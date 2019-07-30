Chiasma: An Interesting Bet Despite The Recent Spike

The lead drug candidate targets acromegaly, is an oral version of an approved drug, and has every potential of creating a market for itself.

The movement is based on stellar phase 3 results and the upcoming PDUFA in mid-2020.

CHMA chart shows a strong bullish trend in the last one year, however, the stock is down strongly in the past few days after the end of profit taking session.

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) shares rose over 30% recently, buoyed by favorable results from the Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules, conditionally trade-named drug Mycapssa, for the maintenance treatment of adults with acromegaly.

Acromegaly is a hormone disorder that typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, and is characterized by enlarged bone growth in the hands, feet and face. If untreated, it can lead to early death. Current treatment options are surgery, radiation therapy, and/or medical treatment in cases where surgery or radiation is not possible or fully effective. Contemporary medical treatments include dopamine agonists, GH antagonists, and injectable somatostatin analogs (SSA). The injectable SSAs, which are the current standard of care, burden the acromegaly patients with site pain and reactions.

Chiasma's oral SSA product candidate, Mycapssa, is a game changer for 90% of the acromegaly patients in the U.S. who favored an oral regimen according to a survey the company conducted.

What's the market?

Worldwide, an estimated 69,000 individuals suffer from acromegaly. Data presented at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting in 2015 suggested ten times more patients based on a global prevalence of at least 85 cases per million people. However, according to a 2017 study by Lavrentaki et. al., a global prevalence of acromegaly between 28 and 137 cases per million people suggests between 210K and 1M cases worldwide. In the U.S., there are around 24,000 patients based on a prevalence of 75 cases per million people, estimated by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) from 13 studies conducted since 1980. An estimated 8000 of these are treated chronically with SSA injections.

Worldwide, treatment of acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors and some other smaller indications generate annual sales of approximately $2.7 billion, ascertained from publicly available financial reports. Of this total, Chiasma estimates annual sales for the treatment of acromegaly alone at approximately $810 million. Majority of this comes "from once-monthly long acting formulations that must be administered by intramuscular or deep subcutaneous injections with large-gauge needles." Although the company is targeting acromegaly with octreotide capsules, if the product candidate is approved in acromegaly, it can potentially become the standard of care in other indications currently treated with injectable somatostatin analogs.

What next?

Based on topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL clinical trial, Chiasma plans to submit an NDA by year-end 2019, with an expected six-month PDUFA review time period. The conditionally trade-named drug Mycapssa has an accelerated review status, being the first oral somatostatin analog (SSA) product candidate. The company expects a U.S. commercial launch in 2020.

Chiasma also completed enrollment for its MPOWERED Phase 3 trial for EU approval. Topline data from this global Phase 3 open-label clinical trial of Mycapssa is expected in the second half of 2020. If MPOWERED trial result demonstrates non-inferiority of oral octreotide capsules to standard of care SSA injections, it will support submission of a Marketing Authorization Application for potential approval of Mycapssa in the European Union.

Note that the company received a CRL in 2016 because of what appears to be poor trial design, a somewhat random primary endpoint, lack of control in trial, open label and so on.

CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial design

Chiasma's pivotal Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL clinical trial was a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, nine-month clinical evaluation of octreotide capsules, for the maintenance treatment of adults with acromegaly."

The trial's primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who maintained their biochemical response at the end of the nine-month period, measured using the average of the last two IGF-1 levels ≤ 1.0 × upper limit of normal (ULN) assessed at weeks 34 and 36.

Hierarchical secondary endpoints included:

proportion of patients who maintain GH response at week 36 compared to screening;

time to loss of response: IGF-1 of 2 consecutive visits > 1.0 × ULN;

time to loss of response: IGF-1 of 2 consecutive visits ≥ 1.3 × ULN;

proportion of patients requiring rescue treatment.

The trial was conducted under special protocol assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. FDA. 56 adult acromegaly patients were enrolled, whose disease was biochemically controlled by injectable SSA (average IGF-1 ≤ 1.0 × ULN). An elevated IGF-1 of ≥ 1.3 × ULN following their last surgical intervention confirmed active acromegaly in the enrolled candidates. Patients were randomized to octreotide treatment or placebo treatment on a 1:1 basis. The treatment consisted of two capsules each in the morning and the evening, equaling dosage from 40 mg per day to up to 80 mg per day.

Patients meeting the predefined withdrawal criteria in either treatment arm during the course of the trial, including those who discontinued oral treatment for any reason were considered treatment failures. They were reverted to their original treatment of SSA injections and were monitored for the remainder of the trial.

An exploratory endpoint was also specified to see if mean IGF-1 values across all patients on oral octreotide treatment (including primary endpoint non-responders per protocol) remained within normal limits (≤ 1.0 x ULN) up to the end of oral treatment, which was the average of week 34 and week 36 values for all patients who completed the study on oral octreotide treatment, and for the patients requiring rescue medication, it was the last observed value prior to rescue medication.

Efficacy

The primary endpoint was met with 58% of the patients on octreotide treatment maintaining their IGF-1 response compared to 19% of the patients on placebo (p = 0.008).

All secondary endpoints were also met:

78% of patients on octreotide treatment maintained their growth hormone (GH) levels below 2.5 ng/mL vs. 30% of patients on placebo treatment (p = 0.001);

Median time to loss of response (IGF-1 >1.0 × ULN) was not reached (>36 weeks) for patients on octreotide treatment vs. 16 weeks for patients on placebo treatment (p <0.001);

Median time to loss of response (IGF-1 ≥ 1.3 × ULN) was not reached (>36 weeks) for patients on octreotide treatment vs. 16 weeks for patients on placebo treatment (p <0.001);

25% of patients on octreotide treatment required rescue medication with injectable SSAs (octreotide LAR or lanreotide depot) at any time during the study vs. 68% of patients on placebo treatment (p =0.003).

The exploratory endpoint was also achieved.

Safety

No new or unexpected safety signals were observed in the Mycapssa treated patients. Oral treatment with octreotide capsules appeared safe and well tolerated in the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial. Two patients on octreotide treatment and one patient on placebo treatment discontinued due to treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs). Severe TEAEs as well as TEAEs of special interest (acromegaly symptoms) were less common in patients on octreotide treatment than in patients on placebo treatment. Serious adverse events, or SAEs, assessed as not related to study drug were observed in two patients on octreotide treatment and one patient on placebo treatment.

90% of the patients who completed the 36-week OPTIMAL trial with Mycapssa treatment elected to continue into the optional Open Label Extension study.

Discussion

This was a SPA-backed trial with pre-approved endpoints, which the drug has clearly met. Therefore there is nothing much to say here. Approval is a slam dunk. What needs to be seen is competition, which we will do in a following section.

Execution

Chiasma is fastidiously following through with their plan to commercialize Mycapssa in 2020 with a specialty U.S. sales team. Towards this end, pharmaceutical commercial veteran Raj Kannan was inducted as CEO in mid June 2019. The outgoing CEO Mark Fitzpatrick continues to serve as President.

In May 2019, Chiasma announced its signing a manufacturing contract with Lonza (SWX:LONN), to support the anticipated launch and ongoing commercial supply of Mycapssa. The two companies have been collaborating since 2012. Mycapssa is manufactured using Chiasma's proprietary Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology and Lonza's liquid-filled hard capsule technology (LFHC).

Earlier in April 2019, the company closed a public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $34.5 million. Chiasma plans to use the proceeds from the offering for the conduct of its ongoing clinical trials of octreotide capsules, for commercialization in the United States, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The company had a cash balance of approximately $58.1M at the end of June 2019. The company has only 18 employees and all of its manufacturing is outsourced. With a cash burn of about $8M per quarter, the cash balance should be sufficient to fund its operations as currently planned through 2019, and into early 2020.

Competition

Mycapssa is a biosimilar product candidate formulated from octreotide acetate, which is currently only available by injection. The injectable treatment options currently marketed are as given in the table here:

Product Company Route Needle (length/gauge) Status Octreotide LAR Novartis Intramuscular 1.5"/19 or 20 G Marketed Lanreotide Depot Ipsen Deep Subcutaneous 0.79"/18 or 19 G Marketed Pasireotide LAR Novartis Intramuscular 1.5"/20 G Marketed Pegvisomant Pfizer Subcutaneous 1"/21-27 G Marketed

There is currently no oral formulation of an SSA on the market and none in clinical development except Chiasma's octreotide capsules.

If approved, octreotide capsules would be a welcome treatment option to acromegaly patients burdened with SSA injections, injection site pain and reactions.

We need to understand that surgery is the first line therapy for acromegaly, with transsphenoidal pituitary adenoma resection. If the surgery is successful, it produces immediate reduction of GH levels. It also provides tissue for biopsy so future treatment/maintenance planning could be done. However, not all patients achieve remission after surgery, and therefore, acromegaly treatment is frequently multimodal.

Here is a table enumerating the efficacy of various treatment options:

Source

As we see here, the combo therapy with Pegvisomant, which is an SC treatment, and ocreotide, which is intramuscular, is the best non-surgical treatment option with the best possible results. This is where the oral formulation of Mycapssa may be useful. It can replace the injectible ocreotide with an oral formulation, thereby reducing the entire therapy to simply oral plus SC.

Among competing pipeline products is one being developed by Crinetics (CRNX), which is in phase 2 stage.

What's with the stock?

The stock currently has a consensus buy rating. Analysts' average one year target estimate is $15.00, lowest being $11.00 and highest $18.00. That's looking at a minimum upside of over 50% and average upside of over 90% from the close at $7.86 on 7/23/2019. The stock gained 26.77%, $1.66 up from previous close of $6.20. Over 19 million shares were traded, compared to an average volume of less than 500K shares traded per day in the last two years. This was indeed a big day for CHMA investors.

The next earnings call is expected Aug 7, 2019 - Aug 12, 2019. Now would be a good time to open a position, if you don't already own CHMA stock.

Risks

It has been said that CHMA is a one trick pony, and its future depends on this one drug. However, this drug is the product of a platform - the "TPE (Transient Permeability Enhancer) platform that enhances absorption of the drugs through the intestinal wall." If the drug is successful, it proves the viability of this platform and should produce more pipeline candidates.

The company has low cash balance, however it also has only 18 employees and outsources its entire R&D. It may need more cash if it plans to market Mycapssa alone, or it could enter into collaborative partnerships.

Opinion

The stock hit a 52-week high after the solid data, but after the initial round of profit taking for long suffering investors, it went down to manageable levels. The stock could go down further, making it a buy at that time. Even now, a small position based on the PDUFA next year looks like a decent bet.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.