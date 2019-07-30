LiveXLive Media: Spike After Financing Is Unsustainable

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) is attempting to monetize music in a unique way through its Slacker Radio service and online concert streaming, but there are some question marks as to the viability of its business. What can't be debated is that its IPO has so far been a money-loser for shareholders, and they need to be prepared for more tough times ahead as a steady stream of dilution looks likely for the foreseeable future.

Red flags first popped up for LIVX during the IPO stage in late 2017. The initial IPO was set to be for 7.7 million shares at a $12 to $14 share price, raising around $100 million. But that was downsized to 5 million shares at a $4 share price, raising only $20 million. That $80 million variance was going to have to come from somewhere at some point in time. What is surprising is that the stock price has done reasonably well since, staying above $4 and trading over $6 for a significant part of 2019. Until this past month.

LIVX announced a 5 million share offering at $2.10 last week, and it actually rose 27% last Friday immediately following the news on more than double the average volume for this seldom traded stock. However, when looking at the chart through July, it's not too hard to surmise that the price was walked down in preparation for the financing:

The fact that this financing took place below the 52-week low, at a level that was at half of the price of the IPO and half the price of the stock at the start of the month shows management's desperation to find funding and/or lack of respect for shareholders and the lack of demand for institutional investors to finance this company unless it is at very steep discount to market.

LIVX is making a bet that broadcasting live music will follow a similar pattern and evolution as broadcasting live sporting events and is acquiring the broadcasting rights to as many of the top live music events and festivals as it can. While I personally believe that this is a bad bet - I think that livestreaming concerts have a limited market appeal compared to sporting events - my opinion on the matter doesn't actually mean much. The opinions that matter are from those who are willing and able to write the company a check. Based on the steep discount of the IPO compared to the initial ask and then the steep discount of the secondary to the prevailing market price, it looks like those investors have similar reservations as I do.

Whether one is a shareholder for several months or day trader who was introduced to the stock last week, my advice is the same. Use the spike to exit the position because it won't be long before the stock is down again.

Looking at the annual report for the year ended March 31, 2019, LIVX grew revenue from $7.2 million to $33.7 million on the strength of its acquisition of Slacker Radio near the end of its 2018 fiscal year. Paid subscribers for Slacker were 680,000 at the end of the fiscal year, up 50% over the previous year, and 720,000 as of June 13, the day of the Q4 earnings press release.

However, given that the net loss was $37.8 million, more than double revenue, a 6% growth rate in subscribers from the end of March to mid-June is not going to be nearly enough for LIVX to plug its cash burn any time soon. That $10 million raise is only going to extend the company's cash runway for three to four more months, depending on how much of it will be used to pay down $15 million of debt.

The recent financing was just a part of a larger, pre-existing and open $150 million shelf offering:

This prospectus will allow us to issue, from time to time at prices and on terms to be determined at or prior to the time of the offering, up to $150,000,000 of any combination of the securities described in this prospectus, either individually or in units. We may also offer common stock or preferred stock upon conversion of or exchange for the debt securities; common stock or preferred stock or debt securities upon the exercise of warrants or rights.

Given the apparent need for more cash in the near future, the legal ability to raise cash through the $150 million prospectus and the disregard or desperation that led to that $10 million raise below the 52-week low, shareholder's should expect more dilution at not-so-favorable prices, likely before the year is up. LIVX's fiscal Q1 earnings release comes out on August 6. Investors should be able to further evaluate the cash needs of the company at that time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.