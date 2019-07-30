Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported Q2 fiscal 2019 beating the consensus revenue estimate but missing on the EPS number. The story coming out of the release was the big expansion of one-day prime shipping which dragged margins and was blamed on the lower than expected earnings. The market reaction was relatively muted with the stock falling 1.6% on the day, although AMZN was a major laggard as the broader Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) climbed by 1%. The company continues to exhibit strong growth as revenues climbed 20% year over year, although an emerging trend of declining margins is concerning and exposes some holes in the bullish thesis. This article takes a bearish view on AMZN highlighting trends in the operating income and its expensive valuation in our opinion.

AMZN stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Weaker operating margins

The idea here is that Amazon appears to have taken a step back from its trend of accelerating profitability that was the defining feature driving its stock price higher in recent years. This quarter, the appearance is that AMZN has again aligned itself with the strategy of "growth at all costs". While annual revenue growth indeed remains near 20%, total operating expenses grew 30% y/y (ex. COGS) in Q2 with significant jumps across fulfillment and marketing. Marketing expense climbed 48% year over year in Q2, apparently becoming more necessary to support growth. Management in the conference call pointed to the "step up in one-day shipments" as defining the cost side of the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Operating income of $3.084 billion in Q2 was essentially flat y/y on a dollar basis, but the margin declined to 4.9% from 5.6% last year. EPS of $5.22 for the quarter was up just 3% compared to the period last year. More negative was the operating income for the North America segment down 15% to $1.564 billion. The International business reported an operating loss of $600 million. Back in the Q1, the operating loss of the international segment was just $90 million leading to some hope that the business was finally turning the corner to consistent profitability. The results in Q2 show that the international business remains a money pit and a long way from being a profit driver. AWS clearly carried Amazon this quarter with revenue growth of 37% although operating income is up just 2% since Q3 2018.

AMZN Q2 Operating Margins. source: Company IR

This is concerning particularly when we consider that AMZN is going to begin getting into more difficult comps on a year over year basis going forward. Remember that Amazon increased the annual price of its Prime Membership by $20 per year from $99 to $119 in June of 2018. Considering Amazon has over 100 million Prime members, that bump in the subscription fee represents approximately $2 billion in additional revenue per year ($500 million per quarter) and we argue that the conversion to operating income from that price hike was likely near 100%. Here's what management said during the conference call in response to a question about the expectations for subscription revenue growth this upcoming Q3.

On subscription revenue, yes, we -- you remember we raised the price of Prime in the U.S. last June from $99 to $119. So, the largest impact -- favorable impact from that at least from a subscription revenue standpoint would have happened in the subsequent four quarters (from last year), less in Q2, more in Q3 (of 2018) through Q2 of this year.

Management here avoids answering the question on particular guidance for subscription revenue in the quarter ahead by simply confirming that the most favorable impact has already been reflected over the past year. While prime membership revenues are not broken out and disclosed, sales from subscription services which is primarily prime memberships (but also includes less significant non-AWS subscription services like audiobooks, e-books, digital music) reached $9.018 billion in the first six month of 2019 from $6.510 billion for the period last year, all of which funnels to the North America and International segment. The point is that despite the subscription fee increase reflected over 3 months in Q2 compared to only the month of June in Q2 2018; the operating margins excluding the AWS segment fell significantly.

We view these trends as bearish because for all intents and purposes, the North America e-commerce business and its international stores in developed markets are becoming a mature business. Growth is still there, but Amazon is turning to higher marketing and an aggressive shipping strategy to keep customers engaged. Amazon is betting that the one-day shipping initiative is going to drive higher unit sales as the convenience becomes more compelling. There's also the idea that this new benefit can convert prime holdouts (people that don't have prime and haven't been interested). Our view is that Amazon is going to require further price hikes to the prime membership fee for the economics to make sense, and we're skeptical the pricing power is there. The risks have increased with more uncertainty in the strategy.

Guidance

The weak trends in operating income are expected to continue at least in the short term with management offering Q3 guidance of operating income "between $2.1 billion and $3.1 billion compared with $3.7 billion in third quarter 2018." Current consensus estimates for revenue for Q3 at $68.63 billion are slightly above the midpoint of management guidance to expected net sales between $66 and $70 billion.

AMZN Q3 Guidance. source: Company IR

Looking ahead, the consensus estimate expects revenue growth for the current fiscal year at $278.85 billion to represent a 19.7% increase year over year which moderates to 18.5% in 2020 and 17.2% in 2021. The bearish case is skeptical of these numbers particularly given the uncertainty around the ability to maintain the momentum in the core e-commerce segment.

A fallout from the earnings miss this quarter was a number of revisions lower in consensus EPS for the next two years. 2019 EPS estimate of $24.40 was revised lower 10.5% from a previous $27.29. Fiscal 2020 EPS also recorded a revision lower of 10% to $34.43.

Data by YCharts

Analysis

What it comes down to for us is that the current results highlight a disconnect between Amazon's current valuation and growth premium relative to peer mega-cap tech stocks. In a group with Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL); AMZN's forward P/E ratio at 79.6x stands out as expensive.

Even considering a more objective measure like price to free cash flow, AMZN commands a premium to the group. The accepted justification is that Amazon should present higher growth opportunities for a longer period going forward. Still, Alphabet Inc just posted a similar quarterly y/y revenue growth rate near 20% and is expected to grow EPS 20.5% for the current fiscal year in-line with AMZN yet trades at a significant discount. Notably, Amazon also has a much lower profit margin at 4.1% compared to the group with Alphabet and Microsoft, both reaching 25.5% in their net income margin this past quarter. Investors buying Amazon today need to be very confident and bullish in the long-term outlook beyond mega cap tech peer group to justify the current premium; and we're not there.

Name Ticker FWD PE Price to FCF ttm Quarterly Profit Margin Quarterly Revenue Growth Current FY EPS growth Est. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) 79.6x 44.1x 4.1% 20% 21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) (GOOG) 23.6x 32.4x 25.5% 19.3% 20.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) 18.2x 16.7x 19.9% -5% -4.1% Facebook Inc (FB) 25.2x 32.2x 15.5% 27.6% 4.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 27.0x 28.6x 25.5% 12% 10%

Conclusion

Amazon's Q2 financial result was disappointing in that it missed the EPS expectations and highlighted some emerging signs of weakness. We think the trends presented in the operating expenses coupled with the revisions lower to EPS are negative and should result in near-term price pressure for the stock. Amazon had a chance to reach a new all-time high with a strong report but may have missed that opportunity. We rate Amazon as a "sell" or "underperform" with concerns over a more uncertain profitability outlook and the current valuation. The stock will need a new wave of bullish sentiment to really drive this higher and that may have to wait until the Q3 earnings release. Expect at least higher volatility going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.