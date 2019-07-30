Costamare Crushing Results Despite Trade War Hysteria

Costamare once again shines with their stellar Q2 results! They also offer a 7% yield, which is easily covered by long-term contracts. I believe they are fairly valued between $7/sh and $8/sh.

We included CMRE as part of our 'Top Ideas of 2019' portfolio and followed up in February. They have returned 44% YTD and still remain attractive.

Costamare is a major containership leasing firm and despite primarily fixed rate contracts, they too were caught up in the massive shipping selloff.

At the same time, supply/demand balances were the most bullish we had seen in nearly a decade for most shipping segments.

Trade War Fears are Unfounded Hysteria

Shipping stocks performed terribly during 2018, with the bulk of their losses coming in Q4. This was one of the worst years on record for stock market performance, yet it occurred at the same time as rising earnings for nearly every sector of maritime shipping. Why this dislocation? The markets placed a disproportionate emphasis on the developing "US-China Trade War."

Shipping companies are most heavily represented on the US equity markets and due to significant weakness in institutional portfolios, American retail investor sentiment drives most of these names around. Shipping companies attracted a high proportion of income investor attention during the past few years due to their high dividend payouts, which further increased this concentration. US investors naturally tend to associate shipping with the massive quantities of imports, where China supplied 47% of US containerized imports during 2017. Thus the average US investor can be forgiven for thinking along the simplistic lines of "less US-China trade equals the death of shipping growth."

'Trade Wars' are never good for shipping, and the containership sector was indeed at the highest risk of all the sectors. However, the investment reality is far more complex. Shipping is a global enterprise, rooted in raw materials and energy, with finished retail goods only one slice of the pie. Retail investors didn't care. They dumped everything remotely associated with zero regard for valuations. Even firms with almost zero US-China exposure suffered the wrath of the markets. Firms like Costamare (CMRE), which have massive contract backlogs with some of the largest liner firms in the world, were sold off to record lows as well.

China is indeed the world's largest exporter and the United States is the largest importer, but trade flows are far more complex than a simple back-and-forth route. Even in the containership sector, Asia-Europe and intra-Asia trades are primary drivers of rates, and US-China trade has been easily diverted to other routes including more contributions from Vietnam, Malaysia, and others.

Profiting from Superior Research

Our ability to understand and dissect these trade patterns and properly value the underlying equity for shipping companies has led to tremendous gains during 2019. These markets are very inefficient and panicking investors tend to toss out the best companies along with generalized concerns. Costamare was one of these companies, a solid top-shelf firm, which we acquired for a bargain pricing.

CMRE made our 'top ideas for 2019' portfolio, which was shared publicly on 28 December. I closed the portfolio position in late-April at $5.88 (link to VIE portfolio update here), after generating 38% returns in just 4 months. I rolled this position into Global Ship Lease (GSL) at $5.56, which has returned another 38% in the 3-months since. If those returns are combined, we have generated around 90% returns in 7-months from our selective containership allocations. Those who stuck with just CMRE have also done very well, CMRE has now returned 44% YTD inclusive of dividends and the latest Q2-19 results were nothing short of stellar. I don't currently have a position in CMRE (note: I am long GSL), but I would be remiss if I didn't provide an update to celebrate their progress. The rest of this report will review CMRE's current prospects and discuss Q2-19 results.

Costamare Company Overview

Costamare is a leasing company focused on the container shipping segment. CMRE holds a variety of ships spanning different sizes and ages from small feedership to ultra-large containership vessels ("ULCV"). Costamare controls the world's 2nd largest publicly-traded independent container fleet, second only to Seaspan (SSW). They deal almost exclusively with investment-grade counterparties, including MSC, Evergreen, COSCO, and Maersk. CMRE completed significant growth initiatives in late-2018, boosting their earnings prospects with minimal equity dilution. I discussed a lot of this progress in a mid-February update, in which I suggested CMRE was a reasonable buy to a $7-$8 range. I still believe this is a very reasonable pricing.

CMRE currently trades at $6.01 and offers a dividend yield of 6.7%. With about 116M shares estimated outstanding, CMRE carries a common equity market capitalization of nearly $700M. For income investors who prefer an even lower-risk vehicle, CMRE also has $365M (par-value) worth of preferred equity (CMRE-B/C/D/E). These preferred vehicles offer stable yields in the mid-8% range based on current pricing.

Q2-19 Results & Progress

Costamare posted exceptional results for Q2-19. I had expected them to earn about 13-15 cents, compared to analyst averages at 13 cents (see analyst estimates below from pre-earnings). CMRE blew everyone out of the water, posting an adjusted net income of 23 cents!

Source: MarketWatch, CMRE Analyst Estimates, 19 July

CMRE's growth has been hitting their results even faster than I had expected, which is remarkable considering I've been one of the most bullish voices on this name with much higher hopes than other analysts. Furthermore, container rates have been surging over the past few months, further benefiting CMRE as they pursue additional business. Reference the 5-year chart below:

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex Index, 5-Year Chart

Rates have been surging and are only a hair (1.7% to be exact) off 5-year record highs. When were those highs set? Last summer. What about that 'Trade War' that mainstream media and panicked investors have been scrambling around about? We invest with facts. Markets are strong.

Costamare addressed this progress in their earnings presentation, highlighting massive contract improvements for their larger vessels up for new deals.

Source: Costamare, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 4

These new contracts directly translate to $186M in additional charter backlog, further supporting future dividends for both preferred and common equity.

Source: Costamare, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 5

Financing with Ease

Costamare is also gaining tremendous support from its banks, adding $460M in refinancing transactions, which eliminate all near-term maturities for the next two years. Maturities have been extended from 2020-2024 to a new range of 2025-2027. This gives Costamare additional flexibility to pursue additional growth without the need to issue significant common equity.

Source: Costamare, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 6

Earnings Focus Question Review

As part of our exclusive earnings coverage on Value Investor's Edge, we provide earnings previews with 'focus questions' for the report. I've included these questions and our reflections below following Q2-19 results last week. The italics reflect our pre-earnings questions:

More York buyout potential? Late last year, CMRE announced they had purchased the remaining (60%) equity interests in five of their 14k TEU vessels from their partner, York Capital. Is York trying to make a clean exit from the space? Can CMRE buy the 11k TEU ships also? They deferred the question last quarter, but this is a major potential growth angle.

Q2-19 Reflection: Costamare's deal with York Capital, who I believe is under pressure due to reaching the end of their initial investment timeline, was a significant win for the company, but they are still keeping these future cards close to vest as the discussion on the Q2-19 conference call was hardly explicit. I'm hopeful that CMRE can buy the rest of the ownership of their 5x 11k TEU vessels over the coming year. They currently own between 25% (2x) and 49% (3x) currently:

Source: Costamare Annual Report, Form-20F, page F-29

More scrubber deals? This is a bit of a repeat question, but I'm still expecting some deals to be done here soon. Costamare previously announced scrubber installations on their 9K TEU ships chartered to MSC which included a three-year charter duration extension to 2026-2027. They also made a major move last quarter adding scrubbers to all 5 of their 14K TEU ships. They now have the 5x 11K vessels which could also be eligible for such a deal.

Q2-19 Reflection: Costamare has deferred for now on scrubber installations for the 5x 11k TEU vessels. I believe this is because they are considering a mid-2020 installation in conjunction with a deal with York. The first test will be the "Cape Akritas" and the "Cape Kortia," which come off contract in August and currently sit at far-below market contract rates. Will we see a scrubber deal or just a short-term extension? CMRE confirmed they have now reached deals for 15 scrubbers inclusive of their five newbuilds with Yang Ming.

Any news on the 5x 9.5k COSCO vessels? In addition to the aforementioned scrubber potential, CMRE has another 5x older 9.5k TEU ships. Those are 2006-built, but if [the recent deal done by] Capital Product Partners (CPLP) is any indication, these would still be eligible for some sort of a scrubber and multi-year charter deal. CMRE had these previously fixed until May 2019 at $17.9k/day. With a scrubber, these should easily be worth $30k/day on a multi-year charter. Will we see a major move?

Q2-19 Reflection: CMRE has sort of 'kicked the can' on these, for now, employing all 5 of them at $28.9k/day until April-June 2020. I expect we'll see a scrubber-related deal done for those soon and the current market strength suggests they could secure a 3-5 year charter for at least $30k/day.

Conclusion & Fair Valuation Range

This was yet another strong report for Costamare, making them 3-for-3 during 2019! The market reacted positively, but hardly enough in my view considering how well-positioned they are.

My 'fair value estimate' for CMRE remains in the $7-$8 range. This position makes sense for those who are looking for income with some additional growth opportunity. I personally prefer the value opportunity in Global Ship Lease and Capital Product Partners, but I would be remiss for not celebrating what was truly a stellar quarter: congratulations to CMRE and to all investors who were smart enough to avoid the nonsensical panic last year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSL, CPLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborate with James Catlin on a Marketplace service.