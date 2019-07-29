ams AG Is In A Strong Recovery, We Feel Not All Is Priced In Yet

We think the shares have considerable upside still but wonder about a possible acquisition of Osram.

The revenue ramp is producing a margin recovery, cash flow, and deleveraging as CapEx is also drastically reduced.

The company is a main winner in the 3D sensing arena, which is only in the early innings as applications multiply and the tech moves beyond smartphones.

The stock had sunk way too far late last year, and booming business is now bringing it back up.

In November last year, we argued that the shares of ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) were punished way too much, and the recovery since is indeed pretty spectacular:

What's more, we don't think it's done as the company is booming on the back of its consumer business where it has two products that are selling like hotcakes and are seriously ramping.

That ramp not only boosts revenue, it also has additional advantages like a much higher capacity utilization in manufacturing, which (together with cost cutting) is boosting margins.

And as cash is starting to poor in, the company is buying back some of its outstanding debt at a discount, which allows it to save interest cost and deleverage pretty fast, creating a bit of a virtuous cycle.

Here is what happened the last five years:

Data by YCharts

Here is a little overview of what the company does from the really extensive earnings deck:

Source: Investor Presentation

The company derives 75% of revenue from its consumer business, which is mostly related to 3D sensing where they have a commanding position in all three different technologies (structured light, time-of-flight, stereo).

Source: Investor Presentation

Core of this is their VCSEL technology (Q2CC):

Our advanced VCSEL technology offers advantages in 3D sensing illumination for all 3D technologies. This makes our high-power VCSEL portfolio a key driver of our ongoing success in 3D sensing. We are able to provide full 3D illumination solutions to OEMs, which incorporates VCSEL, VCSEL driver, optics, module design and/or manufacturing.

Source: Investor Presentation

With Apple (AAPL) as their main initial customer, they are now rapidly broadening their customer base in the Android space (Q2CC):

We are shipping 3D sensing solution to the world's top smartphone OEMs in volume, while we added an expanded volume base in Android market in the first half. As we move along a multiyear reduction timeline for front-facing 3D sensing and are in a very early stage of a comparable multiyear timeline for world-facing, we are able to serve different customers need across all three technologies.

And, 3D sensing authentication efforts are moving outside of the realm of the smartphone (Q2CC):

We recently announced another partnership in 3D sensing with leading Chinese software experts MEGVII. Together, we want to accelerate market availability for active stereo vision designs for consumer-oriented 3D authentication outside smartphones. The reference designs will target applications such as access control, locks and point-of-sale payment systems.

The opportunities for their 3D sensing portfolio seem to be proliferating like solutions for cameras (Q2CC):

we see very strong market traction for our long-distance 1D ToF solution for precise distance management up to around 2.5 meters. Here, we have won a first design for laser detect autofocus, or LDAF, for backside cameras as an Asian smartphone OEM and see further opportunities in smartphones as well as in IoT.

But also their NIR (near infrared) image sensing tech, for which the company entered a partnership with SmartSens, a leading Chinese sensor vendor (Q2CC, our emphasis):

The design enables high-performance depths maps for payment, face recognition and AR/VR for competitive system costs. We are excited about this partnership for faster time-to-market, which leverage our 3D illumination offering and core IP and global shutter technology. Importantly, this partnership extends into sizable and very attractive automotive market. Here, it will help enable and accelerate innovated applications for 2D and 3D optical sensing inside the cabin, such as driver monitoring and identification.

The company is even engaging with a large OEM for an active stereo vision application and a household robot. There is more:

Flicker detection light sensors (improving picture quality) for several Asian smartphone OEMs

Biosensing: offering high-quality blood pressure management

Audio sensing: launching a high-quality noise cancelling tech for loose-fitting wireless earbuds.

VCSEL illumination and solid-state 3D LIDAR for automotive, working with Tier-1 system supplier ZF and technology partner IBEO.

The company's shutter CMOS imaging technology and the company's micro camera technology are also in strong demand.

Source: Investor Presentation

But the main growth is coming from two products VCSEL and behind OLED sensors. Management is arguing they are gaining substantial market share in 3D sensing solutions.

Source: Investor Presentation

Q2 Results

Source: Investor Presentation

Q2 revenues increased 8% sequentially and a whopping 72% y/y. There is more to come. GAAP (or, as it happens, IFRS) EPS was $0.28, almost double what was expected and a huge improvement from the $1.15 loss last year.

Guidance

Q3:

Revenues $600M-640M (up 49% q/q and 29% y/y).

Adjusted operating margin 25%+ (up 100%+ q/q and 90%+ y/y).

Management also added this (Q2CC):

we also expect the third and fourth quarter to show a comparable revenue scale. We are benefiting from higher capacity utilization and positive effects from the significant improvements in operational and manufacturing performance we have achieved since the beginning of the year.

And, it looks like they're off to a flying start in Q3 as in just the first three weeks, backlog has effectively doubled from the $304M at the end of Q2.

Management was also bullish about next year already, when asked how they see the pipeline next year in the Android space the answer was "very, very positive." So, they seem to enjoy real momentum that isn't about to end anytime soon.

5G is also likely to revive the handset market starting next year so the momentum looks like continuing for quite some time.

Risk

The risk is of course that the world economy slows down significantly more, and as we expand below, a possible acquisition of Osram isn't without risk either.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins are expanding as adjusted gross margin was 37% versus 15% in Q2 last year and 25% in Q1, much of this is due to higher capacity utilization and also from improvements in their production facility in Singapore.

Adjusted operating margin was 12%, drastically up from -19% in Q2 2018, but it's going to improve even more to 25%+ in Q3.

Cash

It's not surprising that with the revenue bounce and margin expansion, cash is starting to gush again:

Data by YCharts

That's a pretty impressive recovery, and the one in free cash flow is even steeper because CapEx is dramatically declining after the large efforts last year, it was just $48M in Q2, 70% lower in Q2 compared to last year, and management sees it declining even more the rest of the year.

So, with that, and revenues and margins keep growing in H2, we can see even more cash coming in, considerably more. That comes handy, because the company really suffered from a significant leveraged balance sheet:

Source: Investor Presentation

There is still $1,568B in debt (and another $300M which expires this year), and it has $480.5M in cash but the company has already started in March using its cash flow bonanza to buy a considerable amount back, at a substantial discount, as it happens (Q2CC):

By the end of the second quarter, we had bought back convertible bonds with a face value of $106 million, spending $75.5 million... As of now, we have bought back CDs with a face value of $115 million, spending $82 million. So, the total recorded net debt reduction will be even higher.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is very substantial at 20% of revenue or so, and dilution has been pretty terrible.

Osram

We do have to notice that the progress in deleveraging might reverse if the company is indeed going to acquire Osram, which it is currently evaluating. That would of course need a considerable amount of new financing (equity and/or debt), given Osram's $3.25B market cap and the fact that OSRAM's margins are also lower.

But management is weighing acquisition mostly from a technology point of view and with respect to that its VCSEL producer Vixar could be an interesting addition. Management first backed off, but the 23 of July it is back in the race (FT):

AMS - which supplies sensors used in Apple iPhones - said on Tuesday it had "decided to re-evaluate a potential transaction", just a week after pulling the plug on its pursuit of the lighting company. The about-turn comes after AMS said it had been "approached by potential financial partners", with discussions confirming it could "arrange prudent and committed financing". It reopens the possibility of a stand-off with private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle, who agreed this month to buy Osram for €3.4bn, or €35 a share.

It doesn't seem to have done the usual damage to the share price, quite the contrary. Perhaps because Osram shares have sort of crashed due to weakness in the German car sector (where it gets half of its revenue) and it offers a pretty good opportunity for AMS to expand in automotive.

Valuation

Analysts expect EPS to come in at $3.85 this year rising to $4.44 the next, which makes the shares a pretty astonishing bargain still.

With an estimated $1B in revenues this year, $1.87B in debt and $4.16B in market cap, the company does trade at 6x EV/sales though.

Conclusion

Here is the bullish picture for the company: this year, we can expect a serious revenue ramp, which leads to large margin expansion (both gross and operating margins) and cash flow generation, with which the company buys back part of its debt at a discount reducing both leverage and interest payments. On top of that, the company is drastically reducing CapEx.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMSSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.