (think Sears) won new vibrant tenants. Management has guided to spend $160 million (total) in 2019 and into 2020.

Because PEI has barely had any cash flow leftover after paying the dividend, they have needed to fund the redevelopment projects through refinancing their mortgages for liquidity which in their case essentially means issuing a lot of debt. This has caused their leverage ratio to balloon:

(2019 June Presentation)

On their 2018 fourth quarter conference call, management noted their debt to EBITDA to be 8.7 times at year end. I’m not sure why their own slide above shows 10.3 times but perhaps it represents their projected leverage after funding the ongoing projects.

The high leverage has amplified the implied risk as a downturn in credit sentiment could make it difficult for PEI to refinance their debt at favorable interest rates. Further, if interest rates begin to rise again, that will just eat into their bottom line and take away more cash from investors. I should note also that the high amount of corporate leverage means that it is difficult to buy PEI for their top 5 properties alone based on the valuation management gave above because we can’t just ignore that debt.

PEI has guided for debt to EBITDA to drop 2 times based on projected 2020 growth:

(2019 June Presentation)

They have also guided for their FAD payout ratio to fall to below 90% in 2020, but investors would be taking on significant execution risk investing on guidance alone. It is worth noting that PEI has missed guidance frequently in the past and they arguably face an uphill battle being a retail landlord in the face of growing e-commerce adoption.

I think leverage ratios will remain elevated for several years and just based on personal experience, deleveraging efforts always seem to take longer than expected. The fact that PEI does not have any cash after paying the dividend and is even paying more than they can afford out as dividends means leverage ratios will keep rising in the interim, and investors need to hope for NOI trends to reverse to foot the bill. The problem with elevated leverage ratios is that it adds another reason to be bearish the stock, namely, it generates real, valid speculation about their ability to refinance their unsecured debt maturities at attractive interest rates. This would prove to be a perennial overhang on the stock until their problems with elevated leverage ratios are adequately resolved.

Leasing Spreads Aren’t As They Seem

The last may be surprising - leasing spreads aren’t as they seem. While I suspect some investors may be buying PEI on account of its "stable" leasing spreads of 6.9% in 2018, I think this would be a grave mistake. As we can see below, that 6.9% number isn’t taking into account a growing and significant number of “percentage in lieu” leases, which basically are short term leases where tenants only pay percentage rents:

(2018 10-K)

The number of short term leases has increased dramatically in recent years and the leasing spreads have been poor:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 10-K)

As we can see above, these percentage-only short term leases made up 45% of all lease renewals so far in 2019.

This composition of a growing number of rent-reduced leasing spreads makes me concerned that in spite of their “A mall” status, PEI is having difficulty driving pricing power with tenants. Further, with such a high percentage of lease renewals being these percentage in lieu leases, I don’t think the 6.9% leasing spreads cited by the company should be counted on as representative of their “all in” leasing spreads, and certainly not as the reason to buy the stock. This observation helps to explain how they can have positive leasing spreads yet report rapidly declining FFO per share, which has been guided to decline 22% YOY. My view is that if an investor wants to bet on a turnaround, then this is the place to look for progress first: if PEI is unable to significantly reduce their percentage in lieu leases in the next year then I would have real doubts about their ability to deliver on 2020 guidance.

Update On Preferred Stock

As stated in the introduction, I am no longer bullish on the preferred shares, and specifically PEI.PC. In terms of cash flow PEI is covering the $27 million total preferred distribution by almost three times with FAD, which isn’t that great to begin with and is a result of their declining cash flows. Further, with every common dividend payment PEI weakens their financial position - the risks are simply not being compensated by a mere 8.2% yield. I’m taking profits on the preferred shares and not looking back.

Conclusion

While I expect late 2019 and early 2020 to see a nice boost from their redevelopment projects coming online, I am concerned that this has become a binary play on whether or not their results will suddenly turn around as a result of the redevelopment efforts. At the moment, PEI is executing a significant amount of short term leases with poor leasing spreads. Without clear evidence of progress to the contrary, believing in a turnaround of results requires a giant leap of faith and more than a little bit of magic. When adjusted for recurring charges, PEI sells for just over 9 times FAD, which while cheap, isn’t “dirt cheap” as their FFO multiple would imply. This isn’t a price that would make me comfortable taking a leap of faith in a turnaround before seeing results. Because I prefer a stronger balance sheet and more clear cut financial results, my verdict is to avoid PEI and instead stick with best of breed in SPG.

