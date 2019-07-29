CapitaLand Mall Trust: Priced For Perfection - Awaiting A Better Entry Opportunity

Acquisitions in Singapore and overseas are the key mid-to-long term growth drivers; and relatively low retail supply expected between 2020 and 2023 should be positive as well.

Singapore-listed CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) [CT:SP], a retail REIT, is currently trading at a premium to its historical average valuations, based on its share price of S$2.66 as of July 26, 2019. Its P/B of 1.29 times is higher than its 10-year average of 1.20 times, while its distribution yield spread of 240 basis points is much narrower than its 10-year average yield spread of 320 basis points.

Positives from Funan's reopening and the acquisition of the remaining 70% interest in Westgate and the favorable retail supply pipeline have been priced into CapitaLand Mall Trust's unit price. But potential risk factors such as weaker-than-expected retail sales going forward and a potential failure to acquire new assets in the next few years still remain. As such, a lower entry price is preferred.

I arrive at an entry price of S$2.36 for CapitaLand Mall Trust, pegged to a 300 basis points yield spread over the Singapore 10-year government bond yield.

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in July 2002, CapitaLand Mall Trust is a Singapore-focused retail REIT owning 15 shopping malls in both the suburban areas and downtown core of Singapore. CapitaLand Mall Trust's REIT manager is CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, a 100%-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited (OTCPK:CLLDF) (OTCPK:CLLDY) [CAPL:SP]. CapitaLand Limited is CapitaLand Mall Trust's parent (a 29% stake) and asset sponsor.

CapitaLand Mall Trust was the first REIT to list in Singapore, and it is also the largest retail REIT in Singapore in terms of both market capitalization and floor space. As of end-2018, CapitaLand Mall Trust has a 14.6% share of all Singapore malls with a net lettable area in excess of 100,000 sq ft, making it the largest shopping mall owner in the country. In contrast, retail REIT peers such as Frasers Centerpoint [FCT:SP] and Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF) [MCT:SP] owned 4.3% and 3.8% of the major shopping mall floor space in Singapore, respectively.

Stake Increase In Westgate And Reopening Of Funan To Drive Near-Term Growth

On July 23, 2019, CapitaLand Mall Trust announced a strong set of 2Q2019 results, with quarterly gross revenue and Net Property Income, or NPI, increased 10.6% and 10.2% YoY to S$189.5 million and S$133.2 million respectively. This was mainly driven by the completion of the acquisition of the 70% interest in the Westgate retail mall on November 1, 2018, and the reopening of the Funan retail mall in June 28, 2019, after a three-year redevelopment.

Prior to November 2018, CapitaLand Mall Trust had a 30% stake in Westgate via a joint venture. CapitaLand Mall Trust now owns 100% of Westgate, with the acquisition of another 70% interest in November 2018 partly funded by the divestment of Sembawang Shopping Centre in June 2018.

Westgate is a seven-story retail mall with monthly shopper traffic of approximately 4 million located in the Jurong Lake District, an area planned to be Singapore's second central business district. It is directly connected to the Jurong East train station and bus interchange, and located near to key amenities like Jurong Regional Library and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. CapitaLand Mall Trust decided to acquire the remaining 70% interest in Westgate primarily to reallocate divestment proceeds from the sale of Sembawang Shopping Centre at a higher property yield of approximately 4.3%.

More importantly, there were ongoing asset enhancement works at Westgate at the point of acquisition, meant to increase shopper traffic, which were completed in December 2018. These included enclosing selected alfresco food & beverage outlets with air conditioning (corridor area of Westgate tends to be humid and warm due to initial design of mall), installing new escalators connecting Level 1 and Level 2 of the mall, and creating a new entrance point from the existing taxi stand. The asset enhancement works had their desired effect. At the FY2018 results briefing on January 23, 2019, CapitaLand Mall Trust disclosed that Westgate had witnessed increased footfall and was top in terms of sales growth among its portfolio of 15 retail malls in 4Q2018.

Looking ahead, CapitaLand Mall Trust still has leeway to further improve on the contribution from Westgate. One key area is basement 1 of Westgate, which CapitaLand Mall Trust specifically highlighted at its FY2018 results briefing in January 2019:

The other big area that we were not be able to work on, we will focus on this year like basement 1. So access to basement 1 is L-shaped, it's not very natural. It's L-shaped kind of design. We can't change that unfortunately, but we can still help improve on the circulation both up and down. So we have done that. And now, our focus is really to ensure our offering, our basement 1 would be something that would be really appealing to the shoppers now. Because when we look at our benchmark against our neighbor, basement 1 is sort of one stop fits everything. Your basic stuff, you can buy everything basically in basement 1 next door. What can you offer in basement 1 Westgate? So we have to think differently. There are still areas or pockets of difference that we can -- differentiation that we can make. So we'll focus a little bit on that.

Also, Isetan, a Japanese lifestyle departmental store and a key anchor tenant at Westgate, announced in May 2019, that it will not renew the lease which expires in December 2019. This should give CapitaLand Mall Trust further opportunities to rejuvenate the tenant base at the mall in 2020. In response to media queries, Westgate centre manager Sabrina Lai said,

"We are in advanced negotiations with several prospects and exploring several options for the use of the space."

Another key contributor for CapitaLand Mall Trust in the most recent quarter was the Funan mall, which opened on June 28, 2019, after being closed for three years since July 2016 for redevelopment. As of June 30, 2019, Funan achieved an overall committed occupancy of 96.1% (95% for retail component and 98% for office component). By mid-July, most of the retail tenants have moved in, while the majority of office tenants will be moving in around August and September 2019, including co-working space giant WeWork.

CapitaLand Mall Trust has taken some bold steps with the redevelopment of Funan. Approximately 30% of its tenants at Funan are new to market brands/concepts, and Funan has incorporated some unique design & retail concepts, including an indoor cycling path and Tree of Life, a steel facade extending from Basement 2 to Level 4 of the mall housing pop-up retail stores. There are also indoor rock climbing and futsal facilities at Funan.

Funan is located 200 meters from the train station, which might deter some shoppers from walking a longer distance, given that there is already a shopping mall, Raffles City Shopping Centre located next to the train station, which is also owned by CapitaLand Mall Trust. Shopper traffic to Funan is expected to further improve by 2021, with the completion of the underground passageway connecting the City Hall train station to Funan. Since the opening of Funan, Raffles City Shopping Centre has seen improved shopper traffic particularly in the weekends in July, attributable to the spillover effect from Funan.

At the 1H2018 results briefing on July 20, 2018, CapitaLand Mall Trust had earlier guided that "Funan will be about 9% to 10% kind of contribution to your bottom line" on a stabilized basis in the future if it executes well on its plans.

Going forward, both Westgate and Funan should continue to drive near-term growth for CapitaLand Mall Trust in 2019 and beyond. CapitaLand Mall Trust will recognize full-year contribution from the 70% stake in Westgate (acquired in November 2018) in 2H2019. Similarly, Funan should contribute a significantly higher income in 2H2019, with the bulk of retail and office tenants moving in by then, versus three days of operations in 2Q2019.

Asset Enhancement Initiatives And Tenant Reconfiguration Offset Lackluster Retail Demand

CapitaLand Mall Trust's 1H2019 results show a mixed picture in terms of retail demand in Singapore. While rental reversion (for leases renewed in 1H2019) was positive at 1.9% and shopper traffic grew 1.8% YoY, tenants' sales per sq ft declined 0.9% YoY. Portfolio occupancy decreased by 90 basis points from 99.2% as at end-2018 to 98.3% as at end-June 2019, primarily due to 430 basis points drop in occupancy at Clarke Quay and the newly-opened Funan. The lower tenants' sales despite stronger shopper traffic suggest lackluster retail demand in Singapore.

CapitaLand Mall Trust is re-configuring the tenant base at the Clarke Quay and JCube malls and initiating new asset enhancement initiatives at the Lot One Shoppers' Mall.

At Clarke Quay which mainly caters to the nightlife entertainment segment, CapitaLand Mall Trust is gradually introducing new tenants. Last year, Holey Moley, a bar with a mini-golf course with 27 pop culture-themed holes including Game of Thrones, The Simpsons, E.T. and Jaws., moved into Clarke Quay. Officially opened on July 26, 2019, at Clarke Quay, Yang International Asian Club is positioned as the "first upmarket International Asian Club with a distinct music and theatrical entertainment direction" and "future top-of-mind experiential nightclub identity for Asian revelers in Singapore."

CapitaLand Mall Trust also disclosed at the 1H2019 results briefing that it is planning to rejuvenate Level 2 of JCube this year (details to be announced later), after re-configuring the tenant base at Levels 3 and 4 last year. There are also likely changes to the tenant base at Basement 1 of JCube. The FairPrice supermarket at Basement 1 is vacating the space; and Potato Corner, a French fries snack chain from the Philippines, is one of the new food & beverage tenants at Basement 1 since July.

CapitaLand Mall Trust will commence asset enhancement initiatives, involving the expansion of the library and reformatting of the cinema at Lot One in 3Q2019, which are estimated to cost S$15-20 million. The cinema at Lot One will be reformatted to have the number of halls increased from four (one big screen and three small screens) to eight (small screens). This is in line with current trends where moviegoers prefer variety and choice in terms of the movies they can watch. The expanded library with 600 meters of additional space at the mall will be equipped with the latest digital features, and revamped with an eye on improving community engagement. The asset enhancement initiative involving the two key anchor tenants, the library and the cinema, are expected to be completed in 3Q2020.

There are two key reasons for rejuvenating Lot One. Firstly, Lot One is a very old asset opened in August 1996. Secondly, there will be a new Jurong Regional Mass Rapid Transit line opening in stages starting 2026, and the Choa Chu Kang train station, where Lot One is located next to, will be one of three interchange stations. CapitaLand Mall Trust is likely to rejuvenate Lot One gradually in phases to prepare for the potential increase in shopper traffic from the new Jurong Regional Mass Rapid Transit line.

Apart from the increased contributions from Westgate and Funan this year, CapitaLand Mall Trust is expected to continue with its asset enhancement initiatives and tenant re-configuration plans at selected retail properties in the next one to two years to keep shopper traffic and tenant sales strong.

Easing Of Supply Pressures Positive For Singapore Retail Malls

While the demand outlook for Singapore retail malls and CapitaLand Mall Trust remains uncertain with slowing economic growth and trade tensions as evidenced by the mixed operational statistics for the REIT in 1H2019, the supply situation is more benign.

According to Savills Research's 1Q2019 Singapore Retail Briefing research report published on May 23, 2019, Singapore retail supply is expected to be relatively low at approximately 800,000 sq ft of net lettable area per year between 2020 and 2023. This contrasts with an average annual retail supply of approximately 1.3 million sq ft in the three years between 2016 and 2018.

Coming into 2019, there were concerns over an estimated 1.9 million sq ft of new retail supply coming to the market this year. However, such concerns have eased. The three most significant contributors to the retail supply in 2019 are Jewel Changi Airport, Funan and Paya Lebar Quarter mall, which has yet to open. Occupancy for Funan is already 96% committed, as mentioned earlier. Paya Lebar Quarter's pre-committed occupancy has already exceeded 60%, and tenants include Japan apparel retailer, Uniqlo.

Jewel Changi Airport, a landmark retail destination at Singapore's Changi Airport, opened in April 2019, and had a negative impact on some of CapitaLand Mall Trust's malls in 2Q2019, which is the subject of the next section.

Potential Acquisition Of The Jewel And Overseas Expansion Crucial For Mid-to-Long Term Growth

As highlighted in the earlier section, CapitaLand Mall Trust's malls in the Eastern part of Singapore were affected negatively by the opening of Jewel Changi Airport in 2Q2019. Tampines Mall and Bedok Mall experienced high single-digit and low single-digit declines in tenants' sales, particularly those in the food & beverage trade, in the initial phase of Jewel's opening. Tenants' sales have since stabilized with the novelty effect of the new Jewel wearing off.

Notably, Jewel Changi Airport is owned and managed by its parent and sponsor, CapitaLand Limited. When asked at the 1H2019 results briefing whether Jewel Changi Airport is a potential acquisition, CapitaLand Mall Trust indicated its interest in Jewel Changi Airport and its capacity for acquisitions:

We are always looking out. I can't comment. Obviously, we'll be keen to do that and we have the capacity. We can do up to $1 billion, $1.2 billion easily. No issue. I only can say that we are keen.

With a gearing of 34.2% as of end-2Q2019, CapitaLand Mall Trust has an estimated debt headroom of up to S$2.8 billion assuming it leverages up to maximum at 45% gearing, the current statutory gearing limit for Singapore REITs.

Another alternative growth path for CapitaLand Mall Trust is to venture overseas. CapitaLand Mall Trust could possibly follow the path of CapitaLand Commercial Trust [CCT:SP], Singapore's largest commercial and prime office REIT owning Grade A office properties in Singapore's Central Area.

Both CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust share the same parent and sponsor in CapitaLand Limited. CapitaLand Commercial Trust used to have all of its properties located in Singapore, just like CapitaLand Mall Trust. But that changed in June 2018, when CapitaLand Commercial Trust made its first overseas acquisition with Galileo, a freehold Grade A commercial property in the prime Central Business District of Frankfurt, Germany. This month, CapitaLand Commercial Trust announced its second acquisition in Frankfurt, Germany. CapitaLand Commercial Trust has set a healthy precedent for the CapitaLand family and group of REITs, and there is no reason for CapitaLand Mall Trust to be confined to its home market, Singapore.

CapitaLand Mall Trust also did not rule out acquisitions outside Singapore at the 1H2019 results briefing:

If there are acquisition prospect out there, I think we are keen. Whether it's Singapore or overseas, I've said many times, we keep an open mind. While we're also driving the growth in Singapore, which is important because Singapore - eventually in the long run in the foreseeable future, I think Singapore will still be the main, I can say, the base for CMT (CapitaLand Mall Trust). But at the same time, we know there will be a limitation in Singapore. At some point, we really need to consider whether we should look at - beyond the shore. So we are looking. I think we are keeping an open mind. We get deals flow. We are assessing carefully and we are thinking through how best we could tap potential opportunity out there, both in Singapore and overseas as well...We have not really pinned down a specific geography, so I say, we keep our mind very open. Every country, I think has their own issues, whether you're looking at emerging or developed market, different kinds of sets of problem. So we look at opportunity, what is available out there. Of course, we also need to decide eventually how you want to play the game overseas. At the end, whether the sponsor is present, no sponsor is present, who will likely be your counterparts if there's no sponsor present. So we have a lot of factors to consider. Look at the spread, after-tax spread. What kind of spread versus what opportunity in Singapore. So we have to calibrate many, many matrices and essentially form an opinion. Still early days. There are - certainly seems to have more asset available out in the market in some geography now than before, which may be interesting.

Acquisitions, be it local or overseas, are still the key to CapitaLand Mall Trust's mid-to-long term growth.

Valuation

CapitaLand Mall Trust trades at 1.29 times P/B and a 4.4% distribution yield (annualized 1H2019 distribution of S$0.117), based on its share price of S$2.66 as of July 26, 2019. It is also trading at a yield spread of 240 basis points comparing its current dividend yield with the Singapore 10-year government bond yield.

Historically, CapitaLand Mall Trust's 10-year average yield spread is 320 basis points, while its 10-year average P/B is approximately 1.20 times. In other words, CapitaLand Mall Trust is trading at a premium to its historical valuations in terms of both yield spread and P/B ratio.

I arrive at an entry price of S$2.36 for CapitaLand Mall Trust, based on an implied distribution yield of 4.95%, representing a 300 basis points yield spread over the Singapore 10-year government bond yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for CapitaLand Mall Trust are weak overall retail demand and a poorer-than-expected performance of Funan in the short term, and the failure to do value accretive acquisitions in the mid-to-long term.

