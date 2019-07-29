Almirall's (LBTSF) CEO Peter Guenter on Half Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Almirall, S.A. (OTC:LBTSF) Half Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pablo Divasson del Fraile – Head of Investor Relations

Peter Guenter – Chief Executive Officer

David Nieto – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bhushan Hardas – Executive Vice President, Research and Development, CSO

Conference Call Participants

K.C. Arikatla – Goldman Sachs

Trung Huynh – Credit Suisse

Isabel Carballo – BBVA

Jaime Escribano – Banco Santander

Thank you, Vela. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Almirall Half Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. This presentation was released earlier this morning and is available on our corporate website.

Presenting today, we have: Peter Guenter, Chief Executive Officer; David Nieto, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Bhushan Hardas, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, CSO. Peter will make some introductory remarks about the first half and later come back to sum up. David will provide you with details on the financials and Bhushan will update you on our pipeline. After that, we will open up for a Q&A session.

Before we move ahead, we would like to remind you that certain statements that we will make in this presentation are forward-looking statements. And these forward-looking statements reflect Almirall’s judgment and analysis only as of today, and results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting our businesses.

Thanks a lot, Pablo, for the introduction, and good morning to everyone on the call. I’m pleased to say that the business is continuing to perform well with excellent momentum from our growth drivers, which were recently launched, as well as our key brands.

In the first half of the year, we continued to see good growth in our European psoriasis franchise with growth momentum in Skilarence and positive initial update of ILUMETRI in its first country that is Germany. I will provide you with some additional details on both in a moment. Since we launched Seysara in the U.S. in January, we have been very encouraged by the strong initial data and the product has become the number one brand in the U.S. acne oral treatment, achieving both good coverage and sales volume. I will also elaborate on this shortly.

The late-stage pipeline is progressing well. As you are aware, we exercised the lebrikizumab option, acquiring the rights to develop and commercialize the products in the EU. We are very pleased to add another significant product opportunity to reinforce our pipeline potential and drive future growth. As the business continues to progress well, we are reflecting that in our guidance by upgrading the EBITDA range for 2019 to €300 million to €310 million from previously €290 million to €300 million. This is a result of good performance from our growth brands as well as continued discipline on cost. In summary, we’re very pleased with the momentum generated by the business during Q2.

The next slide enables you to see how we’re moving forward in executing our strategy and transforming our portfolio with innovative products in medical dermatology. We have launched three products in our key markets, where we continue to see of our psoriasis franchise gaining momentum with Skilarence and ILUMETRI rolling out across Europe. Furthermore, Seysara, which launched in January, continues to gain penetration in the United States OAB markets.

Alongside these launches, we have advanced tirbanibulin for which we have positive Phase III clinical trial results for two studies in actinic keratosis. In addition this quarter, we have strengthened our late-stage pipeline by adding lebrikizumab to the portfolio, and we’re very excited by the potential of this product in Europe, which will be entering Phase III clinical trials later this year. We continue to execute on our strategy and look for relevant opportunities for our portfolio, adding future growth drivers for the business.

We’re very pleased to see our recent launches gaining good momentum in their respective markets. Skilarence has achieved almost 80% of share in Germany within the fumaric acid ester class. And net sales have doubled year-on-year with further countries to launch in the coming months. ILUMETRI has performed well in the quarter with strong unit growth quarter-on-quarter. Since launch, over 1,600 units have been sold and over 800 patients treated. We are encouraged by this momentum, which we expect to continue.

Seysara, having only being launched in January, has already achieved the number one branded product in the U.S. oral acne market. It is an important milestone, and we continue to see the product continue to gain penetration in the broad OAB market with this quarter achieving over 5,000 prescriptions a week, which amounts to 1.5% market share. If you were to focus solely on the dermatologists market, we’re at 5.7% market share in the broad OAB market.

As you can see from the following charts, Skilarence continues to progress well with an aggressive year-on-year unit growth and excellent quarterly momentum, resulting in doubling of net sales growth year-on-year. We continue to gain market share with strong performances in Germany and the Netherlands, which is an important market due to the significant previous DMF experience there. To give us some color on our recent country launches in Spain and Italy, the last few weeks' unit sales for each country have been oscillating between 200 and 300 units a week, each country being larger than the UK based on the recent weeks. We have been busy with a rollout in Europe, and this will continue in the coming quarters.

Since the launch of ILUMETRI in Germany at the end of last year, we continue to see positive initial updates with another quarter of solid growth momentum. You’ve seen the patient takeoff graph before. It compares the first six full months of sales since launch of ILUMETRI versus the three most recent launches in Germany, 1 IL-23 and 2 IL-17s. The common time is 0 with month 1 representing the first full month of sales, which for ILUMETRI was December.

You can clearly see how well the launch has been received with product sales continuing to surpass most recent IL-17s on a common time 0. Over 1,600 accumulative unit sales have been achieved in a relatively short period of time. These initial quarters are encouraging and give us confidence that ILUMETRI will be another important growth driver for Almirall. In terms of launch planning, we’re on track with the subsequent launches across Europe. Having recently received approval by NICE, we have launched in the UK market. And with approval by Swissmedic, we will launch in Switzerland shortly. Rollout continues throughout the year and into 2020 as we continue to make a number of key markets introductions.

On to Seysara. It’s clear that the initial uptake of Seysara in the U.S. has been strong following the launch in January, an important milestone for Almirall. Having already achieved number one branded product in the U.S. oral acne market, we are encouraged by the initial prescription data. We have already achieved 57% coverage at the end of Q2, of which 35% was unrestricted. This is a good start compared with the benchmarks we have set and the product generated over 19,000 total prescriptions in June.

In the bar chart, you can see that within the last 12 weeks, we are gaining market share in both the branded and also non-branded segments of the broad OAB market. We have seen already some improvements in the gross to net that will continue in the next coming quarters. We foresee additional source of growth for Seysara by gaining market share in the non-branded segment, where there is a high volume of products lacking innovation in the category.

KOLs and patients continue to give excellent feedback both on the utility and effectiveness of having an oral antibiotic approved for a wide age range of patients. Our promotional education program has reached over 2,200 providers. And this positive feedback is captured in the data with more than 3,800 dermatologist prescribing Seysara in the second quarter.

Thank you, Peter, and good morning to everyone. We delivered what we believe a very solid set of financial results for the first half of the year. Key highlights are the following. Total revenue and net sales grew by 16% at constant exchange rate, boosted by our recent launches and the acquired products from Allergan portfolio. Positive evolution of the gross margin with year-on-year improvement of 280 basis points at constant exchange rates, driven by our improved product mix. Despite the significant investment in key product launches, we continue to exhibit good cost control, achieving flat SG&A level in absolute value versus last year.

With this, we delivered strong operating leverage with EBITDA growth of 73% and significant year-on-year margin improvement. Also our operating cash flow was up to €108 million. On the key challenges, we experienced a weak performance of our U.S. legacy products in Q2 and also had to true-up an accrual related to government programs of the ex-Allergan portfolio. Despite a weaker Q2 in the U.S., current year-to-date performance is indicative our expectation for the full year, which is to deliver in the U.S. net sales between €165 million to €170 million.

On the next chart, you can see the main contributors to net sales for the first half of 2019. I want to highlight the strong contribution, like Peter said, from our new product launches as they gain momentum in their respective markets. We expect meaningful contribution of these products as we continue their rollout across geographies.

Turning next to the P&L. Net sales increased by 16% in constant exchange rate benefiting from the performance of the medical dermatology portfolio. As expected, other income was higher, given the milestone from AstraZeneca received during Q2. Gross margin continued to show a year-over-year increase, driven by favorable product mix.

Regarding R&D, we continue to invest at a sustained rate. However, it remained flat as a percentage of sales, around 10%. For the full year, we now expect to be between 11% to 12% of net sales, which is below Almirall long-term objective of 12% to 13%. This is driven by the fact that some of our R&D investments are finding through the balance sheet. For instance, this is the case of the EMEA in-licensing in Phase III. All of this led to a strong EBITDA growth of 53% in constant exchange rate.

Regarding SG&A evolution, you can see in the first half of the year, we continue to manage SG&A expenses tightly while investing in our new product launches. We had meaningful productivity measures in place that delivered over €40 million savings. This also came from of our prioritization towards medical dermatology and the divestment of our aesthetics business. All these savings were reinvested into our new product launches.

Going down the P&L, the contribution of growth, improved product mix and strong cost control provided operating leverage with EBITDA and EBIT margins both increasing significantly. With this, our normalized earnings per share increased €0.44 per share, up 46% on a year-over-year basis. This is in line or even slightly better than forecasted at the time of the Allergan acquisition.

Looking at the balance sheet. I simply want to highlight two elements: the increase of the intangible assets following the Dermira payment for lebrikizumab as well as Athenex continued investments; an increase in the accounts receivable mainly linked to AstraZeneca milestone and royalties to be collected in the short term as well as the acquisition of Allergan portfolio in the U.S.

Let’s take a look at the cash flow statement. We delivered a strong operating cash flow generating €108 million, which is something we are pleased with. Investment includes the Dermira exercise option fee and the Athenex down payment. During Q2, we also had the disbursement of the dividend for shareholders who elected to receive it in cash.

Finally, on the capital allocation. As we are talking about cash flow, let me reiterate our focus regarding Almirall’s capital allocation. First, our priority goes to invest behind new product launches, building out psoriasis franchise in Europe and our acne business in the U.S. Second, we are focused in strengthening our R&D pipeline in medical dermatology, which is at the core of being a specialty pharma company. This includes the in-licensing of late-stage assets like we recently did with Dermira for lebrikizumab, which Bhushan will talk to you about.

Third, we want to provide a secure, stable dividend to shareholders. As a sign of this, we recently increased our dividend by 7%. Finally, we are focused on M&A-accretive deals that will reinforce our core business and continue to bring critical mass to further leverage our fixed cost base.

Thank you, David. We have few updates on our late-stage pipeline that I would like to go over. With regards to regulatory filing, in Q3, we will file ALM12834 for the treatment of onychomycosis and in Q4, ALM12845 for androgenic alopecia. Both filings are quite new. You must have noticed that we have taken out ALM12734, which was in early development for psoriasis. After revealing the latest data, the company has decided to discontinue the program as it did not meet our criteria. There is no impairments associated with this program since we do not activate early developments in our balance sheets.

Also we strategically reprioritized our pipeline. And as a result, we will not move forward with the ALM12845 development in United States for androgenic alopecia. This comes as a result of different FDA requirements for clinical trials as compared to EU. And most importantly, we are focusing on Phase III clinical trial for lebrikizumab, a recent acquisition, for the EU market, which will be initiated in coming months.

As you know, we exercised our option on lebrikizumab following a review of the Phase IIb data. Here, I want to highlight the key aspects or the rationale behind the transaction and why we believe this is a compelling investment for Almirall. Atopic dermatitis is an underserved and a growing market, where there is a need for new and differentiated therapy. Currently, there is only one biologic approved for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. With lebrikizumab in our pipeline, it gives Almirall a unique opportunity to help these patients live a better life.

Analysis of the Phase IIb clinical data and given that lebrikizumab has a highly affinity to cytokine IL-13, which we’ll go in detail later, and a recent publication by University of Michigan, which says that atopic dermatitis is IL-13-dominant disease suggests it will not only be well-differentiated product but has a potential to be best-in-disease therapy for atopic dermatitis. With this attribute and opportunity in the marketplace, we anticipate peak sales of approximately €450 million. This is an excellent opportunity for Almirall to access a late-stage pipeline product in an indication with a significant unmet medical need.

Now let us have a look at how cytokine 13 and how it binds to 2 receptors, as shown in the figure in the slide. Cytokine IL-13 binds to heterodimeric receptor, which is IL-4 receptor alpha, IL-13 receptor alpha 1, leads to activation of downstream signaling pathway and the Th2 inflammation. By contrast, IL-13 receptor alpha 2, a monomeric receptor, is thought to act as a decoy receptor neutralizing cytokine IL-13 and therefore having no role in Th2 inflammatory pathway. Lebrikizumab binds to cytokine IL-13 with a very high affinity. As seen in the chart above, it’s less than 10 picomole as compared to tralokinumab, which is 58 and 165 in two different papers. I just want to make one point here, smaller the number, higher the affinity here.

It binds with an epitope that prevents the formation of IL-13, IL-4 receptor alpha, IL-13 receptor alpha 1 signaling complex, thereby blocking the downstream pathway but not the IL-13 receptor 2 decoy receptor. This shows the specificity as well as affinity of this tralokinumab, prevents the binding of IL-13 to both receptors. Therefore, it is possible that given very high affinity and increased specificity, lebrikizumab might result in a better – much better outcome for the patients with atopic dermatitis.

Now if we look at more details at lebrikizumab Phase II clinical data. The Phase IIb clinical trial was designed to evaluate safety and efficacy of lebrikizumab compared with placebo in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Each of the lebrikizumab dose evaluated showed a dose-dependent and statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint was percentage change in EASI, E-A-S-I, score from baseline to week 16. EASI represents Eczema Area Severity Index that takes into account area as well as the severity of the signs of the disease that is evaluated by the investigator or physician.

The regulators required Investigators Global Assessment, which is IGA, and EASI-75 as a primary efficacy endpoint. But EASI-90 is a measure, very high hurdle to overcome. The data, as seen in the chart above here, shows a very good response in EASI-90 with both 250 milligrams two weeks and every two weeks. If you look at the chart above, it shows with every four week, 36%, and every two weeks, 44%, and the placebo being 11%.

The compelling results observed in the improvement of itch will be leveraged in the design of Phase III clinical trial to set us apart from currently available treatments of atopic dermatitis. If you look at the chart, every four weeks, we have 77% and in every two weeks, it is 70% as compared to 27% in the placebo. The study results confirm that lebrikizumab offers superior efficacy and safety to proceed to the Phase III pivotal clinical trial.

As you can see, the rationale behind executing the option is compelling with the potential of being differentiated and possibly best-in-disease therapy. In terms of the time line, we’re on target to initiate the Phase III clinical trial in coming months and launch in early 2023. We are currently working on a collaboration with our partner, Dermira, who has the rights to the product in the U.S. market, to design the Phase III trial program. Once the design is confirmed, we will update the market.

One important point I would like to make here, the key take away from the Phase IIb study, is that compelling improvement in reduction in itch which was observed by the patient, itch being the most important symptom that significantly affects patients' quality of life and many, many co-morbidities. Phase III clinical trial will be designed with patient-centricity to set us apart from currently available treatments for atopic dermatitis.

Thanks a lot, Bhushan. So as you have clearly heard from us this morning, we have delivered a strong operational performance and the business continues to perform well. Excellent momentum continues into the second half. We are confident in Almirall’s growth drivers, Skilarence, ILUMETRI and Seysara, to continue their good growth pattern for the rest of the year.

Furthermore, as we have heard from Bhushan, our late-stage pipeline has been significantly reinforced with the addition of lebrikizumab. As part of our strategy, we remain fully focused on searching for additional external opportunities to further complement this growth profile and generate sustainable value for shareholders.

To conclude the presentation, we are upgrading EBITDA guidance to a range of €300 million to €310 million from €290 million to €300 million previously. This is in line with the strong operational performance as the business continues to perform well.

K.C. Arikatla

Hello, everyone thanks for taking my questions. I have several of them, I’ll ask the first one. On the true-ups, can you quantify the true-up impact in the quarter? And was it related to any one particular product in the U.S.? And also is this a one-off? Or do you expect this to recur going forward? I’ll ask the second one later.

Peter Guenter

Yes. So David, can you answer the question?

David Nieto

Yes. Thank you, K.C. I’m hesitant to, let’s say, to give you a quantification of the true-up. What I can tell you is that the first half of the year represent – it was a true-up between Q1 and Q2, let’s say. And the first half of the year represents, I would say, the full picture that you should expect it was. Basically, a true-up on the ex-Allergan portfolio, a couple of product mix came a little bit different than we expected. But nothing, I would say, to worry for the first half of the year as a whole.

And also for the full year, as I said, I think we are well on track for the full year. And again, our commitment in the U.S. stays intact. And we are delivering as expected or even better, as I just mentioned, in terms of the EPS. So again, I think we have said we’ll be in the U.S. delivering €165 million to €170 million in total net sales and revenues. And I think this is a strong performance.

K.C. Arikatla

Thank you for that. My second question on ACZONE, do you still expect generics to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year? Or has that timing changed? The reason I ask is I see that Taro has now received approval for ANDA – for their ANDA. Do you expect them to launch still in 4Q? And also do you – how many products do you expect for 2019 and 2020 in terms of competition?

Peter Guenter

Yes. K.C, it’s Peter. Let me take that question. So in terms of generic update on ACZONE 7.5, perhaps two or three points. Number one, we do expect now impact of generics by the end of the quarter, so basically by the end of this year. And we have signed a settlement with Taro of which, of course, the details are confidential, I cannot tell you. But I think that the deal we have – the settlement we have signed with Taro is a mutually, let’s say, satisfactory settlement. Otherwise, obviously, we wouldn’t have settled, so anticipate impacts of generics by the end of the year or by the end of the quarter.

K.C. Arikatla

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Trung Huynh. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Trung Huynh

Hi, guys. Just a couple for me if I can. Firstly, can you tell us how many Seysara patients are currently treatment-naïve? And how many are switch patients? And then secondly, touching up on the last point, how should we think about the underlying sales of that older U.S. dermatology portfolio going forward? Thanks very much.

Peter Guenter

So thanks for the question. So on Seysara, you can take as a rule of thumb that this is a relatively short-term treatment, I would say, on average three to four months' treatment. And of course, as you go out of the starting blocks, the vast, vast majority of those patients are actually treatment-naïve. And it’s true that as we move on further during the year and next year, we will have a little bit of switch of existing patients on, for example, generic doxycycline and then move on to Seysara. But for the time being, the performance you see is really treatment-naïve.

On the legacy portfolio, so you have to take into account, of course, that all those products are promotional-sensitive. And we took a very clear choice here to push as hard as we could Seysara but also ACZONE 7.5. And it’s true that the former legacy products or the former Aqua have, of course, decreased a little bit faster than we anticipated. But at the same time, they have become now a relatively very small part of our portfolio. So that’s the one thing I could say.

What the other thing I can tell you is if you look sequentially, second quarter for this particular ex-Aqua legacy products and you would look sequentially at Q2 this year versus Q1 this year, you see actually a relative stabilization. So I think that the big decrease on that legacy portfolio came in the first quarter of the year that now we are looking more at the stabilization, of course, albeit on a lower level than it was last year.

Trung Huynh

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of [Lucy Coddington]. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. I just noticed that the coverage now for Seysara is nearing your upgraded target that you outlined at 1Q. I was just wondering how you’re expecting coverage now, if it’s still just targeting 60% for the full year. And then secondly, post Skilarence, you’re now tracking slightly ahead of the €30 million run rate outlined at the beginning of the year. How are you expecting performance to evolve during the second half? Thank you.

Peter Guenter

So thanks for the questions, Lucy. So first, on the coverage rate, it’s true that we’re very happy with what we have achieved so far in the first half with a 60%-plus total coverage, of which roughly half is actually without any step edits or limitations or prior authorization. I think that what you should expect moving forward in the second half is a still gradual increase of the coverage but not very significant because most of those negotiations have taken place, of which some ended up signing a deal successfully, others not. But of course, moving then into 2020, we will, of course, try to get back to those plans for which we still don’t have coverage and try to crank them up in terms of coverage for next year. But all in all, very satisfactory performance so far in terms of coverage.

For Skilarence, look, we don’t give individual guidance for the year. But you have seen the momentum, which is really excellent. We have the two strongholds, which are Germany and Holland. But the good news is really also that some of those DMF-naïve countries, like Italy and Spain, start to really getting up nicely up to speed. As I mentioned in my comments, we have now weekly sales in those two countries, which are actually higher than the UK, which, as you know, is a notoriously conservative market for any new product. So I wouldn’t worry very much about that. But what we’re really focused on is those DMF-naïve countries to really also make Skilarence a meaningful product in the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis in those markets.

Your next question comes from the line of Isabel Carballo. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Isabel Carballo

Hi, good morning. My first question is related to the EBITDA guidance, if you can please split the contributions to these upgrades. Second question is related – if you are expecting further price actions in the U.S. coming from the regulation? And finally, on the balance sheet, if you are comfortable with your previous guidance in terms of net debt to EBITDA. Thank you.

Peter Guenter

Yes. Thanks, Isabel, for the questions. On the EBITDA guidance, well, basically there’s two factors, right? It’s the very good performance of the launches. And as we have seen also on the cost side, you have seen in the slides of David, the SG&A is very well controlled. Also the R&D expenses are controlled, although there, we have, of course, the element of the balance sheet that we put to work, for example, lebrikizumab. On class actions, I’m not 100% sure what are you referring to. But we had one or two settlements earlier this year but – and then on the balance sheet, David, if you can take that question?

David Nieto

Yes. Maybe Isabel, I would – ask you to repeat the question on the class action. I think you were referring more to the settlement with the U.S. government and maybe also if you can repeat the last question. We could barely hear you on the line.

Isabel Carballo

Yes. I think you were targeting to two times net debt-to-EBITDA by the end of the year. And I was wondering with this new EBITDA guidance, what are you expecting more or less in terms of net debt to EBITDA?

David Nieto

You’re talking about net debt, right? Yes, okay. So I think on our net debt, our guidance to be at about 1.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has not changed. And that’s what we have provided as a guidance or as a forecast going into the end of the year. And then basically, as you can imagine that we are now going to lebrikizumab. And of course, despite the level of investment, this is where we think we’re going to end up at the end of the year.

And again, given higher EBITDA compensated for some of the investment we did in the balance sheet. And of course, you have to imagine that we’re making our choices here to make sure that we are financially responsible when we use the balance sheet, in correcting the level of the P&L, et cetera. And then 1.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA is what we’re aiming for to end of the year.

And regarding the class action, I think you were referring to the two U.S. settlements that happened for reasons of [indiscernible], if I’m not wrong, promotional compliance. Those are behind us. I can tell you that our compliance program and other ones, to talk for Peter here. But basically, from a compliance standpoint, we’re are the top of what you would expect for a pharma company. And everyone around the company along this table is fully committed to comply with everything, that we’re going to be compliant going forward.

Your next question comes from the line of Trung Huynh. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Trung Huynh

Just another one for me. On the Phase III trial design of lebri, can you just give us a bit more insight into patient recruitment for that trial? Given the failure in asthma, is there a percentage of atopic dermatitis co-morbidity in asthma patients?

Peter Guenter

Yes, I’ll pass that question on to Bhushan.

Bhushan Hardas

As I said in my part, we are expecting to start the trial in coming weeks. To date, we don’t see any problem in recruiting. There is going to be co-morbidity. We have accounted for that. Once we have the final design, we will definitely come here and let you know a lot more in details about the Phase III trial.

Peter Guenter

One complementary or additional comment on the co-morbidity between severe asthma and, let’s say, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, which we are developing or we will develop the product in, you have to take into account roughly 20% overlap. In other words, only 20% – or the other way of saying it is that 80% of our patients who have moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis do not have severe asthma, right? So to your question in terms of available patients, whether that is for the clinical development or commercially, we’re not worried at all by that concomitant severe asthma.

Trung Huynh

Excellent, thanks a lot.

Your next question comes from the line of Jaime Escribano. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Jaime Escribano

Good morning. So two questions from my side. The first one, regarding AstraZeneca LAMA/LABA launch. Do you have any update on that? Or do you have any hint on when can they start selling it in the U.S.? And my second question is regarding the alopecia product, if I didn’t hear right, so you are not going to launch it in the U.S. You are going to launch it or you are filing only in Europe. My question would be if there is any opportunity to license or to sell what you – all the works you have done so far for any other pharma to launch it the U.S. or this is not on the table? Thank you very much.

Peter Guenter

Yes. Thanks, Jaime, for the questions. Let me take the second one first and I’ll defer to David for the launch in the U.S. of the LAMA/LABA. So you are absolutely right. So we are not going to develop the product for the U.S., so we will file for Europe. But obviously, we are looking at options to maximize the value of the asset. So your point is exactly right. So we will, of course, explore the options and to see if we could find a commercial – or a development partner and then also a commercial partner to consider developing and launching the product in the U.S. But of course, we have no guarantee that we would find such a partner. The first question was on the LAMA/LABA launch in the U.S. David?

David Nieto

Yes. So the launch of the combo, not exactly LABA/LAMA, was approved, I would say, early Q2 this year for the U.S. And it’s AstraZeneca and its partner, Circassia, which are about to launch in the U.S. I think the information we have, which is publicly available, is about the launch early October. That’s what we’re targeting. And this is what they have been also guiding the market as a listed company. And regarding LABA/LAMA, I think this is early-stage asset also that we usually don’t comment on. So I think you were more referring to the U.S. combo launch.

Jaime Escribano

Yes, to the combo.

David Nieto

No, that’s fine. I think the answer is October launch.

Jaime Escribano

Okay, thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of [Guilherme Fontal]. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. Just two small, if I may. One, related to some extraordinary losses that you report, €7.7 million, if you could provide more color on what’s the nature of this. And second, in terms of saving of cash flow throughout the year, how should we think in terms of split between Q3 and Q4?

David Nieto

I think I will take both questions, Peter, if that’s fine. So the other cost that is below EBITDA, about €7.7 million, is linked to a couple of things. The first one is about legal fees linked into settlement. I think Peter indicated a settlement that we did, which came from the acquired business. That’s part of it. And the second is about again maybe the last asset in the aesthetics business that we had to basically get out of it, which we took an impairment, nothing to do with Thermi. It was an agreement that we had on another product. All of this is €7.7 million of other costs, right, below EBITDA is what it is. So this is the two main and only amounts in that line.

Regarding the cash flow, I think you should expect an operating cash flow – year-to-date performance is what we should expect for the year. And don’t forget that we will have some combo milestone that we expect in the second half of the year that should improve that. But basically, let’s see how AstraZeneca is going to launch in Q4. And let’s see how the timing of that combo milestone coming through Q4 happens or maybe slightly delayed to Q1. But we expect that also to come at the beginning of the year. So year-to-date performance is really based on operating cash flow as such and then the combo should come normally on top of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

