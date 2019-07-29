Dave & Buster's: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

While the quick-service restaurants like Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald's (MCD) have enjoyed a strong first half to the year, a few of the dining restaurants have had a tougher time. Dave & Buster's (PLAY) in the dining & entertainment space has been one of the worst performers, down 10% for the year vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) near 20% return. The company's Q1 report significantly missed the mark, with weakness in comparable same-store sales that led to them paring back full-year guidance. Comparable store sales have been re-guided to (-) 1.5% to 0.5% vs. flat to up 1.5% from previous guidance. The company's earnings per share [EPS] remains in an uptrend and is expected to see new highs for FY-2019 and FY-2020, but the growth rate has decelerated significantly. I believe the prudent move for investors is to lighten up on positions into any sharp rallies. A bounce is certainly possible heading into the company's Q2 report, but I'm not sure any rallies will be sustainable until we see a material improvement in the fundamentals.

Dave & Buster's Q1 report was a big wake-up call for investors who were convinced they might be finally out of the woods after the first-half rally. While the headline results for the report looked great with record quarterly sales and record earnings per share, this was wholly offset by the continued competitive headwinds and the weakness in comparable same-store sales. Comparable same-store sales were down 0.3% for the quarter and this is unlikely to improve given that competition is heating up in the dining & entertainment space according to management. Two of these competitors are Main Event Entertainment which offers a similar model to Dave & Buster's as well as TopGolf, a driving-range/restaurant model with nearly 60 locations concentrated among the East Coast. Dave & Buster's clearly has a leg up on them with quite a few proprietary arcade names, but this hasn't been enough to stifle their competition according to the most recent quarterly numbers.

While management partially blamed the softness in Q1 to an unfavorable shift in the timing of the Easter Holiday, it seems like the more significant issue was competition. Dave & Buster's continues to ramp up unit growth and is expecting to open another 15 stores this year on its long-term path to 250 stores. This is undoubtedly a solid plan as they try to be a protect markets they see as favorable from competitors, but I think it may be more prudent to focus on optimizing current stores and reinvigorating growth vs. expanding at a time when comparable-store sales are suffering. Their bet on continuing to ramp up unit growth could certainly pay off, and their balance sheet remains strong, but the comparable store sales weakness does add uncertainty to the investment thesis. Let's take a closer look at the numbers below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart of Dave & Busters, the company's earnings trend has been exceptional the past several years sporting a robust up-trend. The company managed to grow annual earnings per share from $0.42 in FY-2014 to $2.46 in FY-2018 and enjoyed steady double-digit growth rates during this period. Unfortunately, as we look out over the next few years, these growth rates are expected to decelerate significantly. FY-2019 earnings per share are expected to come in at $2.93, which would translate to 19% growth, but FY-2020 earnings are expected to slip to just 1% growth with estimates for $2.95. While the valuation at a P/E ratio of 13 has undoubtedly priced in a lot of this deceleration already, things could get worse if these estimates begin to track lower in coming quarters. Based on this deceleration, the company is transitioning from a market-leading growth stock to an average growth stock, and any growth funds that didn't exit ahead of the Q1 2019 disappointment may be looking to do into future strength with a shift in the investment thesis.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's revenue growth, we can see a minor deceleration in quarterly sales growth rates as well. While the company has consistently seen revenue growth rates in the 10-14% rate in the past eight quarters, we see these growth rates hanging out in the low end of this range more recently. Q2 2019 estimates are currently sitting at $345.6 million, which will translate to another quarter of minor deceleration at 8% growth year-over-year. This is not what I'd label a material slowdown, but there is no question that we are seeing revenue growth rates slip at a time when earnings per share growth and comparable store sales growth is also decelerating. This is not ideal as revenue growth is the most sustainable way a company to beef up its earnings per share. The company's significant buyback program, with $335 million available (20% of the float) should provide both share price stabilization and help to pad earnings per share. However, I would much prefer to see earnings per share growth accompanied by revenue growth, which was the way the company enjoyed the share price appreciation it did between FY-2014 and FY-2017. As we can see, revenue growth rates have steadily decelerated on an annual basis the past five years, to a new low of 11% for FY-2018.

(Source: CSIMarket.com)

With Dave & Buster's seeing steady erosion in revenue growth rates and a slowdown in EPS growth, it's hard to argue the company is still a leading growth stock. The company's recent initiatives to improve mobile and dining as well as continue on their path towards doubling stores long-term will beef up revenue, but comparable-store sales slipping is a problem. The company is undoubtedly cheap at current levels trading at a P/E ratio of 13, but I think much of this is warranted as it's unlikely the company returns to its prior growth rates in the face of stiffer competition.

Moving over to the technical picture for Dave & Buster's, I don't see any reason to rush in for an investment. The stock has been trounced by its peers on a performance basis, under-performing the Restaurant group by over 35% this year alone. In addition, the stock has seen absolutely zero technical strength despite the massive buyback the company has in place. It's very likely the company is heavily buying its stock at these levels if it was in past quarters at higher levels, but this has barely been able to budge the share price. This would suggest that we're likely seeing fund selling that is offsetting any buybacks by Dave & Buster's. If we look at the below chart, I've built with the Restaurant industry group on the right and Dave & Buster's on the left, Dave and Buster's has basically treaded water while the Restaurant group has marched to new highs. If the stock cannot gain any ground when its peer group and the general market are showing strength, one has to wonder what might happen if the market begins to weaken as we head into a seasonal soft patch in Q3.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Examining a weekly chart of Dave & Buster's, the stock is trading in a mini box just above its prior support level near $38.00 but is hovering beneath a now declining 40-week moving average (blue line). This is a negative sign as this places Dave & Buster's in a small percentage of the market that is trading in bear markets while the market itself is in a bull market. While there are no guarantees that past performance mirrors future performance, a significant under-performance like this is often a bad sign.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom into a daily chart, we can see that the stock has lower resistance at $49.10 where the 150-day moving average sits (yellow line) and stiff resistance at $59.85. If the stock were to see some strength heading into or post its Q2 2019 report expected in September, I believe this would be an opportunity for investors to lighten up on their positions. The market hates uncertainty and weak comparable-store sales combined with stiffer competition going forward is not an ideal recipe for success or future growth.

While Dave & Buster's may be offering an opportunity to traders or short-term investors here to play a potential bounce in the stock, I believe that the prudent move would be taking profits into strong rallies vs. holding out long term. The stock was clearly one worth holding on tight to in FY-2014 through FY-2017 when revenue growth rates and EPS growth were strong, but this investment thesis has eroded since. Increased competition, weak and inconsistent comparable store sales growth, and deceleration in earnings per share growth are typically not ingredients for the best investments. It's likely that funds feel the same way with the stock being slapped with several downgrades the past few months from Jefferies, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo (WFC). A bounce in the share price is entirely possible, but selling into rallies is the wiser move with the uncertainty surrounding the stock. At this time, I see the stock as an avoid given it is a high-risk high-reward play, and do not see this as the most attractive bottom-fishing opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.