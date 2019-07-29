Adverum Biotechnologies: Large Market Opportunity, Key Data Presentation In Focus

Even after the run-up, the stock is a buy. Certain risk factors should be considered, including heavy amount of competition in the wet AMD space.

Key catalysts in the near term include OPTIC 24-week data on primary and secondary outcomes in September, as well as updates on rare disease programs.

Shares have staged an impressive feedback thus far in 2019, rising over 350% since the beginning of the year.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) have staged an impressive comeback thus far in 2019, rising by over 350% since the beginning of the year. Prior, the stock had been rangebound for quite some time following the company's coming into existence in its present form via 2016 merger of Avalanche Biotechnologies and Annapurna Therapeutics.

As Adverum's lead candidate is targeting a very large market opportunity and their approach appears to have significant points of differentiation versus gene therapy first-mover REGENXBIO (RGNX), I'm looking forward to digging deeper here.

Chart

Figure 1: ADVM daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe the uptrend getting underway early this year and quickly accelerating in May with multiple gap ups along the way. May's movement appears due in part to the FDA lifting its clinical hold on the second cohort of the phase 1 OPTIC study, evaluating ADVM-022 (AAV.7m8-aflibercept) in patients with wet-AMD (allowed dose escalation to three times that used in the first cohort). It's quite encouraging to see that all subsequent dips were bought as trading volume rose, a sign of institutional accumulation.

Overview

Adverum Biotechnologies describes itself as a "clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical need in ocular and rare diseases." Points of differentiation include the creation of next-generation vectors via directed evolution (uses a library of engineered AAV capsid genes which have different properties and capabilities versus naturally occurring AAVs). Further credibility is added to the story via collaborations with Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Regeneron (REGN).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

While most programs are in the preclinical stage, ADVM-022 is of interest due to its already being in phase 1. Market opportunity is substantial, considering that approved anti-VEGF therapies do over $10 billion globally in sales (1.2 million patients in the United States, 3 million globally). The corporate presentation highlights a data catalyst in September, namely results from the first cohort of the OPTIC study to be presented at the Retina Society 52nd Annual Meeting (September 11th through 15th).

Figure 3: Single injection in non-human primates shows efficacy 13 months post injection comparable to standard of care (Source: corporate presentation)

Again, I often dismiss companies targeting these large market opportunities, given the heavy amount of competition and numerous approaches being employed in next generation programs. I'm well aware of REGENXBIO's RGX-314, which has already shown promising results in the clinic (sustained clinical durability observed a year after one-time administration in the third cohort of an ongoing early-stage study). However, if one company's technology appears to offer a significant leg up over the approach of competitors, that's a sign there could be more to the story. Intravitreal injection for Adverum's ADVM-022 could take place in an outpatient setting and there would be little learning curve involved for physicians, considering that intravitreal injection is already the current standard of care. The company also points out that subretinal injection is a more complex procedure that involves important risks, specialized training and is associated with limited vector distribution.

Select Recent Developments

On April 30th, the company presented preclinical data on sequentially dosing a contralateral eye with ADVM-022 (in a poster session at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting). This showed that ADVM-022 can be safely administered to the second eye 2 months after injection to the first eye. Sustained expression of aflibercept was observed in ocular compartments of the second eye, including vitreous, aqueous humor, retina, and choroid for up 7 months. Average retinal thickness and volume assessed by OCT was unchanged in both eyes for the duration of the trial.

Figure 4: Bilateral dosing shows sustained and clinically meaningful aflibercept expression levels (Source: corporate presentation)

In mid-May, the company announced that the FDA lifted a clinical hold for the second cohort of the OPTIC phase 1 trial, allowing a dose that would be three times higher than the dose utilized in the first cohort. However, a significant green flag sticks out in that based on robust response observed in the first cohort, the dose utilized in the second cohort is three times lower than dose used in the first cohort. There appears to be little in the way of concerns over safety, given that the independent data monitoring committee unanimously voted to proceed with dose escalation per protocol following their review of the first cohort. There were no serious adverse events observed to date with first patient completing 24-week assessment.

Figure 5: OPTIC phase 1 trial design (Source: corporate presentation)

On June 10th the company announced dosing of the first patient in the second cohort of the OPTIC study (2 x 10^11 vg/eye). Primary endpoint of the study is safety and tolerability, while key secondary endpoints include changes in best-corrected visual acuity, measurement of central retinal thickness, as well as mean number of rescue anti-VEGF injections and percentage of patients needing rescue anti-VEGF injections. Follow-up period for each patient enrolled is two years.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $189.5 million as compared to net loss of just $14.5 million. Research and development expenses came in at $10.1 million, while G&A totaled $5.6 million. Thus, they appear to have a comfortable operational runway ahead into 2020 and beyond.

In the near term, we can look forward to updates on Adverum’s A1AT deficiency and hereditary angioedema programs (Q2 earnings expected mid-August). As stated before, the central catalyst is OPTIC 24-Week data on primary and secondary Outcomes to be presented in September.

Figure 6: Inclusion criteria and endpoints for OPTIC study (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, significant clustering here is yet another green flag (positions held by the likes of RTW Investments with over 6 million shares, Adage Capital with a 5.52% stake, Orbimed Advisors and others). A director scooped up some shares in May as well.

As for market intelligence from the ROTY community, member DSJ.2018 was the first to point out the big advantage of Adverum's approach versus REGENXBIO (no surgery required, in his words a case of where "fabulous beats first to market").

Final Thoughts

To conclude, with a market capitalization of just over $900 million and strong cash position, the current valuation isn't as cheap as it once was yet still allows for significant upside potential as data for lead program ADVM-022 continues to impress. There is a substantial treatment burden for wet-AMD patients (injection once every 4 to 8 weeks) and the company that brings the best solution is all but certain to reap the lucrative rewards of satisfying this unmet need in the market place. Devil's advocate (always important to keep a sense of skepticism) would note that several biotech firms are pursuing next generation approaches, so it will be interesting to observe how the landscape evolves in coming years.

Adverum Biotechnologies is a Buy, even after the recent run-up. For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and awaiting confirmation from upcoming data and market reaction before adding to one's stake.

Risks here include disappointing clinical results (seems unlikely given data observed to date and enthusiastic management commentary), negative regulatory guidance, setbacks with ongoing OPTIC study as well as moving other assets in the pipeline forward and especially heavy competition in the wet AMD space. Dilution in the near term appears unnecessary given current cash position and burn rate, but management could hardly be faulted for taking advantage of recent strength in the share price and accessing more funds (golden rule of biotech is raise when you can, not when you need to).

For our purposes in ROTY, I intend to keep a close eye on this gene therapy pioneer, near term developments and revisit again at some point later this year. While I am optimistic on upside in the near to medium term, our criteria for ROTY is quite strict and I require more derisking and downside cushion before entering.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the comments section below.

