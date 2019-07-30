China's Financial Restructuring

China's need for financial reform is ongoing, and the country continues to face two major issues due to financial underdevelopment. The first is the widespread reliance on indirect finance and less use of direct finance compared to developed nations. In other words, China’s banking system accounts for a large proportion of funding, while other means of finance are less used. As a result, there is insufficient funding available for firms that are not preferred by commercial banks, particularly small and medium sized enterprises. Another issue is the inability of credit to spread evenly throughout the economy. This is related to the predominance of bank financing. Credit is mainly channeled through banks to larger and state owned firms, failing to reach smaller firms and those with lower policy preference. These issues remain large barriers to China’s ongoing economic growth.Although China's financial system has grown and somewhat diversified in recent years, requiring additional regulatory attention, indirect financing through banks continues to dominate the system, and non-bank financial institutions are relatively small and of somewhat lower quality. Trust companies, asset management companies, and peer to peer lending firms have faced excessive risks and additional regulations that have reduced their share in financial activities. Unlike in developed countries such as the United States, non-bank financial institutions in China have faced instability due to unscrupulous business practices and/or poor risk control. Such institutions are also far less developed due to the relative newness of insurance, pension institutional investment, private equity, and venture capital markets in China.

Many of China’s non-bank financial institutions, particularly trust and asset management companies, arose as a substitute to constrained bank financing, rather than as a complement. Yet, because they were less regulated in their initial stages and received much lower policy preference than banks, they remained an ugly stepsister to the banking system. Now that the non-bank financial system has been regulated, it has shrunk. By the end of 2018, the 68 trust companies managed trust assets amounted to 22.70 trillion yuan, down 3.54 trillion yuan from the beginning of the year, a steady decline. The scale of transactions was 13.25 trillion yuan, down 15.33% year-on-year. Such transactions have often sought to conceal risks, so the decline in scale may be a positive outcome. As a result of the shrinkage of non-bank finance, in 2018, the proportion of RMB loans to total social financing reached 81.4%, an increase of 30 percentage points over 2015. Corporate bonds and non-financial enterprise stock financing accounted for only 14.8% of the social financing scale, far lower than the US, Europe, Japan, and other major developed economies.

The idea that China's financial woes are related to an excess of bank financing is not held by everyone. Some analysts believe that the main problem is that smaller banks need to play a larger role in China's financial system. They point to the imbalance between China's favored, larger commercial banks and smaller banks associated with local areas that have struggled to remain afloat. There is a bias in terms of the preferred provision of funds to local governments and state-owned enterprises (SOE’s), and insufficient funding for small businesses and private enterprises. Both types of banks have their place in the economy--the strength of large state-owned banks lies in the placement of public credit, while smaller financial institutions such as city commercial banks and rural commercial banks are often more familiar with the local economy and can better realize risk pricing. However, it is usually the large state owned banks that receive policy preference. For smaller banks, supervision should be more relaxed in terms of capital management and assessment standards, and the deposit reserve ratio can be lowed, as the current deposit reserve ratio of 11.5% is still significantly higher than that of overseas peers. This imbalance in the banking system may be viewed as one of several aspects of financial reform.

Expansion of equity financing is another. As of April 2015, equity markets only accounted for 11 percent of the M2 money supply in China compared to 250 percent in the U.S. U.S. companies are heavily dependent on equity financing, but Chinese corporations rely much more heavily on bank loans and retained earnings. In addition, many listed companies belong to the traditional economy, particularly within the financial, industrial and raw materials sectors.

In order to address the issues of insufficient small and medium sized enterprise financing and excessive listing by firms in traditional sectors, on April 7, China issued a guideline to boost the healthy development of SMEs with measures including fast-tracking initial public offering for eligible firms and encouraging listing on the science and technology innovation board. This board focuses on firms in nontraditional sectors, such as new generation information technology, advanced equipment, new materials and energy, environmental protection and biomedicine.

Not only is it necessary to expand equity financing, it is also necessary to increase direct debt financing. Less than 20% of China’s direct financing is based on debt financing. This means that China has room to expand and improve the issuance of bonds, particularly of corporate bonds. In October 2018, the National Committee decided to set up a private enterprise bond financing support tool to help private enterprises solve financing problems, improve market risk appetite through the Credit Risk mitigation warrants. However, China’s corporate bond market is fraught with poor risk pricing and increasing failures.

China's leadership is well aware of the issues in the financial industry. President Xi Jinping kicked off the wave of financial restructuring in February when he underscored the idea that China should deepen supply-side structural reform in the financial sector and strengthen the sector's ability to serve the real economy. He stated that the country should maintain a balance between prompting growth and preventing risks. The government is attempting to improve the financial sector in order to secure high levels of growth.

This is easier said than done, and a rebalancing of the banking system, as well as deepening of direct finance in both equity and debt finance areas will take time. It will be difficult to accomplish, due to China’s state oriented financial system, with policies often guiding bank practices. Whether and to what extent financial restructuring will be effective, time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.