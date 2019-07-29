Measuring Cheniere Energy Partners' Strength On My Investment Triangle

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) is currently trading at an all-time high price. At such high prices, stocks are often classified to be in the danger zone unless supported by strong fundamentals. Fortunately, CQP's business model and growth opportunities are strong enough to provide for further price appreciation in the long-term. In this article, I have analyzed CQP on my investment triangle (a three-point tool I've used to highlight the key positive and negative investment considerations in the company). These factors are then considered in tandem to evaluate an investment case in the company. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

Addressing the misunderstanding about CQP's structure

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) is a Delaware-based natural gas MLP and a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. Reading Seeking Alpha articles on Cheniere Energy Partners (don't confuse with Cheniere Energy, Inc.) and a few other comments, I realized that people are sometimes confused about the corporate structure of Cheniere Energy Partners, and mistake CQP's scope of operations for what's actually Cheniere Energy, Inc. I'll explain.

CQP's operations comprise of the SPL (read: Sabine Pass LNG) terminal and the CT (read: Creole Trail) Pipelines. SPL is a six-train LNG (read: Liquified Natural Gas) liquefaction facility wherein five trains are already in operation and a sixth train is progressing towards development. These 'trains' or liquefaction facilities receive and store LNG, which is later shipped to customers, an industry KPI often referred to as 'deliveries'. The CT Pipelines refer to a 94-mile LNG transportation pipeline network that's connected on one end to CQP's SPL terminal and is used to supply LNG to and from other notable gas pipelines in the US. These pipeline companies include Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Transco, Florida Gas Transmission, Bridgeline etc.

In contrast, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) owns two LNG liquefaction facilities namely SPL (discussed above) and CCL (read: Corpus Christi LNG Terminal). The latter comprises of three trains, two of which are operational while the third is progressing towards development. Readers confuse CQP with LNG (that is, Cheniere Energy Inc.). It should be clearly noted that CQP does not have any interest in the CCL terminal except that it's a group company, and therefore CCL is less relevant for an investment discussion on CQP.

CQP measured on the investment triangle

[Note: My 'investment triangle' considers the three key features linked to an investment in the company. Each factor is then classified either as a headwind or a tailwind based on the perceived favourable or adverse impact on CQP's business. If the tailwinds are stronger than the headwinds, this would imply that the company carries less risk than rewards and therefore is worthy of an investment].

Have a look at Figure-2 that shows the 3 key parameters of my investment triangle.

Figure-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

R-C-D (Tailwinds)

The term R-C-D refers to 'Revenue growth, stable Cash flows, and industry Demand'. These factors reflect the salient features of investment in CQP and also act as the strongest positive catalysts. Let's examine the details:

Revenues: During FY 2018, CQP's revenues stood at ~$6.4 BB. Q1 2019 revenues came out at ~$1.8 BB. If we prorate this number on a full-year basis, then FY 2019 revenues may be expected to lie somewhere around ~$7 BB (depicting ~9% Y/Y revenue growth). In my view, the 9% revenue growth only incorporates the organic growth element and we haven't yet factored in the additional capacity that would stem from Train-6 coming online (Figure-3). Once this happens, revenue would witness further growth. It's worth noting that CQP hasn't provided any tentative completion date for Train 6. Nevertheless, I believe that we may see some strong positive developments on Train 6 by FY 2020 because Cheniere Energy aims to become one of the top 5 LNG suppliers, by 2020. Further, CQP has obtained all the regulatory approvals for construction of Train 6 and the FID was also taken in June 2019. We are one step closer to seeing Train 6 being commercialized. The full production capacity added through Train-6 would lie between 4.7-5.0 Mtpa of LNG.

Figure-3 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

Cash flows: Due to the execution of long-term (of at least 20 years and extendable), fixed-fee SPAs (read: Sale and Purchase Agreements) with six major customers, CQP ensures a continuous stream of cash inflows. The cash inflows are guaranteed through 'take or pay' nature contracts. In other words, the customers have to pay a fixed fee even if they do not take delivery of the LNG shipments. However, CQP loses the variable element in case any customer cancels or suspends the delivery of LNG cargoes.

Industry Demand: The industrial demand for LNG is on an upward trajectory. According to an EIA report, the demand for NatGas (read: natural gas) is set to increase from 120 Tcf (read: Trillion cubic feet) in 2012 to ~203 Tcf by 2040. LNG demand accounts for a relatively small proportion of the global NatGas demand but is still bound to witness a large upside. LNG demand is projected to jump from ~12 Tcf in 2012 to ~29 Tcf by 2040. Rising LNG demand is a plus for LNG pricing. However, since ~80-95% of CQP's LNG production at Sabine Pass terminal is delivered to contracted customers, CQP has the remaining production available for sale through spot prices. This also provides some margin for the company to leverage from increasing LNG prices.

Dividend profile (Tailwinds)

CQP recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.61/share (annualized dividend=$2.44/share). The current dividend saw a 1.7% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.60/share. CQP's dividends represent a forward yield of ~5.4% and are growing at a healthy 3-year CAGR of 8.81%. Due to the expansion opportunity at SPL's Train 6, the stable cash flows, and the opportunity to leverage from an increase in LNG prices (for its residual LNG production), I believe that CQP may well increase its dividend payments going forward.

Debt (Headwinds)

At the end of Q1 2019, CQP reported long-term-debt of ~$28.73 BB. This is a huge number which may well increase given the funding requirements for construction of Train 6. If we assume that CAPEX required for Train 6 will be similar in size to that required for Train 5, then CQP would safely need another ~$3.1 BB in CAPEX. This would be an additional burden on the company's debt profile since CQP would need to borrow. The LTD represents more than 87% of CQP's ~$33 BB balance sheet. The good thing is, CQP is essentially debt-free until FY 2021 (Figure-4). By that time I expect Train 6 to be completed and operational, and CQP would be generating stronger cash flows.

Figure-4 (Source: Form 10-Q for LNG)

The bad thing is, maturing debt profile may adversely impact the company's cash flows and might impair CQP's ability to continue dividend payments. We might see a dividend cut or a refinancing of these impending loans. This risk is also highlighted when we see SA dividend scorecard on the company (Figure-5). The dividend safety is in line with the industry average but the current score also indicates a strong risk to CQP's dividend profile.

Other Risks

In addition to the LTD that threatens CQP's ability to continue strong dividend payments, there are a few other risks such as cancellation of deliveries from SPL's SPA-contract customers, or a delay in completion of Train 6 that would reduce business growth outlook and also affect CQP's future cash flows. However, these risks are remote and do not represent any real challenge for the company. For instance, in case of cancelled delivered CQP would only be deprived of the variable element of the contract fee. It would still be entitled to the fixed fee element. Moreover, it could then sell the cargoes to non-contractual customers at spot rates. Similarly, I believe there is less likelihood of a delay in Train 6 completion. Management is committed and is cognizant of the need to develop this project on priority. Besides, CQP has obtained all the necessary approvals. Plus, a final investment decision has also been taken by the company.

Investor Takeaway

CQP is currently trading at the upper end of its 52-week range and is definitely risky for the swing trader (due to the potential for a correction in prices). Nevertheless, long investors should expect gradual price growth together with healthy dividends that may also increase as CQP develops Train 6 on its SPL facility. With increasing revenues, stable cash flows, and growing industry demand for LNG, CQP appears to be a promising long investment.

The high debt looks like a drain on cash flows but the company essentially remains debt-free for the current year and the following year. The debt matures from FY 2021 and beyond, and CQP may well restructure the debt to manage its liquidity needs. Apart from the towering debt that seems manageable (and at max may impact the future dividend payments), I don't see any significant risks that could hamper the company's business growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.