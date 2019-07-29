Weekly Economic Vital Signs - A Big Disappointment In The GDP Report

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales have not been able to gain any traction this year, which is surprising given the reported strength in the labor market and wage growth, as well as the decline in mortgage rates. The explanation for the stall speed in sales has been rising home prices and limited supply, which is flat year-over-year at 1.93 million.

Sales fell 1.7% in June to a 5.26 million annual rate, which is down 2.2% from a year ago. There is 4.4 months of supply on the market at the current sales pace, and the median existing home price is up 4.4% year-over-year for the 88th consecutive month of gains to a record $285,700.

Existing home sales are a much broader representation of economic health than the S&P 500 (SPY) or Dow Jones Industrials (DIA). These numbers do not suggest that we have the greatest economy ever, but one that is very top heavy. If there was less wealth and income disparity, we would see a lot more strength in residential homes sales.

New Homes Sales

New homes sales are starting to slow with June's less-than-expected 646,000 annualized rate, and the median price of $310,400 is flat with last year. The same factors at play for existing homes sales are impacting new home sales. Residential investment is not detracting from the rate of economic growth, but it is not contributing either.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit's early indication of economic strength for July shows continued deterioration for manufacturing and a much-needed bounce for the service sector. The PMI Composite index rose to 51.6 in July from 51.5 in June. Manufacturing fell to a 10-year low reading of 50, which implies no growth, while services rose to a three-month high of 52.2. The strength in services bodes well for consumer spending, but what is concerning is that employment in the service sector fell to a 27-month low. It appears that the ongoing trade war is starting to impact the business outlook for both the manufacturing and service sectors.

Durable Goods Orders

Businesses started to spend again in June, but we will have to see if that is lasting given the PMI Composite for July. Orders for durable goods rose 2% in June, which was partially offset by a 1% downward revision to May's number to -2.3%.

The welcome surprise was a 1.9% increase in nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending. This will make it more difficult for the Fed to argue that the economy is in need of a rate cut.

Q2 GDP

In its first estimate for the rate of economic growth in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the economy grew 2.1%. I was looking for a number closer to 1.5%. Growth was fueled by a robust 4.3% increase in real consumer spending, which contributed 2.85% to the overall number. Wow! Government spending rose 5%, contributing an unusual and outsized 0.85% to the overall rate of growth. The Fed will have very little basis for a rate cut this week after this GDP report.

There were factors that detracted from growth to arrive at the rate of 2.1%. We knew there was going to be a reversal in the inventory number, which subtracted 0.86%. Residential investment was a modest 0.06% negative, while net exports were a headwind of 0.65%.

It is important to remember that this is an estimate. It could be grossly inaccurate, especially when we are at a turning point in the cycle, which will eventually come. Note that the BEA revised its second estimate for Q4 2018 GDP down to 1.1% (see above) in this report from what was 2.2% in its March report, which can be seen below. The initial estimate for Q4 2018 GDP was 2.6%. I don't place a lot of importance on an initial estimate when it can fall from 2.6% to 1.1% over a six-month period.

Conclusion

The most disturbing aspect of the GDP report was the revision to corporate profits, which suffered one of the largest annual declines in years at 7% in the second quarter. This was the third quarter in a row that operating profits fell, but more troubling were the downward revisions to the prior two years of numbers. What it revealed is that corporate profits have been flat for five years. No growth! Yet the S&P 500 is up 50% over that time frame. Operating profits can't be manipulated, which is why they are so important. Stock market valuations are a lot higher than the consensus of analysts are portraying them to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.