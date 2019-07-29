Locking In Google Gains

In the event that the columnist's warning proves prescient, I show the ways cautious bulls can stay long GOOG while strictly limiting their risk.

One columnist did see some cause for concern, drawing a comparison between GOOG and its fellow tech giants today and big banks before 2008.

Seeing The Cloud In Google's Silver Lining

Given Google's (Alphabet's) (GOOG), (GOOGL) banner day on Friday, spiking 10.45% after its Q2 beats and buyback announcement after close Thursday, one might think it would be hard to see the cloud in that silver lining. Tom Braithwaite of the Financial Times did, though. In his column over weekend - "Big Tech is heading for a cost explosion as regulations bite" (paywalled here) - Braithwaite compared Alphabet, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN) to big banks before 2008.

Braithwaite raised the objection that the regulators didn't break up the big banks, so they probably won't break up big tech either and that, as with big tech, the fines against big banks were mere "parking tickets." For GOOG longs looking to lock in some gains here, below are ways of staying long while strictly limiting your risk.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For Alphabet

Up to recently, when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors, and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each GOOG hedge below, two of which expire in November and two of which expire next June. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his GOOG shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in November

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge GOOG against a >20% decline by mid-November of this year.

The cost here was $580 or 0.46% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 1.54% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires Next June

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in June of 2020.

The annualized cost is higher here, as you can see: 3.07% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In November

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >20% decline by mid-November, if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 15% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $80 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.06% of position value or -0.21% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires Next June

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June of 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $1,090 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.87% of position value or -0.97% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given GOOG a "bullish" rating here, I have done so because in addition to passing Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens on Friday, the site's potential return estimate for it was higher than that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of the 2,057 securities that passed both of Portfolio Armor's initial screens on Friday, GOOG ranked #451 out of them in terms of the site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months, as you can see below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

In the event my site's bullish take on GOOG is wrong, one of the hedges above may prove helpful.

